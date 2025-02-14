 Skip to main content
Spice things up with these agave cocktails from Mezcal Unión

Embrace the sweet and spicy flavors of mezcal for love

By
Mezcal Union
Mezcal Unión

This might be the year of the tequila Valentine’s cocktail, but there’s also plenty of room for appreciation of the other agave-based spirit: mezcal. Tequila’s smokier, spicier cousin is perfect for those who enjoy their drinks a little moodier and deeper, as these recipes show.

Recipes from Mezcal Unión include a twist on the Paloma and the Clover Club, taking beloved classic cocktails and giving them a mezcal hit which is ideal for the adventurous drinker.

Paloma Viejo

Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz Mezcal Unión El Viejo
  • 2 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • .5 oz Lime Juice
  • .5 oz Simple Syrup
  • 3 drops Saline Solution (see below for preparation)
  • 1-2 dashes Firewater Tincture (optional)
  • Top with: 1-2oz Fever Club Soda

Method:

  1. Shake: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well.
  2. Strain: Fine strain into a Collins glass with ice.
  3. Top & Garnish: Top with Fever Tree Club Soda Water and garnish with bruleed grapefruit (brulee with brown sugar on top of a half-moon grapefruit slice)

Saline Solution

Ingredients:

  • 20 grams of salt
  • 80 grams of water

Method:

  1. Measure Salt: Weigh out 20 grams of salt using a digital scale.
  2. Measure Water: Weigh out 80 grams of water.
  3. Mix: Combine the salt and water in the mixing container and stir until the salt is completely dissolved.

Mezcal Unión Clover Club

Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • .25 oz Pineapple Juice
  • .75 oz Lemon Juice
  • .75 oz Simple Syrup
  • 1 Egg White or 1-2 Dashes Vegan Egg White Foam Alternative
  • 2 dashes Peychaud Bitters

Method:

  1. Dry Shake: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify.
  2. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature.
  3. Strain: Fine strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.
  4. Garnish: Garnish with a dehydrated rose

