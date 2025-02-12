 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Dogfish Head toasts Deadheads with new beer

An ale for Casey Jones

By
dogfish head grateful dead beer pale ale
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Major players in craft beer and music are celebrating by way of a collaboration. Dogfish Head Brewery has teamed up with the Grateful Dead with the release of the Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale. The beer commemorates the 60th birthday of the iconic American rock band and the beer label’s 30th anniversary.

Brewery founder Sam Calagione spent some time with Grateful Dead’s archivist and historian David Lemeiux, listening to music and sipping beers. The two decided on the perfect recipe to pair with the music and even curated a playlist to accompany the beer. Brewed with a hippy mindset, the beer features Kernza® grains, granola, and a pair of hops in Azacca and El Dorado.

Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale.
Dogfish Head

“As a beer geek with a music problem, few things in life are as sensorially sensational as enjoying a great beer while simultaneously listening to some great music,” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. The beer comes in at a modest 5.3% ABV, showing plenty of tropical fruit. And the can is basically a collector’s item, showcasing both the band and the brewery’s eye-catching logos.

Recommended Videos

The two pop culture titans first collaborated back in 2013 and have joined up several times yet. Calagione is especially proud of this release, deeming it their “best track” yet. Might be time to dust off your turntable and make some room in the fridge.

Related

Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale is out now and available from coast to coast. So, get truckin’ and find yourself some.

Check out The Manual’s related beer pieces, ranging from the state of the craft beer movement to barrel-aged beers, ideal for winter. We’ve also got the goods on the best non-alcoholic beers, if that’s your jam.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Nespresso teams up with Oatly to offer new limited-edition coffee capsule for oatmilk lovers
Espresso and oatmilk paired together
Nespresso Oatly capsules

Oatly, the world’s original and largest oat milk company, and Nespresso have teamed up with an exciting new launch for oat-milk drinkers. The latest, limited-edition Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule is a first-of-its-kind coffee blend designed specifically to pair with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. Inspired by the growing popularity of milk alternatives such as oatmilk, this collaboration delivers a unique coffee experience for the conscious consumer without compromising on the unforgettable taste that both Nespresso and Oatly are known for.

Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk capsules are designed exclusively for Nespresso’s Vertuo system, the Oatly Barista Edition Coffee Capsule displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body when paired with Oatly’s Barista Edition Oatmilk. The limited-edition capsule features a meticulously crafted blend of quality Arabica coffee beans, delivering rich and biscuity notes chosen to highlight the subtle sweetness of oats. When paired with Oatly, the blend displays strong cereal and sweet aromatics, complemented by a smooth texture, low bitterness, and light body.

Read more
Absolut Vodka is launching new ready-to-drink cocktails
Absolut Vodka is launching new read-to-serve cocktails and canned cocktails
Absolut

There aren’t many vodka brands more well-known than Sweden’s Absolut Vodka. It’s beloved for its classic vodka as well as its myriad flavored vodkas. Now, this iconic brand is taking flavored vodka one step further and launching new ready-to-drink bottled cocktails. As a bonus, it’s also releasing new canned cocktails.
Absolut Ready-to-Serve

Absolut is adding new Ready-to-Serve (RTS) and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) flavor offerings. Adding to its 2024 launch, Absolut is adding Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan to its Ready-to-Serves line. It’s adding Absolut + Ocean Spray® Vodka White Cran•Peach and Absolut + Ocean Spray® Vodka Cran•Mango to its line of canned cocktails.

Read more
New report suggests mushroom coffee market is rapidly growing
Have you tried mushroom coffee?
mushroom coffee

Recently, many brands have started to take advantage of the mushroom coffee trend, yet a recent report by Grand View Research suggests the hype around mushroom coffee is not just a trend that will come and go. Per the recent report, the global mushroom coffee market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The mushroom coffee market report suggests the market's rise is anticipated to be fueled by consumer's preferences for ready-to-drink and premium coffees. Additionally, the report indicates the surge in demand may also be attributed to other factors, such as rising awareness of the medicinal benefits of mushrooms, flavorful coffee experiences, and increased awareness of ethical & sustainable sourcing practices.

Trends indicate that today's consumers are seeking alternative coffee options, such as decaf or herbal coffee blends. Mushroom coffee, which offers a unique and natural flavor profile, maybe another appealing choice for consumers looking for something different. Brands such as Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee and Everyday Dose Coffee have remained top sellers in the industry, with many traditional coffee brands experimenting with options for mushroom coffee, too.

Read more