 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

You know you’re a mountain biker if…

How you can spot a mountain biker

Travis Reill
By
Mountain biking down a trail in Evo Bike Pants
Travis Reill / The Manual

If you have been mountain biking for a long time, the content of this article won’t come as much of a surprise to you. You likely already know the quirky things that make a mountain biker, well, a mountain biker.

If you are not a mountain biker, or perhaps you are fresh to the sport, some of these quirks and idiosyncrasies may come as a bit of a surprise for you. For some, it may shed some light on why a loved one is so weird. For others, it will be like looking into a crystal ball, showing an inevitable future you can’t run away from.

Recommended Videos

So, let’s take a dive into the strange world of mountain bikers. We’ll talk about a few different things that distinguish mountain bikers from others and try to explain why we do those things. 

Related

A mountain bike on the bike rack behind a car

Your mountain bike is worth more than your car

It is no secret that mountain bikes are expensive. An entry-level mountain bike will likely set you back a couple of grand. Keep in mind this is where prices start for a quality mountain bike—some can run as high as $11,000 or more.

While these high prices may seem outrageous, they are something a mountain biker is used to. We know that if we are in the market for a new mountain bike, we can expect to pay several thousand dollars.

And these high prices typically have us making some tough decisions. Let’s say we have saved up $7000. That chunk of change would be a significant downpayment on a new truck, allowing for a very manageable monthly payment. $7000 would also cover the cost of many excellent mountain bikes out there.

A mountain biker knows what to do. He buys that new mountain bike and makes do with his vehicle. This is why you see so many mountain bikers cruising around in late 90s Subarus and Toyotas—we’d rather spend our money on our bikes.

Four used mountain bikes lined up

A mountain bike for every trail

Once we buy a mountain bike, we quickly realize that we need another…and another…and another. 

Just owning one bike is okay. But when a mountain biker discovers a different style of mountain bike for each riding discipline, more bikes are sure to come.

In some instances, this can be necessary. When someone is getting into mountain biking, it is common for them to start on a shorter travel mountain bike—that is, one that doesn’t have as much suspension. This could be a cross-country bike or even a hardtail.

As the mountain biker progresses, they may start riding more aggressive trails that require a longer-travel full-suspension mountain bike. Especially if they begin riding at bike parks, they will be bounced around and could possibly crash if they don’t have the right bike. 

Or perhaps the mountain biker started on a longer travel mountain bike but realized it was just a bit too much for the trails they ride 90% of the time. A shorter travel bike will not only be more efficient on the trails, but it will also liven them up, creating a completely different mountain biking experience. 

So, we start seeing a real need for having different mountain bikes in various situations.

On the other hand, mountain bikers also just like to collect bikes. My garage is full of bikes that all have basically the same geometry and suspension travel numbers. 

Using a mountain bike pedal to pop a beer cap off
Travis Reill / The Manual

Mountain bikers like to look at their bikes

A month or so ago, my wife asked me if everything was okay. “Yeah, why?” I asked her.

“Because you have gone out to the garage four or five times in the last few hours,” she responded. 

She wasn’t wrong. I realized I had been out there quite a bit. The reason? I was looking at my mountain bike.

Earlier that afternoon, I installed a new pair of handlebars and grips on my bike. I was simply going out to look at my updated mountain bike…again and again and again.

Mountain bikers love to look at their mountain bikes. This is especially true during the winter months when we aren’t able to ride as much. So, we find little projects and updates to do, or we just head out into the garage and stare. 

Staring at our mountain bikes can also be done in groups. While we often spend our weekends riding with buddies, now we spend snowy weekends in our garage, beer in hand, looking at our bikes.

So, next time you wish you could be out mountain biking, crack a beer, unfold a camping chair, and spend the evening in the garage with your mountain bike.

Editors' Recommendations

Travis Reill
Travis Reill
Contributor
Hi! I'm Travis, a teacher turned stay-at-home dad turned freelance writer. Mountain biking is my passion. Fortunately, I've…
3 great reasons you should never buy a used mountain bike
Buying a new mountain bike over a used one is a safer option
Four used mountain bikes lined up

There are a lot of different things to consider when you are considering getting a mountain bike. For many, the decision will ultimately come down to price. 

To save money, some may buy an entry-level mountain bike with cheaper components, intending to upgrade those components. Others turn to classified ads to find a good deal on a used mountain bike.

Read more
The 7 best mountain bike brands in 2024
A man riding a Specialized mountain bike down a difficult trail.

If you want to choose the best mountain bike of any given day or month, one of the better ways to do so is to look to great brands and see what their newest bikes are. But what brands are consistently trusted year over year? There are certainly famous bike brands like Schwinn, but nowadays we're featuring them more for things like their recumbent stationary bikes for seniors and less so for their mountain bike prowess. Instead, check out the following brands that have stand out mountain bikes on a recurring basis.
Specialized

With prices that range from the hundred to the thousands and names ranging from 'Rockhopper' to 'Stumpjumper', the Specialized line is built to endure a tough mountain or trail. While each of their mountain bikes are specialized in some way or another to take a beating on the trail, there are some features you should know about that appear time and time again. The first is their SWAT technology, which appears on their biking apparel and mountain bikes. This puts a storage pouch inside the metal frame of your bike without sacrificing frame integrity. It's perfect for your energizing snacks. The other is their 'Body Geometry' system, which designs bicycles to fit the specifics of the human body. Check out their mountain bikes by tapping the button below and you'll see a ton of information about each mountain bike's specific measurements and parameters. They really care about this stuff.

Read more
FORGE+BOND swaps hub, cuts price for revolutionary carbon fiber mountain bike wheels (almost) in half
FORGE+BOND make a huge splash - again
Forge+Bond and CSS carbon fiber manufacturing

It is no surprise that at The Manual we are big fans of Forge+Bond products. I had the privilege of spending time on the Forge+Bond 30AM wheelset and was incredibly impressed. I rode them on an aluminum and carbon fiber mountain bike and was blown away by the lateral stiffness and vertical compliance.

We were surprised, however, when Forge+Bond released a new wheel series, the Shift Series, offering Forge+Bond quality but at a fraction of the price.

Read more