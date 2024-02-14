 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Why you can (and should) add bourbon right to your banana bread batter without cooking it first

Bourbon alcohol cooks out as banana bread bakes - genius!

Lindsay Parrill
By
Banana bread
Airin Party/Pexels

Cooking with booze is one of the best ways to achieve a robust and delicious complexity of flavor. For any number of dishes, we braise, poach, deglaze, and sauce with everything in the liquor cabinet, from wine to tequila to rum, and our food is better for it. And while you may have incorporated beer into your cupcakes or poached pear in a simmering pool of red wine, you may not yet fully appreciate the flavor spirits can bring to baked goods. Banana bread is one of the most delicious, comforting, feels-like-home treats there is, and it’s hard to imagine it getting any better than it already is in its mildly sweet, toasty perfection. Enter bourbon.

It turns out that splashing a bit of bourbon into banana bread batter can take Grandma’s recipe and elevate it to something one might find in an upscale restaurant. Here’s why.

Banana bread
Anfal Shamsudeen/Unsplash

Why bourbon?

We love bourbon for its complex, spicy, rich, warming flavors. When these flavors are added to banana bread, something magical happens. Banana bread’s sweet, homey flavor gets a sophisticated upgrade that transforms it into something that feels gourmet and special. Bourbon’s notes of caramel, smoke, spice, and oak are perfectly complimentary to banana bread’s warm, natural sweetness. The spirit brings a unique yet fitting depth of additional spice and warmth to one of everyone’s comfort foods.

Recommended Videos

Of course, those with small ones in the house might be concerned about the addition of alcohol to this sweet treat. Some might take the added step of heating spirits in a saucepan before adding to a recipe, ensuring the alcohol is burned off in the final result. But because banana bread takes so long to bake – usually about an hour – the alcohol has plenty of time to burn off while in the oven. All of the deliciously spicy flavor remains, but none of the intoxicating effects.

Related

However, if you’re looking to punch up the boozy bourbon flavor (and why wouldn’t you?), you can always incorporate more bourbon in the form of frosting or glaze, leaving the spirit completely raw.

Banana bread
alleksana/Pexels

Bourbon banana bread recipe

We absolutely love this banana bread recipe for its nutty warmth and natural sweetness, punctuated by bourbon’s delicious signature spice.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 6 tablespoons butter, room temperature
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 very ripe bananas, mashed
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons bourbon

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350F. Prepare a 9×5-inch loaf pan by greasing it with butter and set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and set aside.
  3. In a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar.
  4. Slowly mix in the flour mixture until combined.
  5. Gradually beat in the eggs and bourbon.
  6. Gently fold in the bananas and walnuts until incorporated, and pour mixture into the prepared pan.
  7. Bake for 50-60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
How to make apple-infused bourbon
Apple-infused bourbon recipe
Applie bourbon

If you’re a bourbon fan and have never infused it with other flavors, what are you waiting for? A whole world of whiskey flavor combinations is just waiting to be discovered. Peaches, berries, raisins, and apples are all great flavors to infuse your favorite whiskey with (or enhance a lesser whiskey).

There are a few reasons why infusing your whiskey is a great idea. When bourbon is distilled, it’s clear and similar to moonshine. It’s not until it’s aged that it gets the caramel, vanilla, oak, and spice flavors from the charred oak. When you add fruit and other ingredients to bourbon, a similar process takes place. That’s why infusing your favorite bourbon gives it bold, delicious, complex flavors and aromas.

Read more
Yes, bourbon can be aged too long – here’s how to pick the best-aged bourbon
Why bourbon over 15 years old might be too old
Whiskey in a glass

We all know the general bourbon rules and regulations. To be called a bourbon, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn, aged in new charred oak barrels, made in the US (not just Kentucky), distilled to a maximum of 160-proof, barreled, at a maximum of 125-proof, and bottled at a minimum of 80-proof and a maximum of 150-proof. But none of these rules explain how long a bourbon must be aged.

Technically, there are no rules about how long a bourbon must be aged. However, the whiskey must mature for at least two years to be called a straight bourbon. On top of that, bottled-in-bond bourbon spent at least four years aging in a federally bonded warehouse.

Read more
Our 5 favorite gin drinks, ranked
The best gin drinks, ranked
Gin cocktail

When it comes to spirits, there are none as unique as gin. When distilled, gin doesn’t have much flavor, save for the ingredients it’s made with. It’s not all that different from vodka. It’s the addition of juniper berries and various herbs and botanicals either in the distillation process itself (or a second distillation), through vapor infusion (the herbs and botanicals are hung in a basket in the still), or through maceration (adding the flavors to an already distilled gin) that give the gin its distinct, memorable aromas and flavors.

If you’ve ever had gin (or even sniffed it), you know the most potent ingredient is juniper berries. They are what gives gin its patented pine tree aroma and flavor. Other common ingredients include orris root, angelica root, orange peel, and licorice.

Read more