Latte vs. cortado: The espresso showdown you didn’t know you needed

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a latte? What is a cortado? Latte vs. cortado Latte vs. cortado: Which should you order?

To a non-coffee drinker, every drink on a coffee shop menu can be redundant. After all, most café-style drinks combine espresso shots and steamed milk. Yet, the subtle differences in the preparation of every drink and the ratio of espresso to steamed milk create an abundance of variations in espresso drinks. This concept applies when comparing a latte and a cortado, two completely different drinks made from the same ingredients.

If you ask me, these drinks are more distinct than they are alike—especially in flavor. While I love both drinks, there are times when I prefer to order one drink over the other. Let’s compare the latte vs. cortado to compare intensity, taste, and creaminess to help you decide which to order.

What is a latte?

A latte is one of the most commonly ordered drinks made from one or two shots of espresso, a hefty amount of steamed milk, and a small layer of foam on top. Lattes are known for their ultra-creamy texture due to the ratio of espresso to milk used.

Traditional lattes are made with three parts milk to one part espresso (occasionally, a four-to-one ratio is used), resulting in a very mild espresso taste overpowered by the creaminess. The high milk content in a latte gives the drink a smooth, creamy texture (and why it’s a good choice for those who don’t like potent coffee beverages). Also, the hefty amount of milk used in a latte creates the perfect environment for creating latte art.

What is a cortado?

A cortado is a Spanish coffee that is made using a one-to-one ratio of espresso to steamed milk. A cortado’s equal balance of ingredients gives the drink a stronger espresso flavor, with just enough milk used to balance out the acidity. This drink has a smooth and velvety texture and is the perfect choice when you’re in the mood for something not too creamy but not too strong. When making a cortado, the milk is steamed but not frothed like it is when making a latte.

Latte vs. cortado

Megan Biolsi, Manager of Coffee Education and Training at Sightglass Coffee, shared her expertise, describing the differences between a latte and a cortado.

Taste

he describes a traditional latte as “Made with a double shot of espresso and 8oz of steamed milk, resulting in a total drink size of 10oz. The milk used in a latte has low foam content and a glossy finish. With the highest milk-to-espresso ratio, the latte offers a creamy texture with a subtle hint of espresso, making it a smooth, enjoyable drink for many.”

On the other hand, a cortado is an entirely different drink that has a more concentrated espresso flavor. “A cortado consists of a double shot of espresso and an equal amount of steamed milk, typically 2oz each for a total drink size of 4oz. The milk texture is similar to that of a latte. Although the cortado contains the same amount of espresso as a latte, its smaller size makes the flavor more concentrated,” says Biolsi.

Serving size

Another noticeable difference in comparing the latte vs. cortado is the serving size of each drink. A latte is much larger than a cortado, typically served in 8 to 12-ounce cups. Alternatively, the cortado is a tiny coffee beverage usually served in 4 to 6-ounce cups. A latte is a drink you sip slowly and take your time with, as the heaviness of the cream can be too harsh to gulp down. On the other hand, I drink a cortado much quicker due to the balanced ratio and velvety texture (and the smaller serving size).

Milk texture

The milk texture in a latte vs. cortado is another area where these two beverages differ. Cortados require the milk to be steamed at a lower temperature than in a latte. The difference in milk steaming temperature gives the cortado a thicker, silkier consistency (which is partly why it goes down so smoothly). Lattes require the milk to be frothed at a higher temperature, creating a foam layer on top of the beverage.

Caffeine

The caffeine content of a latte vs. cortado depends on how many shots of espresso your Barista used to craft your drink. A cortado generally has more caffeine per ounce, as it is a much smaller, condensed beverage that is not diluted with as much milk as a latte. Either way, both drinks usually contain at least two shots of espresso, so your caffeine dose will depend on how much of your latte you finish.

Latte vs. cortado: Which should you order?

The primary difference between a cortado and a latte is the ratio of milk used. With this in mind, a latte is better for an indulgent, ultra-creamy coffee drink with a subtle espresso flavor. I recommend the latte for those who don’t like the taste of black coffee or are new to drinking espresso. Meanwhile, the cortado is a good order when you want a more balanced drink with a stronger espresso taste. There’s no “bad” choice, as choosing to order one vs. the other depends on your mood and coffee preferences.