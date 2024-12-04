 Skip to main content
You can now enjoy cold brew as a night cap with STōK’s newest cold brew coffee

Enjoy cold brew any time of the day

By
Stok Cold Brew
STōK Decaf Cold Brew Stok Cold Brew / Stok Cold Brew

Cold brew coffee is commonly known as a higher-caffeine content beverage, which usually contains about 200 milligrams of caffeine per 16 ounces. However, many of today’s consumers are hopping on the decaf coffee trend, focusing on health-conscious choices. Many cold brew drinkers and iced coffee drinkers know that finding decaf varieties of these drinks is not always as easy as it sounds, much less in a ready-to-drink, already brewed form.

Offering a bold and smooth experience for people who love coffee but don’t always want the caffeine, STōK has launched the first ready-to-drink decaffeinated cold brew. Available now in grocery stores nationwide, cold brew coffee lovers can enjoy cold brew any time of the day, perhaps even as a nightcap or a drink to pair with your midnight snack.

As a leader in multi-serve ready-to-drink coffee and expert in cold brew, this new product joins STōK’s other bold, smooth, ready-to-drink coffee products. STōK Decaf Cold Brew is available in the brand’s top two performing roasts, Unsweet and Not Too Sweet, with a freshly designed, white label to differentiate from the original items. The option to enjoy either unsweetened decaf cold brew or slightly sweet decaf cold brew gives coffee drinkers options to make the perfect cup of cold brew based on their unique coffee preferences.

TōK Decaf Cold Brew is available now in the refrigerated aisle at most major grocery stores. Using the store locator on the website, coffee drinkers can enter their zip code to find a nearby store that carries STōK Decaf Cold Brew’s products.

Can you microwave coffee? What you should know about proper reheating
Don't dump cold coffee just yet
Man drinking a cup of coffee

Imagine this: You've managed to make it out of bed, head downstairs, and patiently await a freshly brewed cup of coffee as you turn on your coffee maker. You take the first deliciously warm sip and place your mug down. Soon, your attention is quickly on the next thing on your to-do list, whether getting ready for work or unloading the dishwasher. Before you know it, an hour has passed, and you realize your warm cup of coffee is still sitting there, mostly full and cold. This common occurrence may leave you wondering: "Can you microwave coffee?"
Can you microwave coffee?

Instead of wasting a cup of cold coffee, you can reheat your room-temperature coffee in the microwave. However, if you've ever done this, you may notice that the coffee tastes different once reheated. Microwaving your coffee causes it to become more bitter, thanks to the natural acids within coffee. Chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, and quinic acid are all present when you initially brew your coffee. Yet, these compounds are released even more when you reheat your cup. In turn, you may be left with more bitter coffee than the original cup. If you can get past the slight changes in taste, your coffee is still safe to consume even after reheating.
How to reheat coffee in the microwave

How to make the perfect cup of coffee, from brew type to beans
Here's how to fine-tune your brewing process
Coffee bag and Aeropress, perfect cup of coffee

Drip, French press, espresso, Americano, latte, cold brew, or cappuccino? From the lightest breakfast blend to the darkest Italian roast, we want you to break the chains of corporate coffee and start brewing your own much more delicious cup of brew.

We sat down with our friends at Rose City Coffee Company in Sellwood, Oregon, for a conversation on roasting, brewing, and staying caffeinated. Here's what you need to know about how to make the perfect cup of coffee, examining each critical step in the process.
How to make the perfect cup of coffee

Tilit drops newest Brew Bundle collab with Counter Culture Coffee
Only 30 bundles available of this unique apron and coffee bundle
Tilit Counter Culture

Hospitality and workwear brand Tilit has dropped a new Brew Bundle collab, perfect for the aspiring or at-home Barista. Known for its high-quality and functional clothing, this NYC-based premium chef and hospitality workwear brand just dropped a Brew Bundle collaboration with Counter Culture Coffee. This limited-edition set combines sustainability, creativity, and the art of coffee into one unique bundle, making it the ideal set for everyday coffee rituals.

Priced at $175, the. Bew Bundle includes a one-of-a-kind hand-dyed apron crafted in collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist Cara Marie Piazza, who repurposes coffee as a natural dyeing agent for each apron. Not only is this unique apron an excellent way to elevate your coffee-making experience, but it's also a stellar gift for coffee lovers. The result of each hand-dyed apron is a true 1-of-1 piece that blends style with purpose and offers a uniquely artistic element to any coffee or cooking experience.

