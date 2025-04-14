The worlds of whiskey and beer come together again for the release of Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde Where can I buy it?

We always get really excited when we see a brewery and a distillery combining to launch a whiskey. Especially when it’s the re-release of a beloved whiskey collaboration. This is the case with Chicken Cock Whiskey’s partnership with Goodwood Brewing for Ryeteous Blonde.

Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde

Initially released in 2020, Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde begins as the brand’s Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. It’s then finished in Goodwood Brewing Blonde Ale barrels. According to the brand, the result is a mellow, complex, 100-proof rye whiskey loaded with flavors like orchard fruits, cracked black pepper, honeycomb, lemongrass, pear, toasted oak, and sweet malts.

“We’re excited to bring back Ryeteous Blonde and kick off the upcoming season with something truly special,” Matti Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, said.

“Summer only comes once a year, and this collaboration with Goodwood Brewing is a perfect example of what happens when two bold worlds—whiskey and beer—come together. With the Ryeteous Summer campaign, we’re celebrating that daring spirit and encouraging whiskey enthusiasts and adventurers alike to embrace the memorable moments.”

Where can I buy it?

Ryeteous Blonde is a limited-release rye whiskey. It will only be available for a limited time. If you missed it in 2020, you don’t want to miss out on a bottle this time. Currently, it’s available at select retailers throughout the US and on Chicken Cock’s website for the suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information on this and all of Chicken Cock’s whiskeys, visit https://chickencockwhiskey.com/.