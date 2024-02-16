We tried the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoes, here's what we thought

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the best upgrades you can make to your mountain bike has more to do with your feet than the bike itself. While you can use any footwear for mountain biking, purchasing mountain bike shoes will protect your feet and have you riding more confidently.

When considering new mountain bike shoes, these are the things I am looking for:

Grip. Here, I evaluate how well the shoe stayed connected to the pedal while mountain biking.

Toe protection. Running your toes into rocks on your mountain bike is a common occurrence. Therefore, I want a reinforced toe box.

Sole support. The shoe should have a solid platform contacting the pedal.

Comfortability. Is the shoe comfortable? Did it fit well? Breath well? Were they overly heavy?

What we liked about the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoes

Some things impressed me about the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoe, and a few things surprised me.

Boa Fit System. I really liked the Boa Fit System over traditional laces. This made getting the shoes on and off incredibly easy. It made tightening the shoes a breeze even when on my mountain bike.

Comfortable. The Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch shoes were one of the more comfortable mountain bike shoes I’ve used. Typically, comfort is traded for support and durability and isn’t something I place that much weight on. I found the X-Alp Launch shoes both comfortable and supportive.

Supportive. In my experience, a mountain bike shoe as comfortable as the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch lacks the sole support I’m looking for. This shoe felt like a solid platform on my mountain bike pedals rather than bending around them.

Toe protection. The tip of the toe box has solid protection, holding its form well and taking the brunt of blows into rocks.

What to consider about the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoes before buying

Grip. Unfortunately, grip when contacting the pedals is where the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoe fell short. The Goodyear sole was too firm, and the tread was too shallow for the pedal pins to dig into the sole and keep the shoe in place. While some like their foot to move a bit on flat pedals, I found the movement too much, especially on rocky, technical trails.

Should you buy the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoes?

While I liked many things about the X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoes, grip is the most important factor I consider. Regardless of how comfortable the shoe is or how supportive the sole platform is, it is hard to ride confidently if they don’t grip the pedals well. For that reason, I wouldn’t recommend the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoes to anyone whose grip preferences are similar to mine.

However, I know that some prefer their feet to have some movement on the pedals while they mountain bike. If you fall into that category, these mountain bike shoes may be an excellent option for you. They are comfortable, have a great platform, and are one of only a few flat pedals that offer the Boa Fit System.

You can check out the Pearl Izumi X-Alp Launch mountain bike shoes and many other Pearl Izumi mountain biking gear at Pearl Izumi’s website or local dealers.

