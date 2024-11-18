 Skip to main content
Ross & Squibb is relaunching Remus Gatsby Reserve bourbon

You din't have to be a fan of F. Scott Fitzgerald to enjoy this bourbon

By
Ross & Squibb
Even if you’ve never read the iconic American novel ‘The Great Gatsby’ by F. Scott Fitzgerald, you can still drink a memorable whiskey made in its honor. That’s because Lawrenceburg, Indiana-based Ross & Squibb Distillery is relaunching its popular Remus Gatsby Reserve.

Remus Gatsby Reserve 2024 Edition

Ross & Squibb
The 2024 version of Remus Gatsby Reserve is made up of two different mash bills. The first is 75% corn, 21% rye, 4% barley malt, and the second is 36% rye, 4% barley malt. Matured for fifteen years, this 104.9 proof is known (according to the distillery) for its nose of leather and tobacco and a palate of cherry syrup, walnut, and oaky wood. The finish is lingering, warm, and loaded with flavors like walnut, fig, and roasted almonds,

“Our 2024 Gatsby Reserve is a rich and beautiful expression that contains some of our distillery’s finest 15-year-old reserves of straight bourbon whiskey,” Ross & Squibb Distillery Master Distiller Ian Stirsman said in a press release. “This year’s release is a testament to crafting exceptional bourbon and showcasing the best we have to offer.”

He added, “We’ve produced exceptional bourbon whiskey over the years at Ross & Squibb – and we worked to elevate our Gatsby Reserve even further to create a truly legendary pour that pays homage to the distilling craft and the spirit of the Roaring ’20s.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

This is an ultra-limited edition expression. You can purchase it at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $229.99 for a 750ml bottle. Fans of the 1925 novel and fine bourbon will clamber to get their hands on a bottle of this nuanced bourbon.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Pennsylvania Rye Distillery Stoll & Wolfe is releasing a new Heritage Rosen Rye
Stoll & Wolfe is on a mission to return Pennsylvania rye to the prominence it deserves
Whiskey in a glass

Opened in 2016, Stoll & Wolfe is on a mission to return Pennsylvania rye whiskey to its deserved prominence. Specifically, co-founders Erik and Avianna Wolfe worked with historic Pennsylvania Michter’s Distillery master distiller Dick Stoll to make a return to whiskeys using the Rosen Rye grain type.

For those unaware, Rosen Rye was developed in the early 1900s and was a popular choice for rye whiskey distillers in the early 20th century. Over the years, however, the grain lost its popularity and was all but forgotten. Stoll & Wolfe intends to bring it back.
Stoll & Wolfe 4-Year Single Barrel Rosen Rye

Read more
WhistlePig Whiskey is releasing a gold version of its PiggyBank Rye
This truly eye-catching decanter is a must-have for all rye whiskey drinkers
WhistlePig

In the American rye whiskey landscape, there’s no name bigger than WhistlePig. The Vermont-based brand is known for its award-winning flagship expressions, annual Boss Hog release, and various limited-release expressions.

Few of its releases are as eagerly awaited as its limited-edition 10-year-old Piggybank Rye Whiskey. This year, the brand is introducing something genuinely spectacular. And we aren’t just talking about the whiskey inside the bottle (although that alone is worth the price of admission).
WhistlePig 10 PiggyBank Rye Gold Limited Edition

Read more
A. Smith Bowman is releasing its second experimental oak whiskey
A. Smith Bowman is returning to a traditional barrel for this release
A. Smith Bowman

The popular A. Smith Bowman Distillery recently announced that it was releasing the second experimental whiskey in its Abraham Bowman Oak Series. The first release, matured with French oak, was launched in March. The second release is a return to a classic. It’s the first use of traditional American white oak in the Abraham Bowman Oak Series.
Abraham Bowman Oak Series: American Oak

The second release in this innovative collection, Abraham Bowman Oak Series: American Oak, matures for twelve years in charred American white oak barrels. The result is a complex, mellow, memorable, 135-proof bourbon. According to the brand, it starts with a nose of tart apple and dried berries. The palate contains notes of raspberry jam, smoke, and other rich, nuanced flavors. This sublime, sipping whiskey is best enjoyed neat on an unseasonably cool evening.

Read more