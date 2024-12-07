 Skip to main content
When an air fryer is better than an oven: 7 dishes that turn out better

Quick and easy can yield the best dishes

Man with apron in industrial kitchen
cottonbro studio / Pexels

An air fryer is a great modern appliance that can shave lots of time off of a proper cook. But sometimes, the best air fryers can outperform even the best ovens, at least for certain dishes.

Heat in such a compact space can make for some great texture, whether you’re looking to crisp up a tortilla or caramelize the edges of your favorite vegetable. And it takes little more than throwing the ingredients in the machine and letting it do its thing.

Strangely enough, the air fryer has been around since 2005. Yet, it seems like the appliance has only been around a handful of years, given the surge in popularity especially during and after the pandemic. In many ways, the little oven that could has replaced the microwave, a king of reheating things but also cooking them from the get-go. The impetus was all about texture and that’s still were the air fryer does to well, creating that fried sensation with very little in the way of oil.

Read on for the simple cooking tips related to air frying basic dishes and ingredients.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla
Graniel7/Pixabay / Pixabay

If you like a quesadilla with crispy edges that function like chips, the air fryer is the way to go. You can get the same results with some careful baking and broiling work in the oven or with a good griddle, but not without spending more time and energy. Run some trial and error if you like to pack your quesadillas with more than just cheese, like carne asada.

Salmon

Salmon entree
CA Creative / Unsplash

The air fryer can be superior here with a flash bake of sorts. If you run a high temperature, you’ll end up with wonderfully crispy edges and meat that often peels right off the skin. Just be sure to line your air fryer tray, as those fishy elements tend to hang around (tin foil works just fine). Frankly, grilling salmon is the best route, or doing it on a cedar plank over open flames, but now that we’re in the offseason, this is much easier and doesn’t involve braving the elements. The same applies to steelhead, which is in season in certain places at the moment.

Cauliflower

Low-cholesterol cauliflower foods
Julia Joppien / Unsplash

While a pan on the stove might be the very best way to do cauliflower, an air fryer produces great results too. That’s especially the case if you like browned edges and soft stems. This kind of cooking really seems to concentrate flavors and you don’t need much else besides some good olive oil, salt, and pepper (and maybe a squeeze of lemon). If you’re short on time, cut the vegetable into smaller pieces and go with a higher heat setting.

Beets and roasted carrots

A close-up of beets placed in a black plastic crate.
Inti St Clair/Blend Images/Adobe Stock / Blend

Wrapping beets in foil and baking them is not the only way. Try chopping them up into spears or even smaller pieces if you love those caramelized edges. Carrots will feature that candy-like skin with a soft center, a flavor that’s so much better—and different—than in the raw.

Wings

Hot wings
thelifestylemode/Pixabay / Pixabay

Again, going the way of the air fryer is perhaps not the top way with wings, but the level of quality you get compared to how much effort you put in is impressive. Sure, cast iron is a fine way to dial in that skin texture, but an air fryer can do a lot of the heavy lifting for you, minus a big mess. Wings are a great example of how an air fryer seems to do really well with moisture and proteins, especially in bite-sized portions that you can fit in the appliance with ease.

Scotch egg

Scotch eggs.
Scotch eggs NA

For a quicker Scotch egg with superior texture, go with an air fryer. The breaded exterior crisps up nicely and the egg consistency is great too (especially if you boil the egg prior, as you should).

Want a few other pro tips? Treat your leftovers to the air fryers as opposed to the microwave, it’s almost always a better route. And throw a slice of bread in the drip pan to soak up excess grease and liquid. You can even roast coffee beans in a good air fryer or make great roasted garlic. Even canned fruit can be baked for a healthy dessert or warm addition to your morning oatmeal.

Jury’s still out on what the best thing ever is to put in your air fryer. But fear not, Reddit is all over the topic. Perhaps the forum will give you some inspiration for your own apron-clad experimenting at home. We can speak from experience that reheated pizza is certainly a deserving candidate (and the so-called one-pot breakfast has us eager to get back to our appliances to fool around more).

Still hungry? Check out The Manual’s features on clever cooking hacks as well as a fish cleaning guide, if that’s your thing. We’ve also got content on the best holiday cocktails, just in time for the festive season.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
McDonald’s is taking on Starbucks with its latest spinoff restaurant – a coffee shop
McDonald's new restaurant also has a silly name
Cos Mcs McDonalds

McDonald's is entering a new game with the opening of their newest spinoff restaurant, CosMc's, which opened on December 7th in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Unlike your typical fast food you'd expect from a McDonald's-inspired menu, CosMc's is intended to be more like a Starbucks, with a coffee-shop-inspired menu with exciting food and beverage options. This Starbucks rival is McDonald's attempt to enter the specialty coffee chain industry without overwhelming its existing menu. After all, if you want a handcrafted coffee beverage, chances are McDonald's isn't the first place that comes to mind. But Starbucks might be.
The opening of CosMc's
While the first CosMc's location was opened in Illinois as a test for the company, McDonald's has already announced its plans to open an additional nine locations by the end of 2024 in Texas. Interestingly enough, the name of CosMc's is inspired by advertisements that aired in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which featured robot characters named CosMc. To go along with the robot and space vibe, the interior of each CosMc's restaurant is designed with a futuristic space theme --which is a bit different from other coffee chains that are not themed, such as Starbucks or Dunkin'.
Is the menu comparable to Starbucks?
Since the first location of CosMc's opened, patrons have quickly learned what to expect on the menu from this newest addition to the McDonald's universe. Like Starbucks, the menu includes handcrafted and customizable beverages in both coffee and non-coffee varieties. The general beverage categories are quite similar to Starbucks, including frappés, iced tea drinks, lemonades, brews, and more. The customizable aspects of these drinks, which include syrups, flavor shots, and more, seem on par with consumer demands to personalize all aspects of orders.

Unlike Starbucks, however, it appears CosMc's menu is slightly less coffee-heavy and more focused on fruity, refreshing beverages. Some examples of non-coffee menu items include the Blueberry Ginger Boost or the Island Pick-Me-Up Punch. If you do love coffee, there are still plenty of options to be had (both hot and iced), such as a classic Cappuccino or a more unique Churro Cold Brew Frappé.

Our ultimate Bandon Dunes golf resort restaurant guide
A guide to all the best Bandon Dunes restaurants
Ghost Tree Grill pork belly

Bandon Dunes. A Golfer’s paradise. The male destination trip of a lifetime. We’ve all heard it time and time again, and one thing is for sure: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort just keeps getting better and better. “Bandon” is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in May and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. As I’m sure most golfers are aware, “The Dunes,” as we locals call it, is set to unveil its new par three course, Shorty’s - a 19-hole short course - around that time. Owner Mike Keiser’s soon-to-be newest gem is located in between Bandon Trails’ first hole and the Pacific and is on its way to becoming another masterpiece of golf and scenery. What some may not yet know is that Keiser and his team just blew guests away in October with the much-anticipated grand opening of the Ghost Tree Grill. Bandon Dunes guests now get to enjoy a new breathtaking upscale steakhouse on the property that is stunning to both the eyes and the palate.

It seems like every time Bandon adds something new and world-class to its golf experience, it doubles down with another awesome place for guests to drink and dine while staying at the resort. While going to check out the shiny new steakhouse and raw bar is an absolute must, we thought we would take the time to map out all the need-to-know tidbits and insider tips about dining around the entire property.

I threw my cutting board away after reading this study, and so should you – here’s why
Should you ditch your plastic cutting board?
Hands chopping vegetables

A cutting board is one of those kitchen tools that isn't really up for debate when it comes to necessity. Unless you care not a bit for your knives or countertops, cutting boards are an absolute must when it comes to food preparation. We use them for everything from butterflying filets to mincing shallots, and every chop and dice in between. In the interest of avoiding cross-contamination, many people even have color-coded cutting boards in their kitchen, earning themselves a gold star in the world of food safety. Until now, at least.
While there are certainly plenty of cutting board options available on the market in both size and material, most of us probably have a few plastic versions lying around in our kitchens. And while these are great for giving that celery a quick chop, a recent study published by Environmental Science and Technology indicates that a good deal of that cutting-board plastic is actually ending up in our food.

The study
The study was conducted by chopping carrots on two different kinds of plastic cutting boards; one made from polypropylene and the other from polyethylene. Taking into account factors such as an individual's chopping style and force, the number of times an ingredient needed to be cut, and how often each board was used, the results indicated that all of that chopping could result in shedding 14 - 71 million polyethylene microplastics, and 79 million polypropylene microplastics from their respective boards each year. To put that into perspective, that's about the same amount of plastic as ten credit cards going straight into our food annually.
Unfortunately, that's not the worst of it. Since plastics have taken over the world, microplastics have been found almost everywhere in our bodies, including our blood, lungs, and even placentas. Another study conducted by the National Library of Medicine shows that microplastics can have drastically ill effects on the body. First, to the digestive system, starting when microplastics are first ingested, and then physical irritation to the gastrointestinal tract that may cause inflammation, resulting in various gastrointestinal symptoms. Microplastics can cause chemical toxicity, caused by these substances entering the body through the gastrointestinal tract when microplastics are ingested orally, leading to various gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

