Spice things up with these agave cocktails from Mezcal Unión

If you're after cocktails for Valentine's Day which are simple to make but pack a whole lot of delicious punch, then we have suggestions for you. Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel has suggestions for using its bourbon or Bottled in Bond expressions in cocktails which are celebratory but easy to mix, using the flavors of whiskey to pair up with classic ingredients like pomegranate, Champagne, and bitters.

The Tennessee Rose cocktail is a great choice for a relatively simple cocktail which is still special and an appropriate red for the romantic occasion, making use of pomegranate grenadine for its color and sweetness. If you have pre-made grenadine to hand then you can certainly use that, but making your own grenadine syrup is easy enough and produces a much more tasty result -- all it needs is pomegranate juice, reduced down with sugar.

George Dickel Tennessee Rose