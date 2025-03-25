Washington Lafayette and David Jennings are launching Caleb’s Crossing Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Caleb’s Crossing Where can I buy it?

The hard liquor world is all about collaborations. We often see breweries collaborating with distilleries and brands using other brands’ barrels for aging. But this new collaboration is truly unique.

That’s because it’s a collaboration between a distillery and a well-known alcohol writer. Whiskey writer and founder of widely popular Rare Bird 101 David Jennings collaborated with spirits brand Washington Lafayette to launch Caleb’s Crossing Whiskey.

Caleb’s Crossing isn’t just launching one whiskey but two inaugural releases. They are Dual Cask Finish Bourbon and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in Pineau des Charentes. The Dual Cask Bourbon is a blend of two high-rye straight bourbon whiskeys finished in a combination of first-fill Pineau des Charentes and Armagnac casks.

“It was crucial that the spirit retained its bourbon identity, yet at the same time showcased the sweeter, grape-forward aspects of Pineau and the dried fruit and leather attributes of Armagnac,” said Jennings.

Caleb’s Crossing Rye Whiskey is made with a single barrel of “95/5” rye that spent a secondary maturation in a first-fill white Pineau des Charentes cask. Both whiskeys were proofed slowly over seven months to create a perfect balance.

“The payoff is a whiskey of significant depth and intensity, with layers of grape-laden sweetness accompanied by a prickly candy-like spice,” added Jennings.

Caleb’s Crossing Dual Cask Finish Bourbon and Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Pineau des Charentes, are available in limited quantities. Both will be exclusively available on BourbonOutfitter.com on April 4, 2025, for the suggested retail price of $149.99 each. For more information on these two whiskey releases, visit WashingtonLafayette.com.