The Best Thanksgiving Wines to Bring to Dinner

Of all of the holidays, Thanksgiving is perhaps the best holiday for trying out a new bottle of wine. With all of the different side dishes that could grace the table in front of you and all of the different palates of your various friends and family, chances are there’s going to be someone to drink whatever it is you bring to dinner (even if it’s just you, sitting in the other room while watching football … we won’t judge).

A new bottle of wine, though, also helps to bring people together. Unless you’ve got a sommelier in your family, the wine offers a chance to engage in conversation that doesn’t skew towards religion, politics, or anything else that might make for a sour meal.

Below, we’ve picked out some great choices in both the red and white wine categories to suit a variety of flavor profiles. If you’re into cocktails (or shots!), we’ve got you covered, too.

White Wine

A blend of Sauvignon Blanc (60 percent) and Sémillon (40 percent), this white Bordeaux has notes of fresh white peaches, wet hay, and lemon meringue and offers a crisp body (with a little bit of creaminess) that leads in a nice, long finish.

Crisp and acidic, you will find ample amounts of apple, apricot, and honey-soaked pear, each of which lingers on the palate. A slight hint of licorice flavor adds complexity to the wine and helps it complement many different dishes.

Rich and mineral-y, this Chardonnay expresses large amounts of freshly toasted bread, lemon, stone fruits such as peaches, and even some freshly grated nutmeg. With some savory notes in the body of the wine, this wine will pair perfectly with whatever your main course is.

Not just a mouthful to say, this dry Gewürtztraminer from the Sonoma coast is made from a mix of 10-year-old and 44-year-old vines. Bright and acidic, you’ll find jasmine blossoms and lychee mixing with Asian pear and pickled ginger flavors. Citrus flavors carry through the palate into the dry, medium-length finish.

Hailing from the fantastically underappreciated Alto Adige region, this wine is built for the small plates leading up to the big show. It’s wildly aromatic, with a fetching mouthfeel and compelling, flinty elements. Elderflower and melon make their presence felt on a layered flavor palate. Some of the most soulful, captivating white wines are coming out of this delightful northern Italian locale.

This wine from New World amphora wine expert Andrew Beckham demonstrates everything that Pinot Gris can be. Extended skin contact affords the wine extra color and complexity, with enough tannin to trick you into thinking you’re enjoying a lighter red. Flavors of pear and stone fruit do well in the company of holiday staples like stuffing, sweet potatoes, and cheesy dishes. Aging in acacia barrels gives this wine a memorable, lasting texture.

If you haven’t hopped on the Chenin bus yet, now’s the time. The versatile French variety is riding a nice current as of late, with its own cute hashtags and national holiday. This gem is a great find, an organic take crafted in a mix of stainless and wood. There’s plenty of intriguing fruit but there’s also some minerality and harder-to-describe nuances you get from limestone soils. But be prepared to stand in line for the next vintage as production is quite minimal.

Red Wine

Made from 28-year-old vines, this is a full-bodied Pinot Noir from Oregon that perfectly complements any red meat dishes you might be serving. Earthy on the nose with oak notes following, you’ll find black tea, red currant, and plum on the palate. Fruit tannins carry you through for a long finish.

Created using biodynamic grapes, this Grenache has a mix of sweet and savory flavors, from black cherries (which is fitting considering the vineyard sits on a former cherry tree farm) to rosemary, sage, and black pepper. The tannins are balanced and lead into a lingering finish.

This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (60 percent) and Merlot (40 percent) is the result of extreme precision from the vineyard and winemaking teams. Fruity, silky and full-bodied, the wine presents a nice rounded character with a spicy finish that caters to lovers of both Cabernet and Merlot.

Redolent of both black cherries and blackberries, the body of this New Zealand is a fairly full-bodied wine with plenty of berries across the palate. These mix with balanced tannins and lead into a finish where you’ll get dark chocolate and red licorice flavors.

While this wine could (and probably should) benefit from some time in the bottle, there is nothing wrong with popping it open ASAP. You’ll find loads of red berry flavors mixing with floral notes, some orange peel, and a little bit of chalky minerality through the nose, palate, and finish.

Sometimes you just want something straightforward and screaming for food. This Languedoc red blend is exactly that, with brambly berry flavors, a bit of earth, and an acidity that can cut through most entrees. The vivacious berry notes welcome roast turkey with open arms. The blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvedre is certified organic, best in its youth, and contains enough tangy energy that you may want to consider giving it a quick chill. And yes, the label would make for great wallpaper.

Gamay is another wine that goes gobble gobble. Its signature red fruit characteristics (think pomegranate and stewed cranberries) and brightness make it so. This one sources fruit from one of Oregon’s oldest and most celebrated vineyard sites. It’s fruity and spicy and begs for savory foods. Leave the cranberry sauce in the cabinet and crack a bottle or two of this wine instead.

There’s bound to be something heavy on the holiday table. A good merlot can take the heat, thanks to its typical mix of higher alcohol, more pronounced tannins, and bigger fruit qualities. Plus, the variety tends to show a bit of umami, as this wine does, which can work rather playfully with not only turkey, but mashed potatoes and gravy and roasted vegetable dishes. Look for pretty blue fruit notes and herbal, subtly spicy forest floor qualities in between the prominent savory elements.

This Pinot Noir and turkey get along swimmingly. The medium-bodied red is rarely overpowered by the poultry, no matter how you prepare it. This wine, a product of the warm and consistent 2014 vintage, shows how Willamette Valley Pinot Noir can carry both big flavors and fantastic softness. Opulent dark fruit notes and floral characteristics are hit with a bit of new oak, which lends its own hand of rich, toasty qualities. Having just taken double gold at the acclaimed San Francisco International Wine Competition, this dandy will surely sell out soon.

