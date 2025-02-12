Dogfish Head toasts Deadheads with new beer

Major players in craft beer and music are celebrating by way of a collaboration. Dogfish Head Brewery has teamed up with the Grateful Dead with the release of the Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale. The beer commemorates the 60th birthday of the iconic American rock band and the beer label’s 30th anniversary.

Brewery founder Sam Calagione spent some time with Grateful Dead’s archivist and historian David Lemeiux, listening to music and sipping beers. The two decided on the perfect recipe to pair with the music and even curated a playlist to accompany the beer. Brewed with a hippy mindset, the beer features Kernza® grains, granola, and a pair of hops in Azacca and El Dorado.

“As a beer geek with a music problem, few things in life are as sensorially sensational as enjoying a great beer while simultaneously listening to some great music,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. The beer comes in at a modest 5.3% ABV, showing plenty of tropical fruit. And the can is basically a collector’s item, showcasing both the band and the brewery’s eye-catching logos.

The two pop culture titans first collaborated back in 2013 and have joined up several times yet. Calagione is especially proud of this release, deeming it their “best track” yet. Might be time to dust off your turntable and make some room in the fridge.

Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale is out now and available from coast to coast. So, get truckin’ and find yourself some.

