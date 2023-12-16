 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best gifts for tequila and mezcal enthusiasts

Know somebody who loves tequila or mezcal? Here's what to get them

Mark Stock
By
Sunset landscape of a tequila plantation, Guadalajara, Mexico.
jcfotografo / Adobe Stock

The agave spirits category had another great year so it’s pretty likely that somebody on your list wants some. Whether they love mezcal or prefer tequila, we’ve got some great options, just in time for the holidays.

Read on for some of the best bottles of the year, plus a related cocktail gift. These standout options show the might of the agave spirits sector, involving everything from cider-aged options to extra-aged offerings. Seems not too long ago, mezcal wasn’t really a thing here and tequila was mostly thrown back in shot form. Not anymore. The two agave spirits have taken the American market by storm and come in a vast array of easy-sipping styles.

Recommended Videos

We’ve got options at multiple price points, that appeal to both the imbiber just getting into these spirits or a long-time enthusiast.

Related

Catedral Mezcal bottles.

Catedral de Mi Padre Mezcal

This brand utilizes some of the most talented mezcaleros around and it shows. The releases are always stunning, rustic yet balanced. It’s classically made mezcal, with savory and spice notes but the length that comes from a lot of tender loving care en route.

El Tesoro Extra Añejo

El Tesoro Tequila

Check out the entirety of the El Tesoro lineup but pay special attention to the Extra Anejo. It’s aged in American oak (bourbon barrels) for five years, affording a bit of color and great length. Buttery, with hints of coffee, nuts, and spice, it’s one for enjoying neat.

Fosforo Mezcal bottles.

Fosforo Mezcal

Set in a small village about 90 minutes outside of Puebla, Fosforo is cooking up some outstanding mezcal. It helps that they rely on fourth-generation master mezcalero Aarón Alva Sánchez. His work is impressive, fermented with indigenous yeast and given the copper still treatment. The joven is fruity and peppery with big minerality, while the Penca is aged a bit for a little more complexity and a great mouthfeel.

Cantera Negra bottles.

Cantera Negra Tequila

This brand’s lineup includes a coffee liqueur made from blue agave, which is pretty interesting (and goes great with tequila). The standard offerings come in a range of ages, and the reposado is a real winner. Aged a minimum of seven months in old Cognac and bourbon barrels, it shows citrus, vanilla, and vegetal notes. Versatile, the tequila is preferred on its own but is also great in simpler cocktails.

Eterno Verano tequilas.

Eterno Verano Tequila

Sporting one of the coolest labels and inspired by the iconic surfing movie Endless Summer (hence the name), Eterno Verano makes the big three tequila options. Perhaps we’re busy staring at the bottle, but there’s a decidedly surfy element to the spirits, showing some breezy tropical fruit notes. The Anejo is aged for 12 months in whiskey barrels and offers a fruit pie crust meets baking chocolate flavor.

Siempre Tequila bottle.

Siempre Tequila

Siempre is making some great stuff for the price, and the occasional high-end releases are remarkable. There’s a nice harmony in the offerings, which should appeal especially to somebody just getting into the genre. You get all those characteristics that make tequila so appealing, from the dried fruit and earthy notes to the citrus and floral components.

Barsys Smart Coasters

Barsys Coaster 2.0

Many see Barsys as the future of cocktails, and that’s probably true. The latest invention is a smart coaster that guides you through an app to make a tremendously-balanced cocktail. You’ll see tequila in a new light with this savvy drink invention.

Camarena

Camarena Tequila

Camarena makes a slew of tequilas but pound for pound, the silver might be the best. The award-winning offering delivers green herbs and savory notes. There’s a bit of black pepper there, and it’s absolutely great in a Bloody Maria or Margarita.

Ultramundo tequila bottle.

Ultramundo Lamparillo Mezcal

This label is all about sustainability and terroir. You can taste the patience that went into the process — not to mention the unique characteristics of the Durango-grown Agave. It’s mezcal you can truly get lost in, with so many layers you find yourself in rabbit hole after delicious rabbit hole.

