The latest automated home-brewing machine is an all-in-one beast

Craft appliance company iGulu has a new all-in-one machine to share. The S1, made for home-brewers, does it all, from fermentation and cooling to dispensing the finished product. And good news for those who like sibling beverages, as the S1 can also make cider, kombucha, and even non-alcoholic beer.

Now, because the process is fully-automated, brewing beer with essentially the push of a button, home-brewers might argue over how much involvement one has. Regardless, the machine offers a streamlined experience, one batch at a time. There are a number of beer styles that can be accommodated and each creation serves up about a gallon of beer.

Brew kits come with RFID stickers that can be scanned to set the machine up for the appropriate beer. You can brew everything from an American Amber Ale to an Irish Stout. The S1 comes in weighing 20 pounds and the beer-making process takes about one week.

One of the coolest features of the machine is the bottling capacity. While you can dispense directly into your favorite pint glass, you can also bottle your creation to preserve the freshness of the beer. It’s a great way to enjoy and hang on to just-made beer.

Perhaps the machine will inspire you to officially join the craft beer movement and launch your own label. If nothing else, it will likely outfit you with a nice happy hour pour. The model starts at $549.

