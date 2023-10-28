 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Macallan Colour Collection is a traveling scotch collector’s dream come true

From gold to chestnut, you'll love these colorful scotches

Christopher Osburn
By
The Macallan Colour Collection
The Macallan

There are few Scotch whisky brands more well-known than The Macallan. And while it’s known for its award-winning, nuanced, usually sherry-rested single malt Scotch whiskies, it is also known for its innovative, long-aged special releases. We’re talking about expressions like The Macallan M, The Red Collection, and its various archival releases. With so many limited-edition offerings in recent years, it’s no surprise the brand just unveiled another new, exciting collection of whiskies.

The Macallan Colour Collection

It’s called The Macallan Colour Collection, and it was created to pay tribute to the two most important components of this iconic brand: sherry seasoning and natural color. The collection is made up of five age-statement single-malt Scotch whiskies. The first is The Macallan Colour Collection 12 Years Old, a whisky that was matured in a combination of American oak and European oak casks. Both casks were seasoned with sherry wine from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. The collection moves on to a 15-year-old, 18-year-old, and 21-year-old before finishing with an exceptional, complex 30-year-old expression.

Recommended Videos

While the whisky inside is rich, flavorful, and highly memorable, the artwork on the packaging follows suit. The Macallan tasked American artist and graphic designer David Carson, a former California teacher and competitive surfer, with creating the unique, colorful designs to pay tribute to the brand’s Scottish home as well as its history with sherry from Southern Spain.

Related

The name, The Colour Collection, comes from The Macallan’s unending strive to highlight its natural color. After maturing in sherry-seasoned casks, the younger whiskies carry a lighter, almost amber, gold color, and as they move on in age, they grow ever dark like a slowly setting sun. The 30-year-old is much darker, an almost caramel, chestnut brown as compared to the light morning sun hue of the 12-year-old. It’s this melding of oak and whisky that gives The Macallan its memorable color palette.

While the wood itself is important to impart the vivid colors associated with the various ages, it’s the sherry-season cask that gives the whisky its renowned, rich, complex flavors and aromas of vanilla, dried cherries, caramel, and gentle spices.

Where can I find the collection?

Now that you’ve learned about this new collection, it’s time to give you the good news and the bad news. The bad news: while you might find a few random retailers selling a bottle or two from this collection, it’s technically a travel exclusive. The good news: you can find it at retailers and duty-free shops at countless airports throughout the world.

This means that in order to get your hands on one of these limited-edition single-malt Scotch whiskies, you’ll have to have a layover or travel to one of the international airports where these bottles are being sold. You can find them at airports in Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Japan, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and dozens of other airports scattered throughout the world. You can also find it in the U.S. at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more.

So, next time you’re stuck in an airport, waiting for your next flight, peruse the aisles at your nearest whisky retailer. There’s a good chance they’ll have a few bottles of this in stock. That is, until it sells out. Grab a bottle or two while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Our margarita recipe is the only one you’ll ever need, we promise
You'll want to drink this tequila cocktail all day, every day
Four glasses of freshly made Margarita cocktail decorated with limes on wooden table with shaker and limes.

 

When it comes to classic, flavorful cocktails, it’s tough to beat the appeal of the Margarita. It’s simple, fresh, and citrus-driven. It’s made with only three ingredients: tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. What’s not to love? The tequila's roasted agave, vanilla, and spices mixed with the tart acidity of the lime juice and sweetness of the triple sec make for a truly well-balanced, flavorful drink. This turbo-charged, agave-centered drink has been gracing menus all over the U.S. (and the world) since its inception in the early 1900s.

Read more
Brunch vomiting: San Francisco restaurants are fining customers for this gross habit, and every city should do the same
Bottomless mimosas are great, but not holding your liquor isn't
brunch vomiting fines in san francisco kelly sikkema agjdd hgfpw unsplash

It may very well be that until now, brunch was the last nice thing. It's the one meal that remains untouched and cheapened by paper napkins and obnoxiously fluorescent drive-thru menus. It's the one meal where people still dare to dress for the occasion in pretty florals and sophisticated neckwear. If guests are invited for brunch, it's more than likely to be an occasion with soft linens and sparkling china. Yes, we've been good to brunch. And brunch has returned the favor, magically turning day drinking into something sophisticated instead of tacky. But, as it goes, all good things must come to an end. And it would appear that time is now. At least in San Francisco restaurants.

Of course, not being able to hold one's alcohol isn't a new development, but it's always carried with it a good level of deserved embarrassment and secrecy. Now, we certainly aren't here to judge, and overindulgence is something that's gotten the better of all of us more than a handful of times, to be sure. But when public vomiting is a brunch behavior that's become so normalized that restaurants are making rules around this one specific issue, we, as a society, have a problem.

Read more
10 classic bourbon bottles and brands that will never go out of style
Your dad and grandpa drank these bourbons for a reason
Whiskey

If you’re a fan of whiskey, specifically bourbon, you know that each year is littered with limited releases, new bottles, upstart brands, and different, special batches. You might collect some of the rarer, sought-after bottles if you have the disposable income. Some of these expressions might cost you the equivalent of a mortgage payment (or more). You might also splurge on a more middle-of-the-road expensive offering for a birthday or a special occasion. But, if you’re a big bourbon drinker, you have a few classic, reasonably-priced bottles on hand at all times.

That’s the best thing about bourbon. While there is a glut of highly coveted, hard-to-find, overly expensive bottles like Pappy Van Winkle, Weller, Elmer T. Lee, E.H. Taylor, and Stagg (among others), there are also countless bargain-priced bourbon bangers available almost anywhere. We’re talking about names like Maker’s Mark, Elijah Craig, Wild Turkey 101, Knob Creek, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Michter’s.

Read more