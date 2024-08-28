 Skip to main content
What is decaf coffee (and is there any point to it)?

Is decaf coffee worth it?

Beyond its blend of slightly bitter and slightly acidic tastes, coffee is also known as one of the top caffeinated beverages consumed across the world. Caffeine is naturally found in coffee beans, which are then roasted to create the delicious traditional cup of coffee you know and love. Yet, knowing that coffee beans naturally contain caffeine can make you wonder how exactly and why exactly decaf coffee is even a thing. Shouldn’t we all just enjoy coffee in its wholesome, unchanged, and delicious state? What is decaf coffee? Let’s explore.

What is decaf coffee?

Decaf coffee is coffee that has undergone a decaffeination process to remove 97% or more of the naturally occurring caffeine. There are a variety of different decaffeination processes that can be used to create decaf coffee, each of which starts with traditional coffee beans. Each method of creating decaf coffee requires that green coffee beans are soaked in warm water before roasted, making caffeine easier to extract.

The three methods to create decaf coffee are known as the Direct Contract method, the Swiss Water method, and the Natural Decaffeination Process:

  • Direct Contact Method: This is the most common way to produce decaf coffee. The Direct Contact Method involves steaming green coffee beans to open them up and adding a solvent to the mass of wet beans. From here, the solvent binds to caffeine molecules within the green coffee beans, which help remove caffeine. Beans are then washed, steamed, and roasted at over 400°F to evaporate any remaining liquids.
  • Swiss Water Method: This form of decaffeination involves soaking green coffee beans in warm water and running water through an activated charcoal filter that removes the caffeine. This method does not use any chemical solvents.
  • Natural Decaffeination Process: Green coffee beans are soaked in water in a stainless steel tank. Liquid carbon dioxide is forced into the tank at high pressure, which dissolves the caffeine without affecting the flavor molecules of the coffee beans.

What’s the point of decaf coffee?

If you love a freshly brewed cup of regular drip coffee, it’s natural to wonder why decaf coffee is even in existence. However, decaf coffee serves an important use for people who are ultra-sensitive to caffeine and do not want to experience the stimulant effects of coffee. Decaf coffee allows these people to enjoy the taste of coffee without consuming much caffeine. For example, individuals on certain medications or with certain medical conditions may not tolerate caffeine well, such as those with ADHD or pregnant or nursing women.

In addition, people who are highly sensitive to stress and anxiety, have heart problems or have trouble sleeping may also find decaf coffee a better choice. Decaf coffee is also a great option to drink in the evening, so as not to disrupt your ability to fall or stay asleep.

Is decaffeinated coffee good for you?

Researchers have been diving into the health benefits of coffee in general for decades, exploring theories that it may help promote longevity, promote better blood glucose regulation, and possibly help reduce your risk of developing heart disease. These benefits apply to coffee in general, but decaf coffee also offers many benefits in itself.

Since caffeine can last within your body for up to four to six hours, switching to decaf coffee (especially in the afternoon and evening hours) can help promote better sleep. Those who find coffee to enhance their symptoms of anxiety may also benefit from lower levels of anxiety and stress when switching from regular to decaf coffee. Consuming too much caffeine can also skyrocket cortisol levels, which makes decaf a safer way to enjoy your favorite coffee drinks without stimulating excess cortisol.

Is decaf coffee still a stimulant?

In the technical sense of the word, decaf coffee is still a stimulant. The reason is that decaf coffee is not 100% decaffeinated. Most decaf coffees (varying depending on variety and brand) contain about 97% or 98% of the caffeine naturally found in coffee. With the remaining 2% or so, decaf coffee is still classified as a stimulant because it contains some caffeine (only about 2mg, on average). On average, there is about 2 to 7 mg of caffeine remaining in an 8-ounce cup of coffee.

Regular coffee drinkers are unlikely to feel or experience any of the stimulant effects of drinking decaf coffee, but a product that contains any caffeine at all can be considered a stimulant.

What is a cortado coffee? All about this smooth, velvety drink
Everything you ever wanted to know about cortado coffee
cortado

Said to have originated in the Basque region of Spain, the cortado is gaining popularity across coffee shops worldwide. This Spanish coffee beverage is a simple beverage made of warm espresso and steamed milk, creating a velvety, smooth espresso drink to sip on at any time of the day. But what exactly is a cortado, and how does it compare to other espresso beverages? We break it down below.
What is a cortado coffee?

A cortado is a warm espresso drink that is made with equal parts warm, steamed milk and espresso. The 1:1 ratio makes this drink smooth and velvety, but it does not contain the milk foam that is found in other Italian espresso drinks. Adding steamed milk on top of the freshly brewed espresso helps to counteract the acidity of the espresso.
Understanding what's in a cortado
With many espresso beverages on the board, it's fairly easy to get your espresso drinks mixed up since they all have many similarities. Here's what you need to know about the cortado.
Is cortado the same as flat white?
A cortado and a flat white are not the same. The cortado is smaller in size than a flat white and also has a stronger taste. This is because a cortado has equal parts espresso to steamed milk, whereas a flat white has a ratio of 1 to 2-3 ratio of espresso to steamed milk. Additionally, the cortado has little to no milk foam, whereas the flat white has a larger amount of foam. This is why the flat white has a thicker, creamier consistency to it.
Is a cortado one or two shots?
A cortado is typically made with two shots of espresso (about two ounces), also known as a double-shot espresso. Considering the average espresso shot contains about 64 milligrams of caffeine, you can expect a cortado to contain about 128 milligrams of caffeine. However, this can vary depending on the type of espresso shots used in the cortado drink.
What is a cortado at Starbucks?
The cortado hasn't quite yet made it to Starbucks' menu in the U.S., but you can order this new coffee drink if you happen to find yourself at a Starbucks in the U.K. Starbucks makes their cortado with two shots of ristretto espresso, topped with warm, silky milk and served in a 6-ounce cup. We hope the cortado hits U.S. Starbucks soon.
Cortado vs. macchiato

Read more
How much protein is actually in an egg? What you need to know
The amount of protein you need differs based on several factors
White and brown eggs

Eggs are full of protein, and unlike other meat alternatives, they won’t break the bank. But don't let their affordability fool you. Read on to learn why this nutrient-dense food should be a staple in your diet and discover how much protein in an egg there really is.
How much protein is in an egg?

A single egg's protein content depends on its size and the breed of chicken from which it was laid.

Read more
Hawaiian coffee is about more than just great Kona beans
Coffee from Hawaii is one of our nation's coolest anomalies
A cup of coffee from Big Island Coffee.

There's nowhere like Hawaii. That goes for everything from unbelievable National Parks and coastlines to culture, traditional and modern cuisine, and drinks. Coffee enthusiasts revere the archipelago, the only place in the U.S. where world-renowned coffee is grown and roasted. Most of us have heard of Kona coffee. The drier, western side of the Big Island is responsible for some truly special beans, yielding impossibly smooth coffee. But Hawaiian coffee comes from many regions, as the crop thrives throughout the islands, offering different styles and tastes in America's only coffee-growing area.

Thanks to favorable climates, incredible soil, a push for sustainability, and related tourism, Hawaiian coffee is arguably in its best form yet. When people talk about the best coffee on the planet, the Rainbow State is often mentioned, and for good reason. We talked to a few Kona coffee purveyors to get a better sense of what's happening across the Pacific.
The Kona effect

Read more