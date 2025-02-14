 Skip to main content
Sweet, fruity, and herbal tequila cocktails to impress

Elegant tequila cocktails for setting the mood

By
Rosa Amor
Maestro Dobel Tequila

We’re loving the embrace of tequila cocktails for romance season, and these recipes from Maestro Dobel Tequila include classic flavors like strawberry and orange liqueur, but also some lesser seen ingredients like rhubarb bitters, prickly pear syrup, and grated nutmeg. They also make use of different styles of tequila, from reposado to cristalino to añejo, so you can make the best use of your tequilas depending on how they have been aged and finished.

Maestro Dobel Tequila’s “Strawberry Kiss”

Maestro Dobel Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado
  • 3/4 oz Agavero Orange Liqueur
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz Simple Syrup (1:1)
  • 3 Strawberries
  • 3 Dashes of Rhubarb Bitters

Method:

  1. Place strawberries in shaker and muddle.
  2. Add rest of ingredients to a shaker.
  3. Add ice.
  4. Shake, and double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
  5. Place garnish in drink.
Maestro Dobel Tequila’s “Rosa Amor”

Maestro Dobel Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila
  • 0.5 oz Velvet Falernum
  • 0.75 oz Liquid Alchemist prickly pear syrup
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 1 Egg White or Aquafaba

Method:

  1. Double shake and strain
  2. Serve up in a cocktail coupe
  3. Garnish with an edible pansy

Maestro Dobel’s “Rosemary & Juliet”

Maestro Dobel Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila
  • ½ oz Raw Agave Syrup
  • 1 oz Grapefruit Juice
  • ¼ oz Lime Juice
  • 3 Springs Rosemary

Method:

  1. Muddle 2 sprigs of rosemary and agave nectar until the rosemary becomes fragrant.
  2. Add tequila, grapefruit, lime juice and ice to the shaker.
  3. Shake and double-strain into an ice-filled glass.
  4. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Maestro Dobel’s “Honeymooners”

Maestro Dobel Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Maestro Dobel Anejo
  • ½ oz Angostrura Bitters
  • ½ oz Orange Liqueur
  • ½ oz Grenadine
  • 1 Whole Egg
  • Garnish: Grated Nutmeg

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients and ice into a shaker.
  2. Shake and strain into glass or goblet.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
