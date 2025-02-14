Sweet, fruity, and herbal tequila cocktails to impress

We’re loving the embrace of tequila cocktails for romance season, and these recipes from Maestro Dobel Tequila include classic flavors like strawberry and orange liqueur, but also some lesser seen ingredients like rhubarb bitters, prickly pear syrup, and grated nutmeg. They also make use of different styles of tequila, from reposado to cristalino to añejo, so you can make the best use of your tequilas depending on how they have been aged and finished.
Maestro Dobel Tequila’s “Strawberry Kiss”
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado
- 3/4 oz Agavero Orange Liqueur
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz Simple Syrup (1:1)
- 3 Strawberries
- 3 Dashes of Rhubarb Bitters
Method:
- Place strawberries in shaker and muddle.
- Add rest of ingredients to a shaker.
- Add ice.
- Shake, and double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
- Place garnish in drink.
Maestro Dobel Tequila’s “Rosa Amor”
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila
- 0.5 oz Velvet Falernum
- 0.75 oz Liquid Alchemist prickly pear syrup
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 1 Egg White or Aquafaba
Method:
- Double shake and strain
- Serve up in a cocktail coupe
- Garnish with an edible pansy
Maestro Dobel’s “Rosemary & Juliet”
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila
- ½ oz Raw Agave Syrup
- 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
- ¼ oz Lime Juice
- 3 Springs Rosemary
Method:
- Muddle 2 sprigs of rosemary and agave nectar until the rosemary becomes fragrant.
- Add tequila, grapefruit, lime juice and ice to the shaker.
- Shake and double-strain into an ice-filled glass.
- Garnish with a rosemary sprig.
Maestro Dobel’s “Honeymooners”
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Maestro Dobel Anejo
- ½ oz Angostrura Bitters
- ½ oz Orange Liqueur
- ½ oz Grenadine
- 1 Whole Egg
- Garnish: Grated Nutmeg
Method:
- Add all ingredients and ice into a shaker.
- Shake and strain into glass or goblet.