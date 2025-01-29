 Skip to main content
Buffalo Trace’s new Experimental Collection spirit is perfect for hop heads

Buffalo Trace is combining the world's of spirits and beer with its new spirit

By
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

Beer and spirits fans will be excited to learn about the newest addition to Buffalo Trace’s Experimental Collection. This is because the 26th release from this series combines the world of hops and the world of spirits into one memorable, sippable package.

Buffalo Trace Experimental Series: Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops

Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace

This unique, hoppy spirit is as creative as it seems. Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley infused a raw distillate with Czech-grown Saaz hops and American-grown Zythos hops for thirty minutes. After distillation, this spirit matured in white oak barrels for eleven years and seven months.

The result (according to Buffalo Trace) is a 90-proof spirit that begins with citrus, herbal, hoppy, vanilla, and oaky wood aromas. The palate is a mix of citrus peels, herbal flavors, and oak. The finish is warm, clean, and memorable.

“Hoppy beers are a playground for brewers; there are many techniques used to capture different flavors. It inspired us to play around with this essential beer ingredient as well,” Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a press release.

“Thanks to the eleven-plus years of aging, the hop aroma and hop flavors are evident while providing a balanced bitterness that blends well with the spirit’s oaky whiskey character.”

Where can I buy it?

Buffalo Trace Experimental Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops is a limited-release spirit. Beginning in February, it will be available in limited quantities on specific dates at the Buffalo Trace Distillery gift shop for the suggested price of $46.99 for a 375ml bottle.

