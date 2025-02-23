 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Cortado vs. macchiato: Which espresso drink should you order?

The Spanish cortado or the Italian macchiato

By
Cortado
Lex Sirikiat / Unsplash

Both the cortado and macchiato are varieties of coffee orders that I’ll order at least a few times per month. The cortado has gained a lot of popularity recently since it was added to the Starbucks menu in January. However, the cortado and the macchiato are not new to the coffee scene worldwide.

The cortado emerged from Spain in the early 20th century, whereas the macchiato was born in Italy in the 1980s. Though they share many similarities, these “espresso with milk” orders differ in taste and preparation. Here’s how I decide which coffee to order and what differentiates the cortado vs. macchiato.

Recommended Videos

Cortado vs. macchiato: What are the differences?

Man with a macchiato
Brent Gorwin / Unsplash

“The two main differences between a macchiato and a cortado are milk texture and size, which affect the balance of espresso and milk concentration. Both drinks highlight the espresso, allowing its flavor to shine through the milk,” said Megan Biolsi, Manager of Coffee Education and Training at Sightglass Coffee, a specialty coffee company in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Here’s how she compares the cortado vs. macchiato when training baristas and customers in her role:

Related

“A macchiato consists of a double shot of espresso with about 1 ounce of milk foam poured on top. The texture is similar to that of a cappuccino, with the foam forming small peaks when pushed back with a spoon. Macchiatos have a high espresso-to-milk ratio, offering a strong coffee flavor with a slight hint of milk.”

“On the other hand, a cortado is made with a double shot of espresso and an equal amount of steamed milk, typically 2 ounces of each for a total drink size of 4 ounces. The milk has a texture similar to that of a latte, steamed to have low foam content and a glossy finish. Cortados are well-balanced drinks, where the espresso flavor is still prominent but nicely balanced by the milk,” Biolsi said.

About the cortado

Cortado with a heart in the foam
Raymond Petrik / Pexels

When comparing any two espresso drinks, the differences are usually due to differing milk-to-espresso ratios. The cortado has earned a reputation as a “balanced” espresso drink thanks to its 1:1 coffee-to-steamed milk ratio. To make a cortado, your barista (or you, if preparing at home) will use equal parts espresso and steamed milk to create this small drink. Cortados are small espresso drinks (compared to larger beverages like a latte) generally served in tiny 4- to 5-ounce cups.

Using a 1:1 ratio in a cortado order gives the drink a smooth flavor. You can’t go wrong ordering a cortado at any point in time. However, I generally order a cortado when seeking an intense but slightly creamy drink. Unlike a latte, which contains more milk than espresso, the balanced ratio of the cortado gives you a healthy balance of both espresso flavor and creaminess.

How the macchiato differs from a cortado

Macchiato espresso drinks with foam designs
Kellydo / Pixabay

Unlike the cortado, a macchiato is generally made with a 1:2 ratio of milk. Given that only one part of milk is used for every two parts of espresso, it’s easy to see how this drink can differ in taste from the cortado. A macchiato has a much stronger espresso taste than a cortado, making it an excellent option when seeking a stronger espresso flavor in every sip of your drink.

Another difference between a macchiato and a cortado is the type of milk used. A cortado uses only steamed milk, whereas making a macchiato involves frothing milk to create a foamy, frothy texture. Since a cortado doesn’t use frothed milk, the drink’s texture is smoother and more consistent. The frothed milk on a macchiato contains tiny air bubbles on top of the beverage. Macchiatos are served in cups that are 3 or 4 ounces, making this drink just slightly smaller than a cortado.

It’s also worth noting that an espresso macchiato isn’t the same drink order as a latte macchiato. This used to confuse me when ordering drinks at coffee shops.  A latte macchiato is an entirely different order, which is made by pouring espresso on top of the milk (essentially, it’s a latte made in reverse).

