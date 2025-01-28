How to make Dry January (or Damp January) stick year-round with these expert tips

Table of Contents Table of Contents The app: Reframe Use measurable goals Set a timer Find your community Other tricks

Right now, many of us are carrying out Dry January. Many more of us are trying out New Year’s Resolutions that so often involve healthier choices. And while we should stop and congratulate ourselves for getting this far, there are smarter ways of going forward.

When it comes to imbibing, all or nothing is a pretty popular philosophy. But that fails to account for the many people going damp in January or just hoping to tweak their relationship with booze for the better. So we reached out to somebody with an entire app platform built precisely on how to keep Dry January goals alive and well.

Recommended Videos

The app: Reframe

Vedant Pradeep is the co-founder of Reframe, an app aiming to help folks drink more mindfully. He says the app was born from his own experience with OCD and witnessing firsthand how many people use alcohol as a coping mechanism.

“We saw a crucial gap,” he said. “While there were solutions for severe alcohol dependency, there wasn’t a good tool for the millions who simply wanted a healthier relationship with drinking. That’s why we created Reframe. Many struggle to find that second wind when doing Dry or Damp January (after so-called Quitter’s Day).”

Use measurable goals

There’s clarity in real, solid objectives. “Set specific, measurable goals rather than vague intentions,” he said. “Instead of ‘drink less,’ decide exactly what moderation means for you — whether that’s limiting drinks per occasion, having alcohol-free days, or both.”

And then there’s the documentation side, which offers an additional assist. “Writing these goals down or tracking them in an app like Reframe can help maintain accountability,” he added. “Remember that change is a journey, not a destination. Focus on progress rather than perfection. If you have a setback, treat it as a learning opportunity rather than a failure.”

Set a timer

Sometimes, just waiting something out can eliminate the urge. “When strong urges hit, use the 20-minute rule,” he explained. “Set a timer and wait it out. Most cravings naturally subside within 20 minutes, and if you still want a drink after that time, you can make a more conscious choice rather than acting on impulse.”

Pradeep added that you can shift the focus on what you’re getting out of the deal, not what you’re losing. “Our Reframe users love tracking their wins — from the hundreds of dollars saved to better sleep, clearer thinking, and more energy. These daily victories become a powerful motivation to keep going,” he said.

Find your community

There is a lot of strength in numbers. “One thing our members love most about Reframe is the community,” he said. “Our data shows that being part of a group almost doubles your chances of sticking to your goals. It makes sense when you think about it — you learn what works from others facing the same challenges, you naturally pick up the group’s healthy habits, and everyone celebrates each other’s wins.”

There’s a real motivating factor here. “And when things get tough, you’ve got people to turn to, and that can literally make all the difference,” he added. “I’ve found that finding a new meet-up spot, as opposed to the bar or restaurant, to be helpful for social interactions that don’t necessarily have to involve drinking.”

Additionally, competitive types can make drinking less or not at all like a game. You can go head to head with your friends or create a team to carry out those goals. Shoot, you can go all out and even make jerseys for the cause.

Other tricks

Pradeep said there are other tricks worth trying, too, that have proven track records.

Eat something bitter to alter taste perception. Bitter foods actually rewire your taste receptors temporarily, making alcohol less appealing. Drink a lot of water. Thirst is often mistaken for cravings — this might sound simple, but it works. Your brain processes thirst and cravings in the same region, which is why thirst is one of the biggest craving triggers. Watch blood sugar levels. When your blood sugar crashes, your brain goes into reward-seeking mode, which can feel exactly like an alcohol craving. Eat protein-rich meals every three to four hours. Consider a supplement. Try L-glutamine after consulting with your healthcare provider. One gram of L-glutamine daily seems to help. There is some research that shows it works by helping stabilize blood sugar and supporting your brain’s neurotransmitter balance.

Of course, we’re living in the golden age of non-alcoholic beverages, too, so think about filling a fridge with near beer or trying out some zero-proof spirits or wines. On that note, here are some of the best NA beers on the market, arguably the best genre of the hooch-less realm. Raise a glass to improved goals and the execution thereof.

We’ve got you covered on other related content, too. Check out The Manual’s favorite international mocktail recipes, as well as the best NA drinks to order at the bar.

More Info