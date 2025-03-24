 Skip to main content
Great Jones Distilling is launching Distiller’s Drop whiskey

Great Jones is launching a new, distillery exclusive whiskey

By
Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Great Jones Distilling opened in 2021 in Manhattan, over 100 years after the borough’s last whiskey distillery shut down. Made from 100% New York-sourced grains and ingredients, this popular distillery is located at 686 Broadway in the NoHo neighborhood and is known for its Prohibition-style spirits.

This includes Great Jones Straight Bourbon, Great Jones Peated Scotch Cask Bourbon, Great Jones Four Grain Bourbon, Great Jones Empire Rye, and more. Recently, the distillery announced its newest release, called Distiller’s Drop.

Great Jones Distiller’s Drop

Great Jones
Great Jones

Great Jones’s newest release is Distiller’s Drop, a limited-edition expression consisting of a blend of Great Jones Bourbons finished in a combination of mezcal and muscatel barrels with wheat whiskey. Head Distillery Celina Perez created this 100-proof whiskey.

According to Grear Jones Distilling, the result is a complex, sweet, spicy whiskey that’s loaded with mezcal-driven, smoky, earthy flavors and soft wheat whiskey notes. The result is a multi-layered whiskey with notes of stone fruit, raisins, citrus zest, and more.

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Sadly, you can’t purchase a bottle of this limited-edition whiskey at your local liquor retailer. Great Jones Distiller’s Drop is an exclusive distillery release. The Distiller’s Drop will officially launch at a distillery event on Saturday, March 29th.

After the launch, it will then be available only at Great Jones Distilling while supplies last for the suggested retail price of $54.99 for a 375ml bottle. If you want a bottle, you better attend the event or quickly make your way to the Manhattan distillery because this whiskey won’t be available for long.

