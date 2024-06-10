Dogfish Head and Northern Monk are collabing for a trans-Atlantic rye IPA

Iconic U.S. craft brewery Dogfish Head is collaborating with hip British brewery Northern Monk to create a rye session IPA that brings together the best of each brewery. The collaboration is the first in a series from Northern Monk, working with a group of friends called Endless Hum, aiming to celebrate bands and artists beloved by the brewers and to create the perfect beer for watching your favorite musicians live.

The rye session IPA is citrusy with orange and resin, plus juniper, sage, and other spices and features a hint of tropical fruit. “Monk and Dogfish Head came up with the concept over two shared ideas; firstly, we both have enjoyed playing with small percentages of rye in the grist of session beers for that extra depth of flavor and mouthfeel it can bring, and secondly, we both enjoyed the white sage twist we added to last year’s Hop City collaborative release,” Northern Monk writes.

“We thought it would be interesting to revisit the use of white sage in a lower ABV beer. Sam at Dogfish Head also sent us some juniper berries to throw in the brew, as they complement both the sage and the rye elements.”

At just 3.4% abv, the Rye Session is an easy drinker perfect for a casual evening. It comes in 440ml cans. At the moment, the beer only seems to be available on Northern Monk’s website, which ships to the UK, though hopefully, Dogfish Head will stock it as well, so it will be available to drinkers in the U.S. and beyond, too.