Nosotros Reposado Tequila

Nosotros Tequila

Nosotros must be on your radar if you like mezcal and tequila. The spirits are refined at every level, and the high-end releases are magical. Arguably the best is the special Reposado aged in old cider barrels. There’s a hint of apple, along with some great dried fruit and candied citrus characteristics. It’s one of the roundest tequilas we’ve come across, a pleasure for the palate.

El Mayor tequila.

El Mayor Tequila

Made of hand-harvested agave, El Mayor tequila is also one to look out for. The Reposado sings, at once creamy and smoky. The Anejo is worth your time too, coming off more mature than it ought to.

Shots and a bottle of Teremana and snacks on the sand.

Teremana Tequila

A celeb project, Teremana was founded by muscle man Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Made from the Jalisco highlands, the offerings still get some attention within the giant universe of premium tequila. That’s partly because of the inherent marketing cache but also because the trio of tequila is pretty darn good.

Amaras mezcal bottles.

Amarás Mezcal

Smooth is an understatement when it comes to the releases of this shining label. It’s amazing how much flavor is packed into each offering, while keeping things dialed in and harmonious. There’s a real focus on different agave species, and the result is added personality in the glass.

Ready for more related material? Check out our pieces on tequila aging terms and five of our favorite tequila cocktail recipes. Read about the rising popularity of mezcal or about Sotol, a sustainable alternative to tequila.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Wine 101: Everything you ever wanted to know about Riesling
Riesling offers a delicious fruity, floral flavor
Glass of white wine

If you ask me what my favorite movie is, my default answer is The Sound of Music. And while that answer is true, I hate giving it. Not because I'm ashamed of my pure-as-freshly fallen-snow love for Julie Andrews or unabashed lust for a young Christopher Plummer (Mother, may I?), but because giving any single straight answer to that question is terribly frustrating. If I'm only allowed one answer to a question whose very purpose is to reveal the personality of the person answering, it's just not enough.

How can I then also express the sides of myself who can quote every line of The Princess Bride or Dumb and Dumber? There are just too many movies to adore, and all for very different reasons. Wines are exactly the same way. There are simply too many to have just one favorite because there isn't a default or a one-size-fits-all option. Much like movies, the wines we enjoy heavily depend on the season, the activity, the time of day, the mood, and a million other factors. But if there absolutely must be one favorite, one and only one answer, Riesling is my Sound of Music.

Read more
Beer 101: What’s the difference between an ale and a lager?
Both are great - but not the same thing
Beer

Even if you have only the most basic knowledge of beer, you probably know the simple ingredients that you need to have to brew it (even if you’ll never brew any yourself). They are grain (barley, corn, rice, etc.), yeast, hops, and water. If you enjoy drinking beer and like talking about it with any authority, it’s a good idea to have this kind of base information because beer gets more complicated after this.

There are countless styles and offshoots, including IPAs, stouts, sour ales, barleywines, and everything in between. Including well-known beer styles and their various offshoots, there are currently more than 100 defined types of beer. And while we could spend a dozen (or more) articles explaining all the styles (don’t tempt us), today, we’re most interested in sticking with the basics—specifically, the age-old questions of the differences between lagers and ales.

Read more
Stout vs. porter: The real differences between the beers
Do you know how to tell them apart?
Schlafly Beer Nitro Irish Stout

It's easy to lump beer styles together, especially when we're talking about a stout vs. porter. But the two are distinctive genres in craft and it pays to know what makes each of them unique to truly enjoy their singularity in the glass. Porter beers and stout beers are perfect for fall and winter, just as they are for the summer. Basically, they're year-round beers but are sometimes enjoyed more at certain times of the year.

So, before you start confusing West Coast IPAs with hazy IPAs and smoothie sours with standard sours, let's offer a little wisdom on porter vs. stout. In fact, a little context is especially welcome when it comes to porters and stouts, as even brewers can't always agree on how the two are different. They have more in common than not, so it can be a little hard to know what you're sipping and to answer the question, "What is stout beer?"

Read more