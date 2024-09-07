 Skip to main content
Chief safety officer gives the best advice for mountain climbers

Mountain climbing is the ultimate adventure. Thrilling heights, spectacular views, and the physical and mental exertion are all reasons why this sport is one of the most exhilarating. But for Michael McCarty, the Chief Safety Officer at Edge Fall Protection, it’s not just about the adrenaline. The right gear can make all the difference in a successful climb, and no one is more qualified than McCarty to share the most important aspects of safety while mountain climbing.

Take your mountain climbing safety into your own hands

Having spent years scaling peaks while managing safety protocols in his professional life, McCarty’s unique perspective on what truly matters during a climb is second to none. Here, McCarty shares his expertise on the essential equipment climbers need, along with practical advice for staying safe in the unpredictable conditions of the mountains.

Navigation

It’s important to remember that even though tech GPS systems are incredibly useful, they can fail due to battery issues or poor signal. “That’s why it’s always a good idea to carry a physical map and compass as a backup,” McCarty advises.

But carrying a map and compass won’t help you if you don’t know how to use it, so make sure that you’re prepared.

Trauma & first aid

Your first aid kit is a non-negotiable. In the mountains, even the smallest accidents can become serious without proper medical attention. “Falls, cuts, and scrapes are all potential risks, making it crucial to pack supplies like bandages, antiseptics, pain relievers, and blister treatment,” says McCarty.

However, you shouldn’t stop there. It’s also a good idea to include items for more serious injuries, such as a tourniquet and splints. And like with a map and compass, you should know how to apply these medical techniques properly. Consider taking a first-aid course and brush up on your skills often. It could save your life.

Altitude sickness and acclimation

Altitude sickness can turn a thrilling climb into a dangerous ordeal if not properly managed. Whether you’re a seasoned climber or a novice, the risks posed by altitude should not be underestimated.

Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS) can vary depending on the region of your climb but can result in some serious injuries, including death.

HACE (High Altitude Cerebral Edema) and HAPE (High Altitude Pulmonary Edema) are relatively common for all climbers, first-time or experienced. Many experience these symptoms in varying degrees while climbing.

Here’s what it can look like:

As a climber gains altitude, the changes of the atmosphere can result in the swelling of the brain or the lungs filling with fluid as a response to the change of barometric pressure. These barometric pressures change as we get closer to the poles of the planet.

“Take it slow and let your body adjust by gradually ascending over a few days. Don’t forget to pack medication for altitude sickness and be on the lookout for symptoms like headaches, nausea, and dizziness. [The] best solution to avoid injury, illness, or death is to get down fast if you or your team is experiencing these symptoms,” McCarty suggests.

Proper anchors and ropes

Whether you’re tackling technical routes or simply securing yourself on more vertical sections, it’s crucial to inspect your ropes to ensure they are in top condition and appropriate for the difficulty of the climb.

Finding a fray in your rope or rust on your carabiners is something you’ll want to spot before you go on the trip. “This equipment can be the difference between you making it home or not,” McCarty warns. “Invest in top-notch gear and check it before you use it — every time!”

Understanding the class of the climb

Every mountain climb is unique, and McCarty emphasizes that understanding the classification of your climb is vital to ensuring you’re adequately prepared.

Higher-class climbs (Class 4 and above) often require specialized equipment like helmets, technical ropes, and various footwear. Researching your route ahead of time will help you prepare with the right gear for the challenges ahead.

Forecasting weather conditions

Mountain weather is notoriously unpredictable, with sudden storms or drastic temperature drops often catching climbers off guard. McCarty stresses the importance of preparing for the worst.

“It’s important to dress in proper layers to stay warm without overheating. Make sure to wear moisture-wicking base layers, insulating mid-layers, and waterproof outer layers,” comments McCarty.

Wildlife research

Nature is beautiful but can also be dangerous, and mountain climbers must always be mindful of their surroundings. Wildlife encounters can range from harmless to hazardous, and it’s important to be prepared for both.

“Research the wildlife in your climbing area and take appropriate precautions, such as storing food securely and being aware of your surroundings,” suggests McCarty.

Don’t fall head over heels

Mountain climbing is an exhilarating experience, but safety must always be the priority. From basic navigation tools to life-saving trauma kits, the right gear (and the knowledge of how to use it) can significantly enhance both your safety and enjoyment.

