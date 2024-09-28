Try this apple cider twist on a margarita or pick from sweet or spicy rim options

With October on the horizon, the Halloween lovers out there are getting ready to switch into spooky mood. Inspired by one of the all time great Halloween movies, Practical Magic, we’ve got two Margarita recipes to sip while you’re kicking back and enjoying the spooky vibes.

The Margarita is traditionally made with just tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, but it’s a template that prompts infinite variation. One recipe adds apple cider for a taste of the season, balanced out with some agave syrup for sweetness and adds a fun sweet, salty, and spicy cinnamon rim to the glass to recreate that apple pie flavor.

Recommended Videos

The other recipe sticks to the traditional Margarita ingredients but gives you options with two different ways to rim the glass, either spicy or sweet depending on your preference.

Flecha Apple Cider Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Flecha Azul Anejo Tequila

2 oz. apple cider

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. Triple sec

½ oz. agave syrup

Rim:

1 teaspoon white granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon sea salt

Method:

Rim the glass by running a lime wedge over the lip. On a separate shallow plate, combine cinnamon sugar and salt. Dip glass. Fill the glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, add cocktail ingredients. Shake well. Garnish and serve.

Mezcal Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

0.5 oz. Agave sweetener (optional)

0.75 oz. Fresh lime juice

1 oz. Cointreau

Method:

Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a large rocks glass.

Pick your passion:

Spicy: Rim your glass with salt + chili powder

Sweet: Rim your glass with sugar + salt