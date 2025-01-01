10 inspiring mocktails from around the world for Dry January

With the arrival of the new year, many people will be participating in Dry January, choosing not to drink alcohol for the month. But gone are the days when avoiding alcohol meant boring, uninspiring drink options. Now bars around the world are creating stunning mocktails with all the flavor and flair of their alcoholic brethren. Here are 10 drinks we love to inspire you this month:
Ghia Flora by Gordon Kelley
Il Premio | Atlanta, Georgia
- 1 ½ oz Ghia Aperitif
- ¾ oz Giffard NA Elderflower
- ½ oz lime juice
- Top w/ club soda
Method:
Served in a wine glass over ice, garnished with lemon and lime
Il Burgiado Espresso Martini by Gordon Kelley
Moonlight | Atlanta, Georgia
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Lyre’s Coffee
- 0.5 oz Lyre’s Dark Cane Spirit
- 1.5 oz Espresso
- 0.25 oz Giffard Orgeat
Citron Crush by Patrick Jobst
Le Suprême | Detroit, Michigan
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ghia Aperitif
- 1.5 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz raspberry syrup
- 1 orange wheel
Method:
Muddle, shake, strain; serve in double OF glass with crushed ice, garnish with mint bouquet, lemon + orange wheels
See Saw by Natasha David
Simmer Down | Wilmington, Delaware
Ingredients:
- 1 oz verjus
- 0.75 oz grenadine
- Edlerflower tonic, to top
Method:
Build, stir; serve in a wine glass with ice; garnish with 3 lemon wheels.
The Passion by Zaccaria Medda
THE PLACE Firenze | Florence, Italy
Ingredients:
- ½ Fresh passion fruit
- 0.68 oz Fresh lime juice
- 0.34 oz Monin Passion Fruit
- 3.38 oz Fever Tree Ginger Beer
- Black pepper
Life Mocktail by Marino Lucchetti
Londra Palace Venezia | Venice, Italy
Ingredients:
- Fresh passion fruit
- Blend of fresh mint
- Lime juice
- White cane sugar
- Crushed ice
Electric Bicycle
MOLLIE Aspen | Aspen, Colorado
Created by Zac Snyder, Creative Lead of Beverage Services at MOLLIE Aspen
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Seedlip Garden 108
- 1 oz Grapefruit juice
- 1 oz Pomegranate juice
- .5 oz Giffard Orgeat
- 2-3 oz Seltzer
- Fresh mint
Method:
Combine all ingredients, except seltzer, in a shaker tin and fill with ice. Shake hard for 10-15 seconds until cold. Strain the cocktail into a Collins glass and top with seltzer. Fill the glass with ice and garnish with fresh mint.
Sunshine Fun Club
Created by Alec Kass, Beverage Director at Carver Road Hospitality
Rosevale Cocktail Room | New York, New York
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Orange Juice
- .75 oz. Vanilla syrup
- .25 oz. Ritual Rum Alternative
- .25 oz. Seedlip Spice
- .25 oz. Seedlip Grove
- .75 oz. Heavy Cream
- 1 Dropper Acid Phosphate
Method:
Add ingredients to the shaker and whip shake with a small handful of pebble ice. Build Ramos style with Fever Tree Soda water. Enjoy!
Sparkling Honey Yuzu Lemonade
Redfish Poke Bar | Honolulu, HI
Created by Redfish Poke Bar
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. Honey Syrup (below)
- 4 oz. Lemon juice
- 4 oz. Yuzu juice (The juice can be found in many Asian markets and online grocers)
- 32-48 oz. Soda water
Honey syrup ingredients
- 4 oz. honey
- 4 oz. white or cane sugar
- 6 fl oz. cup hot water
Method:
Prepare the honey syrup. Combine your favorite local honey, sugar and hot water. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Combine honey syrup, fresh lemon juice, and yuzu juice in a large pitcher or bowl. Stir to combine. Keep chilled until ready to serve. Once ready to enjoy, top the pitcher with sparkling water and gently stir to combine. Add in ice, garnish with fresh herbs such as mint, Thai basil, dill and lemon wheels.
Junglebird
Columns | New Orleans, Louisiana
Created by Patrick Lavis, Bar Manager at Columns
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Ritual NA Rum
- 3/4 oz Giffard Aperitif Sirop
- 3/4 oz Lime Juice
- 1 oz Pineapple
- 1/2 oz Simple Syrup
Method:
Gather all components as well as a collins or highball glass. Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin full of ice. Shake for 5 seconds. Fill the serving glass with fresh ice. Double strain drink over ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint. Enjoy!