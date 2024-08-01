Celebrate National Spritz Day with a variation on this beloved drink

Today is National Spritz Day, but it’s not as if you need any encouragement to enjoy a spritz. These bubbly, easy to drink cocktails are a staple of summer menus across the world, and they combine light, refreshing a drinking experience with a backbone of strong, interesting flavors. While technically a spritz refers to a drink made with sparkling wine and water, the definition has now expanded to cover virtually any drink which is refreshing and bubbly.

To begin with the classic, you surely know the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz already, though there are some refinements you might want to try out to up your spritz game. I am a fan of using a larger ratio of Aperol than many bars do, to make a stronger, bolder drink. When in doubt, the 3-2-1 ratio of prosecco to Aperol to sparkling water will never steer you wrong. I’m also a big fan of adding a more salty, interesting note to the drink by using an olive as a garnish.

I’m also a fan of a Campari Spritz, the more bitter, robust cousin of the Aperol Spritz. It’s made in exactly the same way, but using darker red Campari instead of the brighter orange Aperol. It’s a more intense drink for those who love their bitter flavors.

Further spritz options

There are other spritzes out there for you to try though. One trendy option this summer has been the lemon spritz, using either limoncello or a lemon-based aperitif like Le Moné. You just combine equal parts of your lemon drink of choice with prosecco over ice and garnish with a green grape.

Another option is to use different types of amaro, like the artichoke-based Cynar, the bold Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro, or the sweet, herbal Montenegro.

Have a dig through the back of your home bar and see what options you can find, as the template of amaro or aperitif plus sparkling wine plus water lends itself to endless possibilities.