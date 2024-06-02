 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Don’t make these common mistakes when grilling fish

What not to do when grilling fish

By
Grilled salmon
amenic181 / Adobe Stock

Sweet, sweet summer is on its way. That means lazy days, fired-up grills, and al fresco dining. It also opens the door for plenty of mistakes to be made when cooking and entertaining.

When it comes to grilling fish, there are many things that people do wrong. Frankly, the makeup of fish is not quite like other grill-ables such as chicken, pork, or steak. That said, they behave a bit differently on the grill, whether it’s charcoal or gas. So we reached out to an expert in the field to point them out, setting you up for better salmon, halibut, and grouper dinners this grilling season.

Recommended Videos

Rima Kleiner is a registered dietician and blogger at Dish on Fish. She’s a member of the Academy of Nutrition and sings the many health praises of seafood, not to mention to dynamic range of flavors and styles. Here are the top five mistakes she says people make when grilling fish.

Related

Not prepping your fish for the grill

Fresh fillets of fish about to be cooked.
Marco Verch / Shutterstock

“Whether you choose to marinate or not, preparing your seafood with a rub or marinade before grilling will deliver big in the taste department,” Kleiner says. “Even something as simple as a salt rub or basic marinade of olive oil, lemon, herbs and salt (which is my fallback when grilling fish!) will help to lock in taste.”

Don’t shy away from something a little more complex either, like a marinade involving some powerful citrus-like yuzu. And make that fish all the better with a good side when the time comes, like mango salsa or grilled asparagus with lemon.

Not cleaning the grill prior to cooking

Brush cleaning grill grates
RDNE Stock project/Pexels / Pexels

“Cooking seafood—or any food—on a grill that hasn’t been cleaned likely means your food will pick up the burnt taste of the food cooked on the grates before,” Kleiner says. “For the best tasting grilled seafood, gently scrape the grates before or after heating (though cleaning after heating may help dislodge stubborn burnt pieces).”

Think of it in terms of relativity, which is a great way to look at most things involving food. Just as improperly stored food items in your fridge and affect the flavors of other leftover items in there, what was previously on your grill and impart unwanted flavors to what you’re presently cooking. Start clean; that’s the way to go.

Not oiling or preheating the grill properly

Man grilling over large flame
Nicholas Peloso / Unsplash

“Just like oven cooking, you’ll get the most evenly, best-tasting food when the grill has been preheated,” Kleiner says. “Let the grill heat up for about ten minutes, then oil with a high-smoke point oil (avocado oil works well) to help prevent the food from sticking.”

Starting to early can dry seafood out or result in a fish that’s partially cooked in one area and fully cooking in another. Also, keep in mind where the major heat spots are on your grill and lay your proteins out accordingly.

Not grilling skin-side down

Salmon fillet with coarse ground pepper, grilled over a cedar plank.
Getty Images

This one is pretty easy to remember, as there isn’t much wiggle room. “If your seafood has skin on it, grill with the skin side down,” Kleiner says. “And let it cook until almost done before flipping to prevent sticking.” Being a little more patient here will allow for a nice, clean release when it’s time, not to mention a crispy and delicious skin layer.

Not cooking for the right amount of time

A man grills in a campsite with a truck behind him.
Jay Miller / Unsplash / Unsplash

While adequate cooking time depends on the species, a good rule of thumb to keep in mind when cooking fish is to grill ten minutes for every inch of thickness,” Kleiner says. “If your fish is about one inch thick at the thickest part, cook for about ten minutes (and don’t flip until at least halfway through the cooking time). If your fish is one-and-a-half inches at its thickest, grill for about 15 minutes and so on.”

With the above in mind, fish grilling season will certainly be a more enjoyable and flavorful affair. Also keep in mind the seasonality of seafood and chat up your local fishmonger or seafood specialist. If you happen to live near the sea, all the better. If not, there are still great ways to get fresh seafood online.

Grilling whole fish is always fun and can be a show-stopped when hosting a meal. We suggest smaller salmon species, sea bass, trout, or red snapper. But play around and see what’s available locally in your neck of the woods.

Hungry? Us too. Check out our guides on pairing seafood and wine and how to clean a fish. Your grilling game is about to improve a notch or two.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Beef up your grill game: 5 tips and tricks for making the best burgers
For the love of god, put down the spatula.
Burger

Burger season is upon us. With all the seaside picnics, backyard barbeques, and sunset dinners on the lake fast approaching, it's time to finally learn what makes a really good burger. Now, we're not here to debate the best method for cooking burgers—that's for another day. Whether you prefer your burger grilled, broiled, seared in a cast iron pan, or pressed on a flattop, these tips are guaranteed to give you the best burger bang for your buck.
Use the right ground beef

When it comes to making burgers, almost everyone has their own hot take on what makes the best version. When there are so many elements up for discussion - cooking methods, seasonings, buns, toppings - it makes sense. We'd argue, though, that the very essence of the burger is the meat itself and, therefore, the element that should be focused on the most.

Read more
Healthy grilling ideas: These foods will have you feeling great all summer long
The best healthy grilling ideas from appertizers to desserts
healthy grilling ideas sweet potato fries and dips

The summer barbecue season is something of a trip. On one hand, there are messages — albeit toxic ones — about looking a certain way in a swimsuit (now would be a good time to remind everyone that every body is a swimsuit body). Conversely, summer soirees are often full of foods that don't quite make the cut on the relatively loose Mediterranean diet. Finding healthy grilling ideas can be a challenge.
"Summer BBQs can be tricky if you're trying to eat healthily," said Beata Rydyger, BSc, RHN, a registered nutritionist and contributor to HPVHUB. "Often, the foods are high in calories and heavily processed, with lots of sugar in sauces and snacks, as well sodium and preservatives."
To be clear, there's nothing wrong with having these foods if you want—whether you have them every once in a while or opt for them all summer. However, you may also have health and fitness goals and be looking for ways to enjoy yourself while maintaining what most dietitians and doctors would consider a "nutritious" diet. These healthy grilling ideas will satisfy your tastebuds and help you hit your personal goals.
Best healthy appetizers for a barbecue

A veggie plate is a no-brainer, but the dish may not be your cup of tea. Experts went beyond that tried and true suggestion and even shared dip strategies.
Fruit skewers
Throw some fruit on the grill beside the chicken and shrimp for an app that fits the BBQ bill while remaining nutritious.

Read more
The 11 best grill and smoker recipes to make now
Tasty recipes to cook on your gas, charcoal, or pellet grill
Ducks in the Pig Pen

It's that time of year again when we neglect our Dutch ovens, slow cookers, and air fryers for our outdoor char-grilling and smoking devices. It doesn't matter if you're cooking with gas, charcoal, or pellets. The main is you're outside enjoying the nice weather with a a cold beer.

While everyone loves a tasty burger or hot dog, they can get boring after a while. Sometimes, we want to flex our culinary muscles at our grills and for anyone else who may be just hanging around us for the cold beer.

Read more