Amaretto 101

Equal parts fruity, nutty, and sweet, amaretto is a signature Italian liqueur you and your bar cabinet must know about. Translating quite fittingly to “a little bitter,” the beverage goes back centuries in its native Lombardy and offers a tantalizing, almond extract-like profile.

Chances are good that you’ve encountered the stuff. Brands like Disaronno have popularized amaretto and you may have even tried it by way of ice cream or a tasty baked good. Perhaps you’re a fan of a good Amaretto Sour or a Godfather, a Scotch-centric option. A splash of amaretto can make a bottom-shelf whiskey taste great, which is pretty impressive.

Amaretto is part of a unique family of liqueurs made from kernels or nuts. Like nocino, the great walnut liqueur, or a pistachio riff, these drinks offer a truly down-to-earth flavor that’s woodsy, sweet, and oh-so satisfying. Sure, pair them up with some biscotti or a bite of angel food cake but take advantage of their intriguing roles in the mixology department as well.

Regardless of what you know about the liqueur, you should probably be utilizing it more. Here’s what to know.

What is amaretto?

How do you get that pleasant mix of nuttiness and dried fruit flavors? Apricot kernels. At least that’s the foundation of many classic amarettos. Some are made with almonds or the pits of peaches. The resulting liqueur comes in around 20% ABV or so and can be enjoyed neat or in a cocktail. Italians like it as a cordial, served neat and chilled or atop an ice cube. Amaretto makes for a great dessert sipper or nightcap.

Those nuts or pits are steeped in an alcoholic base and then sweetened with the likes of caramelized syrup or sugar. The liquid then ages, often in oak barrels to take on some additional flavors and to mellow over time.

What does amaretto taste like?

In addition to the fruity and almond-like characteristics, amaretto can offer toffee notes, citrus, stone fruit, marzipan, wild honey, and a pinch of spice. This writer is reminded of a fresh-baked snickerdoodle cookie when sipping the stuff. In addition to major brands like Disaronno and Luxardo, you can find smaller labels, too. Italians tend to do it best, as with so many things, but you can find some domestic options, too. With the American liqueur renaissance in full swing, we’re likely to see more homegrown options in the near future.

The flavors are all kinds of comforting. And while quite sweet, the core nuttiness really shines, giving amaretto the unique ability to turn a good drink towards the earthier end of the flavor spectrum. As you might imagine, the liqueur can serve well in any number of iconic drinks, from a creamy White Russian to a Margarita or even a Mimosa.

What spirits does amaretto go with?

If the classics have taught us anything, the brown liqueurs tend to fare well. Think bourbon, rye, Scotch, or a good aged rum. But don’t stop there. Amaretto can play off of the aromatics and botanical bill of a good gin and even find a match with a tequila, especially an aged version. Vodka is an easy option do, being a relatively neutral spirit.

The biggest misconception around amaretto is that it is a dessert only thing. That could not be farther from the truth. While great in sweets like cake and as a post-meal sipper, it’s also great as a sweetener in general for cocktails. It can take the sting out of tequila or balance out the spice of a good rye whiskey. And as we head into autumn, the darker, richer flavors offer a perfect bridge to the cooler season ahead.

Another fun use for amaretto is as a topper. Try pouring a splash in your sparkling wine or as a float on a dark beer. If you prefer a hazelnut flavor, go with Frangelico, a sibling of amaretto, also made in Italy. We think a small pour works great while making up an Old Fashioned. And if you like a good Manhattan cocktail, try this option out or go with a traditional amaretto—you’ll win either way.

Consider trying amaretto in place of a good amari or coffee in a good caffeinated cocktail. You can also use amaretto as a sub for orgeat, should you be in a bind when making a great tiki cocktail or the like. Or, go full Italian and mesh amaretto with the grape-y goodness of a good grappa. Whatever you do, just make sure it involves a bit more of this classic Italian liqueur.