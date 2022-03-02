11 Healthy Foods High in Fat and Low in Carbs

Over decades, fat developed a reputation for being a destroyer of health. So the recent idea of fat as a necessary ingredient in a healthy diet has been met with doubts by health-minded eaters hoping to balance their nutrition. The good news is that fat has always been part of a well-balanced eating plan; the quality and source of the fats consumed are where the real question lies.

The better news is that a diet high in fat and low in carbs, referred to as the keto diet, has been proven to help attain specific fitness goals. In addition, increasing unsaturated fats while reducing carbohydrates has been shown to help with weight loss and maintenance while increasing mental functioning and elevating energy levels. All of this demonstrates that fat is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle.

Who Should Follow a High-Fat, Low-Carb Diet?

If your goal is to lose fat and control your weight through diet and exercise, a high-fat, low-carb diet could be the right choice for you. Increasing your fat intake and reducing your carbs effectively retrains your metabolism to burn fat directly as energy through a process called ketosis.

This type of diet has been shown to help individuals with epilepsy, type 2 diabetes, and other systemic diseases. It’s important to know that you may experience physical discomfort as your body shifts to a high-fat, low-carb diet. These effects should be short-lived, and the results waiting on the other side may be worth the temporary pain. Before altering your eating habits in any drastic fashion, be sure to consult with your physician to make sure you’re on a healthy path for your specific needs.

11 Foods That Are High-Fat and Low-Carb

When it comes to choosing high-fat, low-carb foods to include in your diet, there’s a variety of delicious options. You may actually already be eating some! By combining a few into a single meal or an overall eating plan, you can maximize their benefits. Some of the best healthful high-fat food choices are listed below with the nutritional information of an average serving listed to help you choose the right ones for you.

1. Salmon

Thanks to a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is one of the most desirable high-fat foods for heart and brain health. In addition to increasing your fats for fitness and body weight goals, you’ll be protecting vital blood vessels that keep your blood oxygenated and perpetuate energy. Fresh salmon is your best bet, but canned salmon carries similar health benefits and makes it easy to keep on hand. All it takes to reap the benefits is eating 4- to 6-ounce portions at least twice per week.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 280

Fat : 15 grams

Carbs: 1 gram

2. Beef

When you include high-quality beef in your high-fat, low-carb diet, you also add iron, niacin, and other essential nutrients to your daily intake. Depending on the cut, you can find marbled beef that includes more fat; rib cuts contain striations that indicate a higher fat content than leaner cuts. Because the fat in most beef is saturated, you may opt for doubling up servings of cuts with a moderate fat content.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 100

Fat : 5 grams

Carbs: 1 gram

3. Steak

Strip steak, ribeye, skirt steaks — all of these are ideal cuts of steak when increasing the fat in your diet. Though the fat content in steak can vary wildly depending on the cut, you can always find a high-fat steak to satisfy your requirements. Though it’s a delicious option on its own, you can experiment with adding steak to other recipes and including oil- or butter-based sauces to maximize your fat intake. You’ll have a broader range of possibilities at mealtime without compromising your high-fat, low-carb diet goals.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 grams

Carbs: 0

4. Olive Oil

Olive oil, especially extra-virgin olive oil, is considered the healthiest and least-processed cooking oil you can use. It’s high in vitamins E and K as well, so you can count on more nutrients than are found in simpler oils like canola or corn. And olive oil has a nutty flavor even eaten raw, making it perfect for dressings, marinades, and sauces to top the other components of your high-fat diet. One tablespoon is all it takes to pack in a whopping 14 grams of healthy fats!

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 grams

Carbs: 0

5. Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is another healthy option for using oil to maximize your fat consumption. It’s low in saturated fat and high in oleic acid, which has been shown in studies to help regulate body weight. It can also help regulate cholesterol and contains the antioxidant lutein, which is helpful with protecting eye health. A single tablespoon provides an incredible 14 grams of healthy fat. However, be cautious of the high omega-6 fatty acid content in avocado oil because it can cause stomach upset.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 124

Fat : 14 grams

Carbs: 0

6. Avocados

It’s always best to get your healthy fats from whole foods, and few whole foods are a better source than avocados. Not only are they buttery and mild-tasting but they’re also a versatile ingredient that can be blended with other high-in-health- fat foods to make delicious dishes. One-half to one medium-sized avocado is the perfect daily serving size for benefiting from the healthy fat content. A single medium-sized avocado provides the macros listed below.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 240

Fat : 22 grams

Carbs: 13 grams

7. Eggs

Eggs are widely considered to be one of nature’s perfect foods. They contain a balance of protein, fat, minerals, and carotenoids that can bolster your immunity. And, of course, they’re easily prepared in many forms — everything from a quick breakfast scramble to a delicious quiche loaded with low-carb veggies and other high-fat protein ingredients. One large egg contains the nutrients shown, which makes them perfect for multi-egg dishes.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 72

Fat : 5 grams

Carbs: 0

8. Mozzarella Cheese

Traditionally made from buffalo milk, mozzarella is a mild-tasting Italian cheese that carries calcium and protein in addition to 11 grams of fat for a single 50-gram serving. It also contains potassium, biotin, and zinc, all of which contribute to excellent overall health. In addition, its moderate flavor makes it a great blend with other high-fat foods or eaten as a snack, and string cheese is actually mozzarella!

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 152

Fat : 11 grams

Carbs: 0

9. Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds are a nutritional wonder food culled from the cannabis plant but containing none of the mind-altering THC present in the leaves. They’re an excellent source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, along with the unsaturated fat and protein a high-fat, low-carb diet calls for. Hemp seeds also have a high fiber and mineral content and reduce inflammation. Use them as you would with nuts or other seeds, and try adding them to smoothies and healthy low-carb salads. A serving of 3 tablespoons provides the following.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 180

Fat : 15 grams

Carbs: 1 gram

10. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds have been eaten on their own as a snack for generations. Their nutty flavor is a welcome addition to all sorts of recipes from savory to sweet, and their nutritional content is off the charts — rich in healthy fats, folate, pantothenic acid, copper, manganese, and much more. You can easily add a 50-gram serving to your daily diet and reap the high-fat benefits of this trusted nutritional powerhouse.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 300

Fat : 26 grams

Carbs: 11 grams

11. Butter

Butter has been maligned over the years as a source of unhealthy fat. However, recent findings have determined that, if eaten in moderation, butter can be a valuable part of a high-fat, low-carb diet. The calcium found in butter helps with bone strength, vitamin A offers benefits to skin health, and vitamin E supports a healthy heart and acts as an antioxidant to keep cells in check. When used as a spread or added to recipes, a 1-tablespoon serving contains the following nutrients to make a high-fat, low-carb diet rich and flavorful.

Nutritional Information:

Calories : 100

Fat : 11 grams

Carbs: 0

At the End of the Day, Fat Is Good for You

If you’ve come to believe that eating a healthy diet means removing fat from the menu, rejoice in knowing that fat is once more a welcome addition to your daily nutritional needs! If you opt for a diet high in fat and low in carbs, try combining your high-fat options with high-protein options for balance. Many high-fat foods are high in protein as well, which makes it even easier to get your daily allotted macros in every meal. As always, remember to discuss your diet and your health goals with your physician for the most beneficial results possible. When followed properly, a high-fat, low-carb diet may be just the thing for you!



