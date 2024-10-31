 Skip to main content
Tilit x Miller High Life’s collaboration is one of the coolest of the year

Tilit teams up with iconic beer

Miller High Life and Tili collaboration.
Chefs like a good simple beer after a spell in the pressure cooker that is the commercial kitchen. A recent collaboration between culinary outfitters Tilit and Miller High Life celebrates as much.

The campaign was built around the idea of a golden throne, or milk crate-turned-chair that restaurant workers would so often sit on during breaks or after hours. It’s expanded into a small but decidedly cool line of clothing utilizing The Champagne of Beers’ iconography.

A few signed thrones were actually for sale when the line first dropped, but the collaboration is mostly focused around a chef’s overshirt, t-shirt, baseball cap, and even a pair of tongs, golden like the Miller High Life label. The series celebrates chef culture and features Miller’s famous Girl in the Moon logo, created first in 1907. That logo is made up of a woman sitting on a moon sliver, beer and whip in hand.

While the line certainly has culinary folks in mind, it’s stylish enough for the masses. Tilit launched as a culinary workwear brand in NYC back in 2012, started by a pair of hospitality vets. Miller is practically a household name, born in the Midwest back in 1903. Tilit has collaborations with other iconic food and beverage names, from Death & Co. to Sanpellegrino.

Beer collaborations are anything but uncommon. Check out our related features on Arsenal and NA beer and Allagash’s latest collaboration, which involves a brand new pro soccer team in Maine. Look out for more in the future, as beer brands look for creative ways to market their wares and support like-minded endeavors.

