Cortado vs. macchiato: Which espresso drink should you order?

Both the cortado and macchiato are varieties of coffee orders that I’ll order at least a few times per month. The cortado has gained a lot of popularity recently since it was added to the Starbucks menu in January. However, the cortado and the macchiato are not new to the coffee scene worldwide.

The cortado emerged from Spain in the early 20th century, whereas the macchiato was born in Italy in the 1980s. Though they share many similarities, these “espresso with milk” orders differ in taste and preparation. Here’s how I decide which coffee to order and what differentiates the cortado vs. macchiato.

Cortado vs. macchiato: What are the differences?

“The two main differences between a macchiato and a cortado are milk texture and size, which affect the balance of espresso and milk concentration. Both drinks highlight the espresso, allowing its flavor to shine through the milk,” said Megan Biolsi, Manager of Coffee Education and Training at Sightglass Coffee, a specialty coffee company in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Here’s how she compares the cortado vs. macchiato when training baristas and customers in her role:

“A macchiato consists of a double shot of espresso with about 1 ounce of milk foam poured on top. The texture is similar to that of a cappuccino, with the foam forming small peaks when pushed back with a spoon. Macchiatos have a high espresso-to-milk ratio, offering a strong coffee flavor with a slight hint of milk.”

“On the other hand, a cortado is made with a double shot of espresso and an equal amount of steamed milk, typically 2 ounces of each for a total drink size of 4 ounces. The milk has a texture similar to that of a latte, steamed to have low foam content and a glossy finish. Cortados are well-balanced drinks, where the espresso flavor is still prominent but nicely balanced by the milk,” Biolsi said.

About the cortado

When comparing any two espresso drinks, the differences are usually due to differing milk-to-espresso ratios. The cortado has earned a reputation as a “balanced” espresso drink thanks to its 1:1 coffee-to-steamed milk ratio. To make a cortado, your barista (or you, if preparing at home) will use equal parts espresso and steamed milk to create this small drink. Cortados are small espresso drinks (compared to larger beverages like a latte) generally served in tiny 4- to 5-ounce cups.

Using a 1:1 ratio in a cortado order gives the drink a smooth flavor. You can’t go wrong ordering a cortado at any point in time. However, I generally order a cortado when seeking an intense but slightly creamy drink. Unlike a latte, which contains more milk than espresso, the balanced ratio of the cortado gives you a healthy balance of both espresso flavor and creaminess.

How the macchiato differs from a cortado

Unlike the cortado, a macchiato is generally made with a 1:2 ratio of milk. Given that only one part of milk is used for every two parts of espresso, it’s easy to see how this drink can differ in taste from the cortado. A macchiato has a much stronger espresso taste than a cortado, making it an excellent option when seeking a stronger espresso flavor in every sip of your drink.

Another difference between a macchiato and a cortado is the type of milk used. A cortado uses only steamed milk, whereas making a macchiato involves frothing milk to create a foamy, frothy texture. Since a cortado doesn’t use frothed milk, the drink’s texture is smoother and more consistent. The frothed milk on a macchiato contains tiny air bubbles on top of the beverage. Macchiatos are served in cups that are 3 or 4 ounces, making this drink just slightly smaller than a cortado.

It’s also worth noting that an espresso macchiato isn’t the same drink order as a latte macchiato. This used to confuse me when ordering drinks at coffee shops. A latte macchiato is an entirely different order, which is made by pouring espresso on top of the milk (essentially, it’s a latte made in reverse).

Cortado vs. macchiato: Which to order

There are quite a few similarities between the cortado and the macchiato. Both are small and mighty espresso drinks. I enjoy them both, but my coffee order depends on my mood for the day. I recommend ordering a cortado for the coffee drinker who likes a mild, creamy coffee with a velvety texture. The cortado is not a coffee to order when you want something bold and strong. I’d describe the drink as light and “gentle,” making it a solid choice if you’re still acclimating to the taste of espresso.

An espresso macchiato order is a better choice for a strong coffee flavor. It has a slightly more bitter taste than the cortado. It’s also a lower-calorie drink, as less milk is used than the cortado. I like to order a macchiato when I’m not in the mood to consume much milk, but I don’t want to order an espresso drink without any cream, such as an Americano.