Rémy Martin collaborated with artist Huang Yuxing to make a Year of the Snake cognac

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rémy Martin Lunar New Year Collection 2025 Where can I buy it?

Recently, we wrote about how single malt Scotch distillery Tamdhu was releasing a limited-edition whisky to pay tribute to The Year of the Snake. Now, we learn that iconic cognac house Rémy Martin is launching its own Year of the Snake-themed expression.

Rémy Martin Lunar New Year Collection 2025

The House of Rémy Martin is one of the most well-known cognac brands in the world. It only made sense that this innovative and exciting brand would collaborate with renowned Chinese artist Huang Yuxing to interpret its Lunar New Year Collection, which was created to mark the Year of the Snake. Specifically, the contemporary artist has created a new artwork called “Majestic Serpentine,” which inspired the collaborative series between Yuxing and the cognac brand.

Recommended Videos

The Rémy Martin x Huang Yuxing gift collection contains collectible, limited-release Year of the Snake-inspired versions of Rémy Martin XO and Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal. The gift boxes for each expression feature Yuxing’s new zodiac imagery.

Rémy Martin XO itself is a complex, award-winning cognac that begins with a nose of plums, candied figs, orange peels, tropical fruits, jasmine, honey, and other enveloping aromas. The palate is loaded with notes of candied orange peels, figs, toasted hazelnuts, nutmegs, wildflower honey, cocoa beans, ginger, and wintry spices. This is an exceptional cognac that you’ll want to sip neat on an unseasonably cool evening while you enjoy the artistry of the box it came in.

Where can I buy it?

If you like the idea of purchasing a Year of the Snake-themed cognac from Rémy Martin and artist Huang Yuxing, the Rémy Martin Lunar New Year Collection 2025 is available in select retailers for the suggested price of $224.99 for Rémy Martin XO and $64.99 for Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal.