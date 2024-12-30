Coffee drinkers who adore the taste of coffee but don’t want the effects of caffeine turn to decaf coffee as the perfect alternative. With trends showing a rise in decaf coffee products , consumers must remain conscious of the quality of the decaf coffee they consume. National nonprofit Clean Label Project has recently elevated its efforts to spread awareness of the lurking chemicals within many decaf coffees. Clean Label Project urges decaf coffee drinkers to learn about the Swiss Water decaf coffee method, an alternative, water-based process for decaffeinating coffee without using chemicals. We gathered expert insight from Jackie Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project, to learn more about what makes the Swiss Water decaf coffee method a superior decaffeination method over traditional chemical-based methods.

About the Swiss Water method

Table of Contents Table of Contents About the Swiss Water method FDA regulations on decaf coffee Shopping for decaf coffee How to use Clean Label Project data

Traditional coffee decaffeination methods utilize a “direct solvent,” such as methylene chloride, to remove around 97% of the caffeine from coffee. This process involves placing coffee beans in a heated solvent and separating the solvent to remove caffeine. It’s possible your favorite decaf coffee brand uses this method, but they’re not required to list it on the label.

Alternatively, the Swiss Water decaf method effectively removes caffeine from your coffee without using chemicals. This process uses time and temperature to remove caffeine, starting by placing coffee beans in heated water. From here, caffeine is removed from coffee beans and separated out from the water, with the process continuing until the desired amount of caffeine is removed from the beans.

FDA regulations on decaf coffee

Before diving into the ins and outs of the swiss water decaf method , Jackie first touched on understanding how the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates decaffeinated coffee for coffee manufacturers. “The FDA sets clear limits on the amount of caffeine allowed and maximum levels of residual chemical solvents that can remain in the product.” Through the Clean Label Project’s rigorous testing, most brands have been found to comply with these regulatory thresholds. However, Jacyln warns that these “regulations haven’t been revised or updated in nearly 40 years — a troubling gap given advancements in science and health awareness”.

“Just last year, a coalition including the Environmental Defense Fund, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, Center for Environmental Health, Environmental Working Group (EWG), and environmental health consultant Lisa Lefferts petitioned the FDA to ban four carcinogenic chemicals currently approved for use in food. Among these chemicals is methylene chloride, a solvent also used as the active ingredient in paint stripper, which the Environmental Protection Agency recently banned for consumer use. Despite this, methylene chloride is still permitted in the decaffeination process for coffee—a shocking contradiction that underscores the urgent need for regulatory reform.” he U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permits decaf coffee to contain up to 10 parts per million (ppm) of methylene chloride Earlier this year, Dr. Maria Doa, senior director of chemical policy for the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a CNN article: In addition to being carcinogenic, methylene chloride can cause other health harms, such as liver toxicity and at higher exposure neurological effects, and in some cases death.” Despite this rising awareness, t

Shopping for decaf coffee

The overwhelming variety of decaf options on store shelves can confuse some consumers about how to pick the healthiest decaf coffee. With taste and price top-of-mind for most consumers, critical components such as “sustainability, certified organic status, and chemical-free decaffeination processes” are ignored. Jackie recommends that shoppers committed to a clean-eating lifestyle avoid decaf coffees that use chemical solvents in decaffeination. She also highlighted that making choices like this “empowers consumers to align their coffee habits with their values, without compromising on quality.”

Jackie and the rest of the Clean Label Project team strive to “empower consumers to make informed decisions whenever they shop. Take decaf coffee, for example—an everyday staple that often conceals an overlooked truth: the decaffeination process is rarely disclosed. Many methods involve harsh chemical solvents, which can leave behind residues. By exposing these hidden realities of modern food production and highlighting safer, more transparent alternatives, we aim to drive awareness and inspire positive change in how food and beverages are produced and consumed.”

“Without transparency around the decaffeination process, these consumers may unknowingly be exposed to unintended chemicals—albeit within compliant levels. This lack of clarity can make it difficult for them to make informed choices that align with their health goals.” Since the FDA does not currently require brands to disclose their decaffeinated process on the label, shopping for decaf coffee today is harder than it should be.

How to use Clean Label Project data

Though shopping for decaf coffee can be tricky, the data collected by the Clean Label Project is available for all health-conscious shoppers to check out. Luckily, the Clean Label Project has tested several of the most popular decaf coffee brands to see whether methylene chloride is present in the brew. “Consumers visiting our Clean Label Project online can educate themselves and make an informed decision about their favorite decaf brands,” she adds. Before shopping for coffee, check the Clean Label Project’s data to help you choose a high-quality decaf coffee brand.