Make non-alcoholic versions of these classic cocktails for Dry January

Iconic cocktails, minus the alcohol

By
cherry-gin-cocktail
bogubogu / Shutterstock

If you’re doing Dry January this year then you don’t just have to stick to water and sodas all month — you might want to look into some of the options available for non-alcoholic cocktails too.

While there are plenty of great drinks options which use ingredients like fruit juices, shrubs, and sodas, one great option for the cocktail lover is to look into non-alcoholic spirits. Options like Fluère Spiced Cane, a rum alternative, or Damrak Virgin, a gin alternative, are distilled to have the flavor and drinking qualities of a spirit but without the alcohol. That makes it dead easy to swap these into classic cocktails, so you can enjoy a classic drink without the booze.

Non-Alcoholic Fluère Espresso Martini

Fluère

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml Fluère Spiced Cane
  • 40 ml Espresso
  • 15ml Vanilla Syrup

Method:

Combine the ingredients with ice in a shaker and shake well. Add egg white or aquafaba if you want a frothy foam on top. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnished with three coffee beans.

Fluère Mule

Fluère
Fluère

Ingredients:

  • 60ml | 2 oz Fluère Spiced Cane
  • 15 ml | ½ oz Lime Juice
  • 120 ml | 4 oz Ginger Beer

Pour ingredients into a Collins glass with ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

Non-Alcoholic Negroni

Damrak Virgin

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Damrak Virgin
  • 1 oz Galliano Aperitivo
  • 1 oz Sweet Vermouth

Method:

Combine in a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a rock glass over ice. Garnish with an orange peel.

No Ginlet

Damrak Virgin

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Damrak Virgin
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.25 oz Simple syrup

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shake with ice. Fine strain the cocktail into a pre-chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a citrus slice and some mint leaves.

