10 inspiring mocktails from around the world for Dry January

With the arrival of the new year, many people will be participating in Dry January, choosing not to drink alcohol for the month. But gone are the days when avoiding alcohol meant boring, uninspiring drink options. Now bars around the world are creating stunning mocktails with all the flavor and flair of their alcoholic brethren. Here are 10 drinks we love to inspire you this month:

Ghia Flora by Gordon Kelley

Il Premio | Atlanta, Georgia

1 ½ oz Ghia Aperitif

¾ oz Giffard NA Elderflower

½ oz lime juice

Top w/ club soda

Method:

Served in a wine glass over ice, garnished with lemon and lime

Il Burgiado Espresso Martini by Gordon Kelley

Moonlight | Atlanta, Georgia

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Lyre’s Coffee

0.5 oz Lyre’s Dark Cane Spirit

1.5 oz Espresso

0.25 oz Giffard Orgeat

Citron Crush by Patrick Jobst

Le Suprême | Detroit, Michigan

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ghia Aperitif

1.5 oz lemon juice

1 oz raspberry syrup

1 orange wheel

Method:

Muddle, shake, strain; serve in double OF glass with crushed ice, garnish with mint bouquet, lemon + orange wheels

See Saw by Natasha David

Simmer Down | Wilmington, Delaware

Ingredients:

1 oz verjus

0.75 oz grenadine

Edlerflower tonic, to top

Method:

Build, stir; serve in a wine glass with ice; garnish with 3 lemon wheels.

The Passion by Zaccaria Medda

THE PLACE Firenze | Florence, Italy

Ingredients:

½ Fresh passion fruit

0.68 oz Fresh lime juice

0.34 oz Monin Passion Fruit

3.38 oz Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Black pepper

Life Mocktail by Marino Lucchetti

Londra Palace Venezia | Venice, Italy

Ingredients:

Fresh passion fruit

Blend of fresh mint

Lime juice

White cane sugar

Crushed ice

Electric Bicycle

MOLLIE Aspen | Aspen, Colorado

Created by Zac Snyder, Creative Lead of Beverage Services at MOLLIE Aspen

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Seedlip Garden 108

1 oz Grapefruit juice

1 oz Pomegranate juice

.5 oz Giffard Orgeat

2-3 oz Seltzer

Fresh mint

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except seltzer, in a shaker tin and fill with ice. Shake hard for 10-15 seconds until cold. Strain the cocktail into a Collins glass and top with seltzer. Fill the glass with ice and garnish with fresh mint.

Sunshine Fun Club

Created by Alec Kass, Beverage Director at Carver Road Hospitality

Rosevale Cocktail Room | New York, New York

Ingredients:

2 oz. Orange Juice

.75 oz. Vanilla syrup

.25 oz. Ritual Rum Alternative

.25 oz. Seedlip Spice

.25 oz. Seedlip Grove

.75 oz. Heavy Cream

1 Dropper Acid Phosphate

Method:

Add ingredients to the shaker and whip shake with a small handful of pebble ice. Build Ramos style with Fever Tree Soda water. Enjoy!

Sparkling Honey Yuzu Lemonade

Redfish Poke Bar | Honolulu, HI

Created by Redfish Poke Bar

Ingredients:

12 oz. Honey Syrup (below)

4 oz. Lemon juice

4 oz. Yuzu juice (The juice can be found in many Asian markets and online grocers)

32-48 oz. Soda water

Honey syrup ingredients

4 oz. honey

4 oz. white or cane sugar

6 fl oz. cup hot water

Method:

Prepare the honey syrup. Combine your favorite local honey, sugar and hot water. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Combine honey syrup, fresh lemon juice, and yuzu juice in a large pitcher or bowl. Stir to combine. Keep chilled until ready to serve. Once ready to enjoy, top the pitcher with sparkling water and gently stir to combine. Add in ice, garnish with fresh herbs such as mint, Thai basil, dill and lemon wheels.

Junglebird

Columns | New Orleans, Louisiana

Created by Patrick Lavis, Bar Manager at Columns

Ingredients:

1 oz Ritual NA Rum

3/4 oz Giffard Aperitif Sirop

3/4 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Pineapple

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Method:

Gather all components as well as a collins or highball glass. Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin full of ice. Shake for 5 seconds. Fill the serving glass with fresh ice. Double strain drink over ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint. Enjoy!