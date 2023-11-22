This mashed potato recipe is, dare we say, perfect

The world is fraught with fancy coffee gadgets, most of them superfluous. If we're honest with ourselves, as enticing as all of the bells and whistles (sometimes literally) can be, they just aren't necessary for a genuinely delicious cup of coffee. And even if you are someone who likes to wake up to a double shot, extra foam, triple whip, 16-ingredient coffee concoction, chances are you're driving through the closest Starbucks to get it. But if you (like us), fall into the simpler coffee lover category, a straightforward, humbler machine will do the trick. One that brews a beautiful drip coffee or espresso shot, perhaps its fanciest adornment a detachable milk-frother. These are just fine by us (and probably most people) in the world of hot coffee. But if you love a cold brew coffee, things get a little more complicated.

Cold brew coffee has caught fire in recent years, and for good reason. Of course, we've always loved a refreshing mid-afternoon iced coffee, but cold brew is a whole different ball game. When coffee is brewed cold, far less acid is extracted from the coffee grounds, removing much of the bitterness that some people find off-putting. Cold brew is a great alternative for those who want a naturally sweeter, purer-tasting cup.

A great cold brew coffee maker

And because the process of making cold brew calls for an entirely different method, unfortunately, it renders our tried-and-true simple coffee machines pretty useless in this category. Sure, there are the top-of-the-line fancy cold brew coffee makers out there, but they're often ridiculously expensive and take up too much counter space for their sole function. So what do we do? Of course, there are cold brew DIY methods out there, but they can be messy and hard to get just right.