Cortado vs. macchiato: Which to order

Coffee shop
Afta Putta Gunawan / Pexels

There are quite a few similarities between the cortado and the macchiato. Both are small and mighty espresso drinks. I enjoy them both, but my coffee order depends on my mood for the day. I recommend ordering a cortado for the coffee drinker who likes a mild, creamy coffee with a velvety texture. The cortado is not a coffee to order when you want something bold and strong. I’d describe the drink as light and “gentle,” making it a solid choice if you’re still acclimating to the taste of espresso.

An espresso macchiato order is a better choice for a strong coffee flavor. It has a slightly more bitter taste than the cortado. It’s also a lower-calorie drink, as less milk is used than the cortado. I like to order a macchiato when I’m not in the mood to consume much milk, but I don’t want to order an espresso drink without any cream, such as an Americano.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist focusing on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to…
Can coffee cause bloating? Here’s what you need to know
Your morning coffee could irritate your GI tract
Coffee cup on a saucer

As a longtime coffeeholic, I've experienced my fair share of digestive stress after drinking coffee. I've often wondered, "Can coffee cause bloating?" Yet, I almost want to ignore the answer. While I will never give up drinking coffee, regardless of how much it bloats me, learning about the topic has raised my awareness and made it easier for me to adjust my coffee-drinking habits. If you've felt bloated after your morning cup of joe, you'll want to understand how coffee can affect your digestive system.
Can coffee cause bloating?

According to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina, "Coffee can sometimes cause bloating, especially for individuals with sensitive stomachs. This is because coffee is acidic and may stimulate the production of stomach acid, potentially leading to discomfort or digestion issues like bloating." Coffee can also cause irritation to the lining of the small intestine and stomach, leaving you with other symptoms that accompany bloating, such as gas or abdominal pain.

Read more
Drip coffee vs. Americano: A showdown of coffee styles
Alike in appearance, different in taste
shot of espresso

When you're in the mood for a classic coffee that is both bold and black, what do you order? My go-to order is a hot Americano, an espresso-based drink that hits the spot without the distraction of added coffee flavors or cream. It's the perfect coffee order for the morning when I'm not quite ready for anything sweet. At first glance, an Americano and a cup of traditional drip coffee look the same to the naked eye. However, these two drinks are compared entirely differently and have vastly different tastes. Let's dive in to explore drip coffee vs Americano orders and how they differ.
Preparation of drip coffee vs. Americano

Another factor to consider in the drip coffee vs Americano comparison is their preparation methods. Drip coffee usually refers to coffee that is made using a coffee maker, such as an automatic drip maker. It can also refer to coffee made with other drip methods, such as with a pour over coffee maker or French Press brewer. Regardless, the process involves using hot water and medium-to-coarsely ground coffee, which will "drip" through to brew coffee. A typical cup of drip coffee is about 8 ounces.

Read more
Cafe Au Lait vs. latte: Are these two coffee orders the same?
Comparing these two coffee orders
cafe au lait

As a coffee connoisseur who has traveled to Paris, I'm embarrassed to say I never had a chance to order a "Cafe Au Lait" while visiting French coffee shops. Something about the name sounds fancy and almost intimidating. However, the Cafe Au Lait is one of the more simplistic Barista-style coffees you can order, containing only coffee and milk. Conversely, a latte uses an espresso base and much more milk for a completely different flavor. Not to mention, one drink has a French origin, where the other formed its roots in Italy. No matter where you order your coffee, here's how to differentiate between a Cafe Au Lait vs. latte -- which are not the same coffee order.
Cafe Au Lait vs. latte

As you can see in this short video by Birchin Lane Coffee Company, a Cafe Au Lait and a latte look similar but contain different ingredients. Cafe Au Lait, which translates to "coffee with milk" in French, contains equal portions of brewed coffee and steamed milk. This coffee is made with one part coffee to one part steamed milk, which keeps things simple and does not include any milk froth or foam on top. The coffee used for a Cafe Au Lait is regular coffee, which can be brewed either with a traditional drip coffee maker or a French Press coffee maker. The Cafe Au Lait is mild and creamy -- a drink I feel any coffee drinker can enjoy.

Read more