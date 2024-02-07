Why Italicus is such a beloved liquer

Italicus is a cocktail enhancer you should have on your home bar shelf. The bergamot-flavored liqueur comes in a dazzling bottle and can inject a lot of life into even the simplest of mixed drinks.
Of the best lesser-known liqueurs, Italicus is among the best and most versatile. Being Italian, it makes for an excellent spritz, but the liquid can go gracefully in any number of directions behind the bar. The Calabrian bergamot used in Italicus really sings and brightens up a host of great sippers.
If you’re a fan of signature drinks, read on. You’ll find a new friend in this bergamot liqueur and be taken by just how much it can lift a relatively straightforward cocktail. Perhaps you just need a sunny taste of Italy during these dreary winter months. Whatever the reason, Italicus is at least worth investigating. The liqueur debuted in the States about seven years ago and has earned a lot of deserved respect from bartenders since.
Here are a handful of great cocktails that utilize the liqueur. Now get mixing.
Italicus Margarita
Bergamot does extremely well in a Margarita, with the citrus elements of the fruit playing off of the earthy tequila notes.
Ingredients:
- 1 part Italicus
- 1 part tequila blanco
- ½ part lime juice
- 1 bar spoon agave nectar
Method:
- Shake and serve straight up in a coupette.
- Garnish with lime zest or green olives.
Italicus Spritz
Floral with a kiss of salt, this cocktail sweeps you away to the Mediterranean.
Ingredients:
- 1 part Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto
2 parts Prosecco
3 green olives to garnish
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a wine glass with ice.
- Garnish with olives.
Italicus Cup
Cocktails don’t get much simpler than this two-ingredient recipe, a great low-octane afternoon sipper.
Ingredients:
- 1 part Italicus
- 2 parts tonic or grapefruit soda
Method:
- Combine in a tumbler glass with cubed ice.
- Garnish with olives or a slice of pink grapefruit.
Negroni Bianco
Modeled after the ever-popular Negroni cocktail, this drink makes dry gin shine.
Ingredients:
- 1 part Italicus
- 1 part London dry gin
- 1 part dry vermouth
Method:
- Combine in a tumbler glass with cubed ice.
- Garnish with green olives.
Little Italy
Italy on Italy on Italy, that’s the theme of this bittersweet and vibrant number featuring some of the best Italian amari.
Ingredients:
- 1 part Italicus
- 1 part Cynar
- 1 part Campari
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a chilled glass and top with soda water and a citrus twist.
May these recipes serve as a proper introduction to this excellent liqueur. Italicus can be used in all kinds of ways, so continue experimenting with your favorite cocktails at home or plug it in where fresh citrus or tea might be used. You’ll be amazed by how much of a workhorse this beverage is.
Don’t stop there, we’ve got features on the best Italian cocktails along with some classic Italian pasta recipes in case you get hungry.
Editors' Recommendations
- How to cook with rosé wine, according to chefs
- Yes, bourbon can be aged too long – here’s how to pick the best-aged bourbon
- Our 5 favorite gin drinks, ranked
- This is the original bloody mary recipe from The St. Regis New York
- Move over, tequila: Bacanora is the next agave spirit bubbling up in your bar