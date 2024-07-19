 Skip to main content
The new gin map looks very different from the old one

Gin is changing, it's time to catch up

By
gin & Tonic
Vlad Tchompalov/Unsplash

Gin has come a long way. Of the clear spirits, this one has perhaps evolved most of the last generation or so. And now, much like the ever-evolving sparkling wine map, the map of gin has been rewritten, with exciting new regions all over the place.

The days of boring London Dry gins are long gone. Sure, you can still get the juniper-forward take on the spirit, but many other botanicals and ingredients are entering the fray. Perhaps coolest, there’s an emphasis on sourcing local, meaning no two gins are exactly alike, and terroir takes the spotlight.

That’s great news for gin sippers. Read on for the most exciting gin regions in 2024 and what to expect from each.

United States

Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin
Barr Hill

Some excellent gin is coming out of the States these days. Producers from California to New York are sourcing additions from their own backyards and working them into deeply expressive gins. Of note are the offerings from Vermont’s Barr Hill, makers of an incredible barrel-aged gin, along with the work of Gray Whale in California and Wild Roots in Oregon.

More and more producers are entering the scene each year and bringing everything from Pacific Ocean kelp to southwestern-grown cilantro to their vats. With so much diversity in terms of flora and physical geography, more and more signature styles will emerge from regions all over the American map. Look for more and more great releases meant to be sipped neat, like a fine bourbon or Scotch.

Canada

A Fundy Gin bottle on a rock against the sky.
Fundy Gin / Fundy

This cool-climate mecca is responsible for some great gins that echo the landscapes they’re engineered in. Labels of note include Fundy in Nova Scotia and Eau Claire Distillery in Alberta. Think intriguing maritime ingredients like kelp alongside woodsy inclusions ranging from cedar and nettles to Saskatoon berries. The resulting gins tend to find a great balance between oceanic qualities and high mountain forest elements.

Ireland

Gin cocktail
Devin Berko / Unsplash

Ireland is utilizing the many grassy ingredients its known for to craft some outstanding gins all over the verdant nation. Drumshanbo makes a quality gin, among a growing number of other producers, and brands like Glendalough are shaking things up by releasing things like Rosé Gin, inspired by the refreshing pink wine.

The Mediterranean

Malfy Arancia Flavored Gin
Malfy

There’s not much more of an evocative region that the Mediterranean. Fortunately, producers are capturing that allure in gin form now, weaving in the aromas and flavors of the iconic sun-drenched region. Brands like Malfy in Italy are incorporating local citrus while Poli in Veneto is using Mediterranean herbs like cardamom, fennel, and rosemary. Citadelle is a fantastic French option while makers from Greece to Spain are using local olives and more to spectacular ends. Presently, there’s a lot of invention taking place in a region that’s made fantastic gin for centuries and that’s exciting.

Japan

A bottle of Awayuki Strawberry Gin.
Facebook/Awayuki Gin / Awayuki

Long known for its exquisite whiskies, Japan is carving out a reputation as a top gin producing nation. Must tries include the Awayuki Gin, made from gorgeously-aromatic local strawberries, and the offerings of the esteemed Kyoto Distillery. The recipes are almost always dialed in and the complexity can be through the roof. Japan is the home of seemingly infinite microclimates, meaning items like cherry blossoms, green tea, and even sansho pepper making their way into area gins.

Germany

Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2019
Monkey 47 / Monkey 47

When people think of Germany, they tend to think of beer but there’s a lot more to this massive European nation (including an outstanding wine scene). German gin is a thing worth paying attention to as well, with solid brands like Monkey 47 leading the charge and many other smaller players making excellent waves too. Elements of the German countryside are changing German gins for the better; things like geranium, hay flowers, and lavender. Even hops are showing up in some gins, which is decidedly German.

Mexico

Gin and tonic
Laure Noverraz / Unsplash

Granted, great agave spirits like mezcal, sotol, and tequila get the headlines, but gin is becoming a thing in Mexico too. Ancestral methods are having a renaissance and part of that trend is using indigenous ingredients in spirits, including things like palo santo, prickly pear, and sage. As you’d expect from a country with so much regionality in its spirits (go on, try a pair of mezcals from varying Mexican states), the same rings true with the newest generation of gin makers. Check out labels like Flor de Luna and Abrojo Gin from Oaxaca.

The future of gin is exciting. Production methods are unique to the regions too, which only compounds the intrigue. Different still types are preferred depending on the climate and other factors of each region and because there’s a neutral spirit to begin with, there’s additional room for distinction (could be a grain, could be a grape, could be something else). Throw a practically limitless array of botanicals from all over the world on top and the gin map becomes full of enchanting destinations.

Look for more smaller producers to end up in your favorite local bottle shop, both from home and abroad. And while mixing a good gin cocktail is good fun, do the gin a favor — at least to begin with — by enjoying everything that it has to offer on its own.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
