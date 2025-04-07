 Skip to main content
Miller High Life introduces beer-infused vinyl record

A soundtrack for your favorite dive bar

Miller High Life Dive Bar Sounds.
Miller High Life

Miller High Life is at it again. The label introduced the world to a dive bar fragrance not too long ago. Now, it’s infusing vinyl records with beer.

The album is called Dive Bar Sounds and is a release commemorating Miller High Life’s forthcoming music platform, otherwise known as Soundtrack to the High Life. It’s an atmospheric record inspired by familiar sounds from your favorite watering hole, from clanking glasses during a toast to the dull roar of bar conversation. The album is officially available starting April 10th with more details here. And yes, as the picture above suggests, there’s actual beer in the album itself.

miller high life beer bottles
Miller High Life/Facebook / Miller High Life

Seven tracks make up the record, including songs like Champagne Nights, Regular’s Remix, and Welcome to the Dive. It’s a great way to bring some of that special ambience back to your place. And as all know that nothing beats the sound quality of a great vinyl record.

Dive Bar Sounds is all original material, familiar as it might sound. Listeners will pick up on things like pool balls crashing into one another, beers being cracked, and the buzz of neon bar signs. Not much beats a real dive bar, but this might be a close second, and you don’t even need to get dressed.

It’s part of a small but growing number of drinks brands looking to dabble in the music realm. Recently, Fords Gin released its latest musical collaboration record, which celebrates the Negroni. It’s a great way to celebrate the whole point of these gathering spaces, which is to foster community around good company, good drinks, and some good background noise.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
