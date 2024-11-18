You din't have to be a fan of F. Scott Fitzgerald to enjoy this bourbon

Even if you’ve never read the iconic American novel ‘The Great Gatsby’ by F. Scott Fitzgerald, you can still drink a memorable whiskey made in its honor. That’s because Lawrenceburg, Indiana-based Ross & Squibb Distillery is relaunching its popular Remus Gatsby Reserve.

Remus Gatsby Reserve 2024 Edition

The 2024 version of Remus Gatsby Reserve is made up of two different mash bills. The first is 75% corn, 21% rye, 4% barley malt, and the second is 36% rye, 4% barley malt. Matured for fifteen years, this 104.9 proof is known (according to the distillery) for its nose of leather and tobacco and a palate of cherry syrup, walnut, and oaky wood. The finish is lingering, warm, and loaded with flavors like walnut, fig, and roasted almonds,

“Our 2024 Gatsby Reserve is a rich and beautiful expression that contains some of our distillery’s finest 15-year-old reserves of straight bourbon whiskey,” Ross & Squibb Distillery Master Distiller Ian Stirsman said in a press release. “This year’s release is a testament to crafting exceptional bourbon and showcasing the best we have to offer.”

He added, “We’ve produced exceptional bourbon whiskey over the years at Ross & Squibb – and we worked to elevate our Gatsby Reserve even further to create a truly legendary pour that pays homage to the distilling craft and the spirit of the Roaring ’20s.”

Where can I buy it?

This is an ultra-limited edition expression. You can purchase it at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $229.99 for a 750ml bottle. Fans of the 1925 novel and fine bourbon will clamber to get their hands on a bottle of this nuanced bourbon.