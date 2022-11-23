 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This is how much you should actually be cooking for Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving dinner: We all love leftovers. But sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.

Lindsay Parrill
By

Look, don’t come for us. We all love Thanksgiving leftovers. The argument could even be made that the leftovers are even better than the big meal itself. Perhaps it’s because the flavors have had more time to marinate in the refrigerator, becoming even more delicious and complex than the day before. Or maybe there’s just less pressure when everyone has gone home and we can finally put on our sweatpants and carb-load in front of the TV without boring Uncle Ned talking about bitcoin. Either way, it seems everyone has a favorite Thanksgiving leftover preparation — be it another full plate, doused in a heavy pool of microwaved gravy, or a multi-layered, multi-textured sandwich, bursting at the seams with everything from stuffing to cranberry sauce. But there is such a thing as too many leftovers. Some years, it seems no matter how many plastic containers we send home with family, no matter how many delicious sandwiches we make in the days to come, in the end, we just made too much food.

Thankfully, Williams-Sonoma has created a convenient guide to help prevent an abundance of gluttony this year. Their helpful chart indicates the average amount people tend to eat of each popular Thanksgiving dish, and how much to make (or buy) of each item.

Most every traditional Thanksgiving dinner tends to consist of many, if not all of the following dishes: hors d’oeurves, turkey, gravy, salad, rolls, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and of course, dessert and wine. Of these dishes, it certainly surprised us to discover the average amount consumed by each person. What do you think?

Related
  • Hors d’oeuvres: 4-6 bites
  • Turkey: 1 1/2 pounds bone-in turkey
  • Gravy: 1/2 cup
  • Salad: 1 1/2 cups
  • Rolls: 1-2 each
  • Mashed potatoes: 1/2 pound
  • Cranberry sauce: 1/3 cup
  • Stuffing: 3/4 cup
  • Dessert: 2 small pieces pie or cake
  • Wine: 1/2 – 1 bottle

Of course, no one knows your family’s eating habits better than you do. If we’re being totally honest, the thought of a mere half cup of gravy per person seems more than a little bit absurd, but maybe that’s just us. Either way, perhaps this helpful guide will make your Thanksgiving dinner plans and preparations a little easier this year. Because if there’s one thing you don’t want to stress about when it comes time to clean up the mess, it’s making room for the abundance of extra food in the fridge.

But if you ask us, maybe just make a little more gravy than the chart calls for.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Compound butter: It’s the thing you’re missing in your life — and your meals
how to make compound butter img 3543
3 unique Thanksgiving desserts that have nothing to do with pie
unique thanksgiving dessert recipes pavlova
Entertain like a pro: How to set up a self-serve home bar this holiday season
A Bourbon Whiskey Decanter and Bourbon on the Rocks in a Tumbler sitting on a bar with bottles in the background.
This tasty crustacean will make you forget all about the canceled crab season
A California Spiny Lobster in a tank.
Level up your holiday with these traditional (and tasty) Day of the Dead dishes
day of the dead food recipe ideas eduardo dorantes uhe2lwgn dq unsplash 1
The bar’s future is here and it’s… in a container?
Yellow Door Taqueria bar in Boston.
One grocery store stopped printing use-by dates on produce, and it’s genius
person choosing a peach from the produce section
Is the OMAD diet safe? Here’s what an expert says
One meal a day in one bowl.
Love bubble tea but not the price? How to make this delicious drink at home
what is bubble tea history best flavors flavored getty images
This easy chicken and dumplings recipe only takes 30 minutes to make
easy chicken and dumplings recipe img 3333 jpg
Bartenders love using Suze in cocktails, and so should you
suze bottle
The best 3-ingredient cocktails every home bartender should know
negroni cocktail orange
Pro tip: Adding butter to your fall cocktails will elevate your drink game
The Dirty Little Secret cocktail.