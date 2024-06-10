 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Dogfish Head and Northern Monk are collabing for a trans-Atlantic rye IPA

By
Northern Monk

Iconic U.S. craft brewery Dogfish Head is collaborating with hip British brewery Northern Monk to create a rye session IPA that brings together the best of each brewery. The collaboration is the first in a series from Northern Monk, working with a group of friends called Endless Hum, aiming to celebrate bands and artists beloved by the brewers and to create the perfect beer for watching your favorite musicians live.

The rye session IPA is citrusy with orange and resin, plus juniper, sage, and other spices and features a hint of tropical fruit.  “Monk and Dogfish Head came up with the concept over two shared ideas; firstly, we both have enjoyed playing with small percentages of rye in the grist of session beers for that extra depth of flavor and mouthfeel it can bring, and secondly, we both enjoyed the white sage twist we added to last year’s Hop City collaborative release,” Northern Monk writes.

Recommended Videos

“We thought it would be interesting to revisit the use of white sage in a lower ABV beer. Sam at Dogfish Head also sent us some juniper berries to throw in the brew, as they complement both the sage and the rye elements.”

Related

At just 3.4% abv, the Rye Session is an easy drinker perfect for a casual evening. It comes in 440ml cans. At the moment, the beer only seems to be available on Northern Monk’s website, which ships to the UK, though hopefully, Dogfish Head will stock it as well, so it will be available to drinkers in the U.S. and beyond, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
This unique reposado tequila is aged in two types of cask
mayenda reposado double cask pour jpg 75

Line up, tequila fans: there's another high-end sipping tequila on its way. The brand Mayenda has released a tequila aged using two different types of cask for a complex flavor, the Mayenda Reposado Double Cask.

While blanco tequilas are perfect for mixing cocktails, if you want to enjoy a great sipping tequila then you might want to look into aged tequilas, which are typically classified as either reposado (aged for up to a year) or añejo (extra aged for between one and three years). These aged tequilas spend time in oak barrels for the same reason that whiskeys are aged -- to allow the flavors to develop and to add in oaky, vanilla notes from the barrels.

Read more
This historian is auctioning off his rare whiskey collection
Whiskey in a glass

Who better to collect and archive a selection of historical rare whiskeys than a trained historian? Professional historian and whiskey enthusiast Paul S. Hirsch has been scouring the U.S. for rare bottles for more than two decades, and a sample of his collection is now going up for auction.

Hirsch got into whiskey collecting after a hit-and-run accident in 2000 left him an amputee, and he wanted a way to connect with people. He developed a system for searching out rare whiskeys, identifying areas to hunt for bottles based on the rise and fall of their historical prosperity. While whisky today is highly in demand, there was a period from the 1960s through to the 1990s when it didn't sell well and many bottles were taken off the shelves. Today, some of these older gems can still be found by those willing to track them down and ask around for stores that have stock of postwar whiskies.

Read more
Raise a glass for World Gin Day
Do you really need an excuse to drink gin?
Spanish gin tonic

Saturday June 8, is World Gin Day, so what better excuse to kick back on a lazy afternoon and enjoy a gin cocktail? From savory, herbal intensity to light, fruity sweetness, gins can run the gamut of flavors, so there's one that's suited to every taste -- and a cocktail to match.

Whenever you think of gin, the first place your mind goes is the gin & tonic. Any gin you can think of will marry with tonic water, so try something luxurious like Brooklyn Gin for its sharp citrus flavors. Use a large copa glass and a single big ice cube, in the Spanish style, for a summer delight.

Read more