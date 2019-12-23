Yule Love These 12 Holiday Cocktail Recipes

It’s time for the days to be merry and bright, and the best way to do that is to make cocktails (and lots of them). It doesn’t matter if you’re hosting a small intimate gathering for friends, meeting up with everyone in your extended family or just kicking it solo in front of a fireplace, the holidays are a great time to mix up a delicious drink.

Not only do cocktails help create a feeling of merriment, but they allow you to show your loved ones that you care about them — you want them to feel good, to relax, to take in the joy that comes from realizing you’ve made it to and through another holiday season. The year is almost over so even if 2019 wasn’t the kindest, 2020 is right around the corner.

Below, you’ll find our picks for the best holiday cocktails out there. Mix up one, two, or all of them for a holly, jolly holiday.

Just don’t forget to get people gifts — or perhaps a nice bottle of liquor!

1800 Holiday White

2 oz 1800 Añejo Tequila

.75 oz lime juice

.75 oz coconut milk

.5 oz agave nectar

Pinch of mint (for garnish)

Pomegranate seeds (for garnish)

Method: In a mixing tin, combine all ingredients and ice, and shake hard for 10 seconds. Strain into an iced Collins glass and garnish with pomegranate seeds.

The Royal Egg

.75 oz Guillotine Originale Ultra Premium Vodka

.75 oz Guillotine Heritage Barrel-Aged Vodka

.25 oz Frangelico

.25 oz simple syrup

5 oz. homemade eggnog (blend of dates, vanilla, and spices)

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon and pecans.

Peppermint White Russian

(Created at Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina)

.75 oz vodka

.75 oz Kahlua

.75 oz peppermint schnapps

.5 oz half and half

Method: Pour ingredients in order into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with crashed candy cane rim.

Mocha Martini

35 ml vodka

15 ml Crème de Cacao

25 ml espresso

5 ml simple syrup

espresso beans to garnish

Method: Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake hard and strain into a well-chilled glass.

Flight of the Highlanders

(Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro)

9 oz The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

3 oz chili liqueur

4.5 oz fresh lemon juice

3 oz maple syrup

9 oz fresh cranberry-apple juice

Brut Champagne to top

Cranberries for garnish

Method: In a pitcher with fresh ice, combine The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old, chili liqueur, fresh lemon juice, maple syrup and fresh cranberry-apple juice. Stir well. Serve in highball glasses over fresh ice and fill to top with brut champagne. Garnish with cranberries. Serves 6.

Santa Teresa 1796 Coquito

16 parts Santa Teresa 1796

4 parts allspice dram

4 parts banana liquor

15 parts cream of coconut

14 parts sweetened condensed milk

12 parts evaporated milk

.25 tsp ground cinnamon and ground cloves

1/8 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla extract

Garnish: ground nutmeg, cinnamon stick and Star anise

Method: Mix cream of coconut, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, Santa Teresa 1796, allspice dram, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and vanilla extract in a blender. Process them until they are well mixed and then pour into a glass bottle and cover it and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve cold.

Tawny Owl

1 part Absolut Elyx

1 part tawny port

.5 part Viciolata Cherry Wine

.5 part freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/3 part sugar syrup

Method: Add all ingredients in a shaker & shake well with cubed ice. Strain over cracked ice in our Copper Owl & garnish with a dehydrated orange slice and a fresh cherry.

Tropic in Wonderland

(Created by Timothee Gallet, Assistant beverage manager, The Peninsula, New York City)

2 oz. Patrón Silver

.5 oz Crème de Peche

.5 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz cinnamon-infused simple syrup

Greek yogurt

Chocolate bitters

Garnish: dehydrated pineapple, strawberry

Method: Build all ingredients in cocktail shaker over ice, shake and strain over fresh ice, garnish with dehydrated pineapple and strawberry.

The Mistletoe

(Created by Stephen Mazzuca owner/GM of Mister French, Sebastian Dean, Head Bartender of Mister French)

1.75 oz Rosemary Infused Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin

.25 oz Amontillado Sherry

.5 oz House-made Organic Pear and Saffron Reduction

.5 oz Fresh Pressed Lemon Juice

3 drops of Cranberry bitters

17 fresh muddled cranberries

.5 fresh muddled Clementine (with skin)

Method: Muddle cranberries and clementine in a shaker with liquids. Add ice, shake and serve in a wine glass over crushed ice. Garnish with half sphere/ice crown sculpture, house-made candied almonds, and rosemary pierced cranberry.

Holiday In Rio

(Created at Winnie’s Jazz Bar, New York City)

1.5 oz Avuá Cachaça Bálsamo

.75 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

4 dashes absinthe

Pinch of Maldon salt

Method: Shake and pour into a glass.

Cuban Winter

(Created at sbe’s HYDE Sunset, Bevery Hills)

1.5 oz Bacardi 8

.5 oz apricot liqueur

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz maple syrup

3 sage leaves

Lemon disc and sage leaf

Method: Add sage leaves and liquids to shaker and muddle. Add ice, shake, and strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with lemon disc and sage leaf.

Caramel Apple Martini

(Created at the BYRN Lounge at the Westin DFW Airport Hotel, Dallas)

.5 oz Bailey’s

.5 oz butterscotch liquor

.5 oz Apple Pucker

.25 oz half & half

Garnish the rim of a martini glass with caramel, salt and brown sugar.

Method: Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into rimmed martini glass.

Editors' Recommendations