 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Make the perfect negroni to go with this flask recipe

All the tips and tricks for making a perfectly balanced negroni to carry in a flask

By
flask cocktail
Georgina Torbet / The Manual

There’s something delightful about having a flask of your favorite tipple on hand when you’re out and about. And while the most common use for a flask is  carrying spirits like whiskey or brandy, if you’re feeling adventurous then you can also try your hand at flask cocktails. Given that this is Negroni Week, today I’m sharing my personal favorite recipe for a negroni on the go.

The trick to making a good flask cocktail is understanding how to mix a room temperature drink. Virtually all traditional cocktails are drunk chilled, but with a flask cocktail, even if you start with chilled ingredients, you’ll end up with a warm drink after carrying it around with you all day. So you need to adjust your recipes to account for that.

Recommended Videos

The biggest factors to allow for with a room temperature drink are water and sweetness.

Related

It may seem odd to add water to a cocktail, but think about shaking or stirring a cocktail with ice — this doesn’t only chill the drink, it also melts the ice into water which is an essential part of a balanced drink. If you made a negroni using the traditional ingredients but didn’t stir it with ice and drank it at room temperature, it would taste harsh and unbalanced. Stirring a drink adds around 15-20% of water to its volume, so you want to add this much water into your flask cocktail too.

The other issue to consider is sweetness. When a drink is chilled, its flavors tend to be rather muted. Chilling spirits helps to round off their harsh edges — just think of throwing a bottle of vodka into the freezer before doing shots to make them smoother. If a drink isn’t going to be chilled, it is going to taste more boozy and less mellow. To counteract that, I like to add more sweetener to room temperature drinks than I normally would.

In the case of a flask negroni, that means upping the proportion of sweet vermouth as this is the main sweetner in the drink. The exact ratio can be adjusted to your liking, but I like to add around one third more of the sweet vermouth than I would normally, changing the traditional ratios of 1:1:1 for this drink.

How to make a flask negroni

I have a flask of about 200ml, but you can adjust this recipe up or down for the size of your flask.

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml gin (I like to use Tanqueray, but you can use whatever you prefer)
  • 50 ml Campari
  • 70 ml sweet vermouth (I’m using good old Martini & Rosso, but again you can use your preferred brand)
  • 30 ml water
  • generous dash of orange bitters

Method:

Rather than attempting to mix the ingredients directly in the flask, which is messy and annoying, it’s easier to mix everything in a kitchen jug. Pour everything in and mix well, then taste to see if it needs any tweaks. If not, use a funnel to pour it into the flask and enjoy your negroni on the go.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
These are our favorite Irish whiskey cocktails
You don't have to wait until March to make these cocktails
Tipperary

When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, many drinkers grab for bottles of Tullamore D.E.W., Bushmills, and Jameson for shots, slow-sipping, and cocktails. And while that’s all well and good. You're missing out if you neglect these and other Irish whiskeys for the rest of the year. News flash: just like your favorite bourbon, rye, or single malt Scotch whisky, you can enjoy Irish whiskey (it’s spelled with the ‘e’ just like American whiskeys) all year long.

Before we get started, here's a little refresher on what makes an Irish whiskey. It might seem fairly straightforward, but just like with bourbon in the US, there are specific rules governing the spirit. According to the Irish Whiskey Act of 1980, there are a few basic requirements for a whiskey to be labeled as an “Irish whiskey”.

Read more
A new survey reveals what the perfect cup of coffee actually is
How would you describe the perfect cup of coffee?
Coffee drinks

 

With coffee drinking at a record high in the United States, it's a pretty fair assumption to say many Americans look forward to starting their day with a delicious cup of freshly brewed coffee. But what makes the perfect cup of coffee? In a recent study, commissioned by La Colombe and Chiobani and conducted by Talker Research, researchers explored American's coffee preferences. Iced or hot? Flavored coffee creamers or syrups? This new study explored what today's definition of a "perfect cup of coffee" really is.

Read more
Widow Jane announces a new whiskey, finished in Amburana casks
Keep your eyes peeled for this new whiskey from Widow Jane
Widow Jane The Vaults 2024

If you’re a fan of artisanal whiskey, you’re probably well aware of the prowess of Red Hook, Brooklyn’s Widow Jane. You can’t go wrong with the brand’s 10-year-old blended bourbon whiskey and any of its limited-edition bottles. But when it comes to the best bourbons, we await no expression more eagerly than Widow Jane The Vaults.

While this expression is limited in quantities and made in “hyper” small batches, we’re stoked to learn that the most recent batch is being released soon. First released back in 2019, The Vaults has been a highly sought-after expression from the New York-based distillery.

Read more