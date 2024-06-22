This Master of ‘Cue shares what not to do when lighting up the grill this summer

As one of the country’s leading female pitmasters, Erica Roby is an absolute goddess when it comes to all things barbecue. You may know her as the season 2 winner of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl,” which earned her the official title “Master of ‘Cue.” In May 2022, Erica also competed at the world-famous Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest. Though it was only her second time competing at this prestigious event, she tied for first place in the brisket category and fourth in the rib division, a journey that was filmed for Food Network’s “BBQ USA.”

After her time on “BBQ Brawl,” Erica decided to document the world of barbecue in her award-winning digital series, “The Pit Stop with Blue Smoke Blaire.” In the hit show, Erica travels the United States in her RV, interviewing everyone’s favorite food personalities and highlighting the passion, struggles, and dreams of pitmasters around America.

As she travels the country, Erica is committed to spreading love through barbecue and works together with Operation BBQ Relief to provide meals to those in need. She also spends her time guest lecturing America’s youth, spreading inspiration to pick up tongs and find joy through food and culinary passion. Last year, Blue Smoke Blaire’s Barbecue Academy opened its doors to teach the new generation of pitmasters the art of BBQ.

We are thrilled to highlight such an impressive woman who is not only a culinary powerhouse and grilling expert but also has a tremendous passion and heart for spreading so much goodness and inspiration as she travels the country.

Knowing that 96% of Americans are planning to fire up their grills this summer, Roby shared with us the top grilling tips and seven mistakes to avoid a culinary catastrophe.

Starting with complex recipes

“Instead of trying to create a complex grilled recipe right out of the gate, start with straightforward dishes like burgers, steaks and kabobs to build confidence while you familiarize yourself with your grill,” says Roby.

It’s best to start with simple dishes. One of the beautiful things about grilled dishes is that they needn’t be complex to be delicious.

Not understanding your grill’s heat zones

Roby says, “Learn the difference between indirect and direct heat and how to use them to control cooking food on your grill. You’ll want to use a combination of both zones, as cooking solely on high heat can burn the exterior before the interior is properly cooked. A go-to method is to start searing your beef on direct heat and then move to indirect heat to finish cooking without burning.”

Creating heat zones can be done on either gas or charcoal grills. On a gas grill, simply turn on one set of burners, leaving the other side for indirect heat. For charcoal grilling, you can create the same effect by simply placing the coals underneath one side of the grill grate.

Too much or little seasoning

“Over-seasoning can mask the natural flavors of beef, and under-seasoning can result in bland meat. The trick? Use a generous amount of salt and pepper. For thicker cuts of meat, you may need to season more heavily than you think is necessary to ensure the seasoning penetrates beyond the surface,” says Roby.

Flipping too quickly and frequently

Roby says, “Let your meat develop a sear and nice crust before flipping. Overflipping can prevent the formation of a proper sear, affecting both texture and flavor. You’ll know your meat is ready when it releases easily from the grill, and generally, meat should only be flipped once during grilling.”

Guessing when your food is ready

“Invest in a meat thermometer to avoid this common mistake. It will be your go-to tool to make sure you don’t under or over cook your meat. Chef tip: take your meat off the grill a few degrees below your target temperature and let it rest. After a few minutes, your meat should come up to your target temperature, but make sure by checking the temperature at the center of the cut,” says Roby.

Overcrowding your grill

Roby advises, “Avoid overcrowding your grill by giving each piece of food enough space to cook evenly. Cook in batches if needed.”

Food needs room to cook, no matter what method you’re using. Whether you’re cooking in a pan, in the oven, or on the grill, make sure there is enough room for air to circulate around your ingredients.

Pressing down on your meat

“Pressing down on your burgers or steaks while cooking will force the juices out of your meat, making it drier. Instead, let the beef cook undisturbed to keep those flavorful juices inside. The only time you should press is when initially forming your patties, and even then, just lightly,” says Roby.

