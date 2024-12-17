 Skip to main content
Blackbird Beer Club is live and ready for NYC beer fans

Craft brews in NYC

Beer pouring from a keg
BENCE BOROS / Unsplash

Blackbird Beer Club launches today, a new platform to celebrate and enjoy all things New York beer. The club, founded Ben Leventhal of Eater and Resy, is a continuation of the Blackbird brand and is essentially an all-access pass to area breweries.

Benefits include everything from limited-edition beers to members-only events and tours. Members gain access to beers on the house at certain brewers and bars in NYC and exclusive merch, not to mention access to a club newsletter.

Porter beer in a glass
Impact Photography / Shutterstock

Member labels include the likes of Brooklyn Brewery, Threes Brewing, ABC Beer Co., and more. Memberships of varying lengths are available and there’s even a point system the club can use to spend on meals at partnering restaurants. The club launches today for an introductory rate of $25 per month. So, if you have a beer fan in your life and are still holiday shopping (and based in NYC), this could be the gift you’re after.

Blackbird started several years back as a loyalty program for foodies and restaurant enthusiasts. It’s since expanded to include things like a brunch club and now a beer club. The club brings together fans of the NYC beer scene and treats them to a well-curated list of options as well as perks.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
