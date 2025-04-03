Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs is launching a Pineapple flavor

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chinola Pineapple Liqueur Where can I buy it?

With a name like Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs, you should know what you’re in for when you open up a bottle. This Dominican Republic-based brand has been around since 2014 and is already well-known for its Passion Fruit and Mango Liqueurs. Recently, it announced the launch of a third fruity liqueur.

Chinola Pineapple Liqueur

The newest addition to the Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs family is Pineapple. This tropical fruit-filled liqueur was made with the popular Dominican-grown MD2 pineapple. It’s a natural, low-ABV (21%) liqueur made from 100% fresh pineapple and neutral cane spirit. Like all of Chinola’s liqueurs, there are no artificial flavors or additives.

“We’ve always been driven by a passion to create liqueurs that reflect the beauty and authenticity of the Dominican Republic. The Chinola® Pineapple brings that vision to life with the bold, tropical intensity of MD2 pineapple, which is renowned for its golden sweetness and rich, full-bodied flavor,” Founder and CEO Andrew Merinoff said.

It was only a matter of time before Chinola made a pineapple-centric liqueur as the brand spent a long time in research and development to find the perfect tropical flavor.

“It’s not just a flavor. It’s a symbol of the region’s agricultural heritage,” added Merinoff.

“Many would have walked away when they realized how challenging it is to maintain a fresh pineapple flavor. It takes years of research and an unwavering commitment to quality to create a liqueur that actually tastes like the fruit itself. But, from inception, we set out to fill a void behind the bar, creating a sustainable, high-quality way to bring authentic fruit flavors into cocktails.”

Where can I buy it?

Chinola Pineapple Liqueur will be available at select retailers in the US and on Chinola’s website beginning on April 14 for the suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle.