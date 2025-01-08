 Skip to main content
What’s behind the butter craze and should you be eating it? Expert weighs in

Is eating butter plain something you should do?

By
Stick of butter
Sorin Gheorghita / Unsplash

The recent videos on social media of people eating butter in stick form may have left you puzzled and questioning, “Is butter healthy?” There’s no question that butter is delicious on top of a steak or smeared on buttermilk pancakes, but should you eat straight sticks of butter?

To explore this fascinating trend, we interviewed Sam Cutler, Harvard-trained nutrition health coach and founder of MINDFUL, a holistic wellness platform. Sam studied nutritional meal planning at Harvard Medical School and now focuses on lifestyle medicine. We asked Cutler her thoughts on the trend to help determine if butter is healthy enough to consume in this form.

The origins of the butter trend

Sticks of butter
Markus Spiske / Pexels

Cutler said the recent “butter trend” reflects “a resurgence of interest in traditional foods, influenced by movements like keto and paleo diets. These lifestyles emphasize high-fat, low-carb approaches, where butter is a natural source of fats. Social media has amplified this trend with influencers promoting butter-based snacks, ‘butter boards,’ or even butter as a stand-alone ‘superfood.'”

“This trend also arises as people question overly processed foods and return to ingredients perceived as ‘real’ or minimally altered. However, it’s also fueled by sensationalism in health marketing, which can blur the line between science and hype.”

The problem with food trends, though, is the “oversimplification of the complexities of nutrition and health. These trends are often driven by marketing hype rather than scientific evidence, encouraging restrictive eating patterns or reliance on ‘miracle’ ingredients that aren’t sustainable for the long term.” Additionally, Cutler warms that trends such as the butter trend fail to consider individual nutritional needs, which are influenced by genetics, lifestyle, and personal health conditions.

For those seeking a well-balanced diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, Cutler warms that overreliance on food trends can create a “cycle of trial and error that leaves you feeling overwhelmed or disconnected from your body, similar to yo-yo dieting.” Instead, she recommends emphasizing understanding the impact of the ingredients you put into your body and how they affect your overall health.

Is butter healthy?

Close-up of butter on bread
Crazy Cake / Unsplash

While Cutler doesn’t recommend eating sticks of butter, the question, “Is butter healthy?” comes down to how it is consumed. When used “mindfully and in moderation, butter can be a flavorful addition to meals. Pair it with nutrient-dense foods to enhance taste and satiety.” Some of Cutler’s favorite ways to use butter healthfully include: 

  • Adding a small pat to steamed vegetables, such as broccoli or cauliflower
  • Use it in cooking alongside olive oil for flavor
  • Spread a thin layer on whole-grain toast or sweet potatoes

These approaches balance butter’s richness with fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients. Butter can be healthy when used in moderation, but the quantity of butter consumed in this recent trend is what concerns Cutler.

The role of saturated fat

However, it’s important to realize that consuming saturated fat can be a part of a healthy diet. According to Cutler, “fats are essential for energy, hormone production, and the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K). They also contribute to satiety and brain health. But the issue of healthfulness comes into question when saturated fats are consumed in excess.” Overall, “moderate consumption as part of a balanced diet is unlikely to harm most people.”

Benefits, risks, and misconceptions of the butter trend

Food with butter on top
MINDFUL

The so-called “butter trend” or “butter fad” has both positives and negatives. Consuming butter provides a great dose of healthy, fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E, and K and can help enhance satiety, such as in bulletproof coffee. Choosing grass-fed butter provides even more benefits, such as omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants to help fight against inflammation. However, Cutler warns about the risks of consuming too much butter.

Eating too much butter may mean consuming too much in saturated fats, which could raise LDL cholesterol and increase heart disease risk. Additionally, consuming butter in isolation displaces nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which can lead to an imbalanced diet. “Butter alone cannot provide all the nutrients your body needs for sustained energy and health,” Cutler said. The recent butter trend, unfortunately, creates a misconception that eating large quantities of butter is inherently healthy.

Cutler recommends that consumers look for peer-reviewed studies or seek health advice from qualified specialists to avoid getting caught up in the misconceptions of food trends like the butter trend. It’s generally a good idea to avoid any extreme health or fitness trend, heeding caution against claims that label foods as miracle cures or dangerous poisons. Cutler’s health philosophy focuses on listening to your body and achieving lasting health and vitality through sustainable, evidence-based practices.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Nordic walking is trending – Here’s why you should mix up your walking routine
Burn more calories and engage more muscles with this interesting walking activity
Man walking with Nordic walking poles outside by the trees wearing a hat

Basking in the beauty of the great outdoors and getting some exercise helps you feel more refreshed, elevates your mood, and provides health benefits. Nordic walking is a popular fitness trend that engages more muscles and burns more calories compared to traditional walking, so it’s a great way to switch up your walking routine and try something different. Research reveals that compared to brisk walking, Nordic walking was more effective at boosting aerobic capacity and reducing blood pressure and resting heart rate. If you’re wondering what Nordic walking is and its benefits, read on for your questions answered.
What is Nordic walking?

Similar to the poles you use with cross-country skiing, Nordic walking involves walking while holding specially designed poles that you use to propel yourself forward. This activity originated in Finland and remains a common activity today, especially in certain parts of Europe. It began as a summer dry-land training method for cross-country skiers before becoming a popular exercise that’s now picking up more steam in the U.S.

Read more
Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction — here’s why you should try it
From improving cardiovascular health to burning calories, there are plenty of reasons to try zone 2 cardio
man cycling through France on road blue sky in background

You don’t always have to complete a high-intensity workout to get results. Low-intensity cardio can also help you build fitness and stamina. When you’re trying to incorporate more cardio into your training schedule, you might be looking for more interesting and different ways to workout. Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction in the fitness world, and it turns out there are evidence-based reasons to give it a try. 
What is low-intensity exercise?

Low-intensity exercise refers to physical activity performed at a steady heart rate. You might also have heard this type of exercise referred to as steady-state training or long, slow-distance training. The American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll be working in the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s called in sports medicine. 

Read more
Progressive overload is the latest gym jargon — here’s why you should try it
Optimize your muscle growth and athletic performance with this strength training approach
Muscular man bicep curling weight in one hand

From weekend warrior to cardio bunny and juice head, you hear gym jargon everywhere. Progressive overload is one of the latest, but this one is worth thinking about. There’s a good reason why fitness trainers, exercise enthusiasts, powerlifters, influencers, and others are discussing this term. When you’re strength training and firing up those muscles, you should consider giving progressive overload a try to maximize your results. Read on to learn more about progressive overload, what it is, why it matters, and how to include it in your strength training workouts.
What is progressive overload?

Progressive overload refers to a specific type of strength training approach where you gradually increase the difficulty or intensity of your workouts over time. This way, you can optimize your results by continuing to challenge your body. 

Read more