Luxardo is launching a new herbal liqueur in the US

Luxardo Del Santo is finally available in the US

By
Few names in the Italian spirits and liqueur world are more well-known than Luxardo. The brand is beloved for its Maraschino Originale, Bitter Bianco, Limoncello, and more. Its newest release is an herbal liqueur.

Luxardo Del Santo Herbal Liqueur

Luxardo
Luxardo Del Santo, a liqueur that has been captivating palates in Italy for decades, is now available in the US

Produced at the Luxardo distillery in Torreglia, Italy, Del Santo Herbal Liqueur has been available in Europe for decades but is finally available in the US. It’s a balanced, multi-layered herbal liqueur that gets its flavor from the infusion of herbs, roots, and botanicals, including mace, galanga, cinnamon, achillea moscata, carnation, calamus, and more. This herbal liqueur is known for its bittersweet, herbal, mint, and gently spicy flavor profile. It’s perfect as an after-dinner digestif or as an ingredient in a variety of cocktails, including The Last Word.

“Del Santo Herbal Liqueur is an exciting new offering for the American consumer, as we’ve seen a growing passion for premium spirits and liqueurs,” Matteo Luxardo, Luxardo Board Member and Export Director, said in a press release.

“We are always looking for ways to bring innovative products with deep Italian roots to the US market. As such, we couldn’t be more excited about witnessing one of our decades-old favorite liqueurs, Del Santo, quickly become a cocktail essential for seasoned bartenders and home mixologists in the US.”

Where can I buy it?

Luxardo Del Santo Herbal Liqueur is imported by the San Francisco-based brand Hotaling & Co. It’s available at select retailers and at Luxardo’s online shop for the suggested price of $34.99. It’s the perfect addition to your home bar cart.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
