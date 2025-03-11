 Skip to main content
Is decaf coffee acidic? What to know before you make the switch

About the pH levels of decaf coffee

If you’ve been blessed with a stomach free of digestive issues, chances are you haven’t given much thought to coffee’s acidity. Yet, those of us with troublesome digestive systems know that coffee is an acidic drink with a pH level of 4.8 and 5.1, depending on the roast. The acidic nature of coffee can exacerbate various common conditions like IBS and acid reflux. I know this all too well as someone who drinks too much coffee daily.

Since giving up coffee is not an option, many wonder if switching to decaf is a good alternative. But is decaf coffee acidic, too? As it turns out, switching to decaf doesn’t help much in lowering acidity. Here’s what to know before you switch to drinking decaf.

Acidity in decaf coffee

The acidity of your coffee (whether decaf or not) won’t be standard across the board, as different coffee roasts have different acidity levels. As coffee beans get darker and are roasted longer at higher temperatures, the process causes the beans to become slightly less acidic. For this reason, a light roast coffee is more acidic than dark roast coffee. Dark roast and extra-dark roast coffees are your best bet for choosing a coffee with the least acidity. Some other factors, such as where your coffee beans were grown, might also impact the acidity levels.

All decaf coffee starts with regular coffee beans that undergo a process to remove the caffeine from the bean. Processes such as the Swiss water decaf method extract some acidic compounds. The result is a decaffeinated coffee bean with slightly less acidity than regular coffee beans. Decaf coffee beans made with solvent-based methods also lose some acidity during the process, though not as much as beans made with the Swiss water method.

What makes coffee acidic

Coffee expert Ryan Beckley from Maverick’s Coffee explains, “A variety of acids and organic compounds in coffee make it an acidic drink, such as Chlorogenic acid, malic acid, Citric acid, Quinoic acid, and Phosphoric acid. While not as prevalent as in Robusta coffee beans, these acidic compounds are inherent in arabica beans.” If you consume decaf coffee, Beckley recommends selecting a decaf bean made with a natural decaffeination process and avoiding products that use chemical-based solvent methods.

Is decaf coffee acidic?

Although we’ve established that decaf coffee is less acidic than regular coffee, the question of “Is decaf coffee acidic?” remains. Most scientists agree that anything with a pH below seven is considered acidic. Decaf coffee generally has acidity levels around a five compared to regular coffee. Though this may be better than some variations of regular coffee, decaf coffee is still quite acidic. Often, those who switch to decaf find their symptoms haven’t improved. Though caffeine (a stimulant) can disrupt your digestive system, coffee’s acidic nature often aggravates conditions.

As an expert from Teeccino, a coffee alternative, explains, many people who suffer from health issues such as GERD or Heartburn still experience these symptoms when drinking decaf. Both coffee and decaf coffee are highly acidic, aggravating these conditions. Some coffee drinkers who are not caffeine-sensitive still have to move away from drinking coffee as it is simply too acidic for their stomachs to handle.

 What coffee is best for acid reflux?

I strongly advocate for “health comes first,” but the concept of having to consider giving up coffee hurts more than the symptoms I experience (that’s how much I love coffee).

If you’re suffering from IBS, heartburn, GERD, or other conditions aggravated by acidic coffee, there’s still hope. You can still enjoy a great cup of coffee in moderation. Below are a few of the best tips I’ve learned when searching for low acid coffee options:

  • Cold brew is your friend (and it’s delicious, so why not?) Since cold brew coffee is brewed at a lower temperature and over many hours, it is generally less acidic than hot or iced coffee. If you love cold coffee, opt for cold brew whenever possible.
  • Consider a switch to mushroom coffee. Mushroom coffee is a type of coffee mixed with functional mushrooms. Many mushroom coffee blends have a pH of around six. Though this is not considered truly “low-acid coffee,” it has a higher pH level than all regular or decaf low-acid coffees. Mushroom coffee contains less caffeine than regular coffee, so it’s a good low acid decaf option.
  • Avoid drinking coffee on an empty stomach whenever possible. When you drink coffee, it increases your stomach acid production, which can cause your symptoms to flare up. In my experience, having food in your stomach to absorb the coffee does help lessen the blow. I’m guilty of drinking coffee while intermittent fasting, and I often have to remind myself to send down some breakfast before I consume two or three cups of coffee with no food whatsoever.

