You can now enjoy cold brew as a night cap with STōK’s newest cold brew coffee

Cold brew coffee is commonly known as a higher-caffeine content beverage, which usually contains about 200 milligrams of caffeine per 16 ounces. However, many of today’s consumers are hopping on the decaf coffee trend, focusing on health-conscious choices. Many cold brew drinkers and iced coffee drinkers know that finding decaf varieties of these drinks is not always as easy as it sounds, much less in a ready-to-drink, already brewed form.

Offering a bold and smooth experience for people who love coffee but don’t always want the caffeine, STōK has launched the first ready-to-drink decaffeinated cold brew. Available now in grocery stores nationwide, cold brew coffee lovers can enjoy cold brew any time of the day, perhaps even as a nightcap or a drink to pair with your midnight snack.

As a leader in multi-serve ready-to-drink coffee and expert in cold brew, this new product joins STōK’s other bold, smooth, ready-to-drink coffee products. STōK Decaf Cold Brew is available in the brand’s top two performing roasts, Unsweet and Not Too Sweet, with a freshly designed, white label to differentiate from the original items. The option to enjoy either unsweetened decaf cold brew or slightly sweet decaf cold brew gives coffee drinkers options to make the perfect cup of cold brew based on their unique coffee preferences.

TōK Decaf Cold Brew is available now in the refrigerated aisle at most major grocery stores. Using the store locator on the website, coffee drinkers can enter their zip code to find a nearby store that carries STōK Decaf Cold Brew’s products.