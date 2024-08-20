Astrological cocktails you need to know

Vacation season is still here, and we’re embracing all laid-back things. Among them are a great grill or smoker recipe, an ice-cold cocktail, and an outdoor movie. And as you stare up at the sky during these fleeting evenings of summer, think about this: What if there was a drink that matched your zodiac sign? Imagine — zodiac signs as drinks.

That’s the idea at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Hawaii. The stunning hotel, set along iconic Ka’anapali Beach, has whipped up a cocktail program that reflects the cosmos. Guests are treated to drinks inspired by and made for their signs. So, while we may not all get to Maui, we can blend a little astrology with mixology at home and not only pretend we’re in paradise, but feed our spiritual side.

These drinks will match your personality and please your taste buds. Best of all, they’re not complicated but yield impressive flavors that will wow you and your guests. Feel free to personalize them with your favorite spirits or add-ons like bitters, garnishes, flashy glassware, and the like.

Below are current offerings on the current menu, whether you’re an Aries, Capricorn, or Leo.

Aries: The Ram’s Charge

This bold cocktail is made of bourbon, lime, simple syrup, and cayenne pepper. If you want to add to the boldness of the drink — Aries are confident, passionate people, after all — use rye instead of bourbon. Just make sure that lime juice is fresh, and try agave or honey syrup instead of simple syrup for a little extra flavor.

Ingredients:

2 ounces bourbon

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

2 dashes cayenne pepper

Lime wheel for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients except pepper to shaker tin and shake. Strain into an ice-filled glass and garnish with citrus.

Taurus: Venus Velvet

Sensual like a Taurus, this cocktail mixes up coconut and rum.

Ingredients:

2 ounces aged rum

1 ounce cream of coconut

1/2 ounce vanilla syrup

Nutmeg for garnish

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a shaker and shake. Strain into a cup and garnish with fresh nutmeg.

Gemini: Twin Twist Mojito

There’s so much to love about this riff on the classic mojito, especially if you seek out an aromatic gin.

Ingredients:

1 ounce gin

1 ounce vodka

3 ounces ginger beer

1/2 ounce lime juice

Mint leaves for garnish

Method:

Mix all the ingredients except the ginger beer in an ice-filled glass and muddle. Top with ginger beer and garnish with mint.

Cancer: Moonlit Shore

A sensitive cocktail featuring blue curacao liqueur, this breezy delight puts good gin on a pedestal. The drink is easy on the eyes and reminds you of the Pacific Ocean. You can go nuts with the garnishes here, showing your artistic side. And if you happen to have some fresh ginger around, shaving some over the top is a nice touch.

Ingredients:

1 ounce gin

1 ounce vodka

3 ounces ginger beer

1/2 ounce lime juice

Mint leaves for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a glass with ice and stir. Garnish with flowers or mint.

Leo: Solar Flare

Radiant, this drink is a golden elixir featuring grenadine, sparkling wine, and more. The color lives up to the cocktail’s name, and it’s best served right around sunset. For a less sweet version, dial down the grenadine and triple sec or add a little ice to dilute.

Ingredients:

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce triple sec

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce grenadine

Sparkling wine to top

Method:

Add all ingredients besides wine to a shaker tin and shake. Strain into a coupe glass and top with sparkling wine.

Virgo: Earthy Delight

This drink treats tequila to some fresh cucumber and herbs, showing off a Virgo’s practical side.

Ingredients:

2 ounces tequila

1 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce agave syrup

Fresh basil and cucumber for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a tin and muddle, shake, and strain into a glass.

Libra: Equinox Elixir

Beautiful and harmonious, this Champagne cocktail echoes the same qualities of Libras.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Champagne

1 ounce elderflower liqueur

1 ounce pomegranate juice

Flower for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a glass and stir.

Scorpio: Mystic Scorpio

This deep cocktail relies on dark rum and coffee. It’s tropical and both a little intense and mysterious, much like the members of this zodiac sign. If you like your coffee black, forego the simple syrup. In terms of bitters, citrus options work well but you can also inject some added character with things like cardamom bitters.

Ingredients:

2 ounces dark rum

1 ounce coffee liqueur

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/4 ounce simple syrup

1 dash of bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients except bitters to a shaker tin and shake. Strain into a glass with ice and add bitters.

Sagittarius: Archer’s Arrow

Adventurous and optimistic, just like the sign.

Ingredients:

2 ounces whiskey

1 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce maple syrup

1 dash ginger bitters

Method

Add all ingredients except the bitters to a shaker and shake. Strain into a cocktail glass and add bitters.

Capricorn: Mountain Cap

Brandy can do great things in a cocktail and the Mountain Cap is proof. We love how the grape-based spirit plays off of Campari, which is the making of a great nightcap beverage. The drink reminds us of a bit of a classic Boulevardier cocktail.

Ingredients:

2 ounces brandy

1 ounce Campari

1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

Cherry for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a glass with a big cube and stir it with a bar spoon. Garnish with cherry.

Aquarius: Aquarian Wave

Unique, eccentric, and creative, this cocktail has it all.

Ingredients:

2 ounces gin

1/2 ounce blue curacao

1 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Soda water to top

Method:

Add all ingredients except the soda water to a tin and shake. Strain into a chilled glass and top with soda water.

Pisces: Neptune’s Nectar

Something out of a dream, this cocktail flexes a Pisces’ imaginative side.

Ingredients:

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce lavender syrup

3/4 ounce lemon juice

Prosecco for a splash

Lemon twist for garnish

Method:

Combine vodka, syrup, and citrus in a glass and stir. Top with Prosecco and garnish with lemon (or berries).

Who says you can’t fix a drink that matches your ways? There are no rules, by the way, so even if you’re a Pisces you can imbibe like a Taurus. Try them out on your friends and see what sticks. We think it’s a sharp idea on behalf of the hotel to bring some always-welcome personalization to the bar. The drinks are aligned with something much bigger than mixology, at least in theory, and that’s kinda fun.

Here’s to an endless summer. Check out our features on the best summer cocktails and best resort drinks to keep you in the mood. Even if you’re having a staycation, you can still sip like you’re somewhere magical.