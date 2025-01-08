What’s behind the butter craze and should you be eating it? Expert weighs in

Table of Contents Table of Contents The origins of the butter trend Is butter healthy? Benefits, risks, and misconceptions of the butter trend

The recent videos on social media of people eating butter in stick form may have left you puzzled and questioning, “Is butter healthy?” There’s no question that butter is delicious on top of a steak or smeared on buttermilk pancakes, but should you eat straight sticks of butter?

To explore this fascinating trend, we interviewed Sam Cutler, Harvard-trained nutrition health coach and founder of MINDFUL, a holistic wellness platform. Sam studied nutritional meal planning at Harvard Medical School and now focuses on lifestyle medicine. We asked Cutler her thoughts on the trend to help determine if butter is healthy enough to consume in this form.

Recommended Videos

The origins of the butter trend

Cutler said the recent “butter trend” reflects “a resurgence of interest in traditional foods, influenced by movements like keto and paleo diets. These lifestyles emphasize high-fat, low-carb approaches, where butter is a natural source of fats. Social media has amplified this trend with influencers promoting butter-based snacks, ‘butter boards,’ or even butter as a stand-alone ‘superfood.'”

“This trend also arises as people question overly processed foods and return to ingredients perceived as ‘real’ or minimally altered. However, it’s also fueled by sensationalism in health marketing, which can blur the line between science and hype.”

The problem with food trends, though, is the “oversimplification of the complexities of nutrition and health. These trends are often driven by marketing hype rather than scientific evidence, encouraging restrictive eating patterns or reliance on ‘miracle’ ingredients that aren’t sustainable for the long term.” Additionally, Cutler warms that trends such as the butter trend fail to consider individual nutritional needs, which are influenced by genetics, lifestyle, and personal health conditions.

For those seeking a well-balanced diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, Cutler warms that overreliance on food trends can create a “cycle of trial and error that leaves you feeling overwhelmed or disconnected from your body, similar to yo-yo dieting.” Instead, she recommends emphasizing understanding the impact of the ingredients you put into your body and how they affect your overall health.

Is butter healthy?

While Cutler doesn’t recommend eating sticks of butter, the question, “Is butter healthy?” comes down to how it is consumed. When used “mindfully and in moderation, butter can be a flavorful addition to meals. Pair it with nutrient-dense foods to enhance taste and satiety.” Some of Cutler’s favorite ways to use butter healthfully include:

Adding a small pat to steamed vegetables, such as broccoli or cauliflower

Use it in cooking alongside olive oil for flavor

Spread a thin layer on whole-grain toast or sweet potatoes

These approaches balance butter’s richness with fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients. Butter can be healthy when used in moderation, but the quantity of butter consumed in this recent trend is what concerns Cutler.

The role of saturated fat

However, it’s important to realize that consuming saturated fat can be a part of a healthy diet. According to Cutler, “fats are essential for energy, hormone production, and the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K). They also contribute to satiety and brain health. But the issue of healthfulness comes into question when saturated fats are consumed in excess.” Overall, “moderate consumption as part of a balanced diet is unlikely to harm most people.”

Benefits, risks, and misconceptions of the butter trend

The so-called “butter trend” or “butter fad” has both positives and negatives. Consuming butter provides a great dose of healthy, fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E, and K and can help enhance satiety, such as in bulletproof coffee. Choosing grass-fed butter provides even more benefits, such as omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants to help fight against inflammation. However, Cutler warns about the risks of consuming too much butter.

Eating too much butter may mean consuming too much in saturated fats, which could raise LDL cholesterol and increase heart disease risk. Additionally, consuming butter in isolation displaces nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which can lead to an imbalanced diet. “Butter alone cannot provide all the nutrients your body needs for sustained energy and health,” Cutler said. The recent butter trend, unfortunately, creates a misconception that eating large quantities of butter is inherently healthy.

Cutler recommends that consumers look for peer-reviewed studies or seek health advice from qualified specialists to avoid getting caught up in the misconceptions of food trends like the butter trend. It’s generally a good idea to avoid any extreme health or fitness trend, heeding caution against claims that label foods as miracle cures or dangerous poisons. Cutler’s health philosophy focuses on listening to your body and achieving lasting health and vitality through sustainable, evidence-based practices.