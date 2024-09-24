Check out New Balance's new loafer

 Skip to main content
New Balance has a new loafer design, and it’s better than the first

When New Balance announced its first loafer design, it was an unexpected step for the sneaker company. Although the design kept the New Balance sneaker vibe, the loafer touch was subtle yet distinct. Now, with dressy sneakers trending, the sneaker brand is diving head-first into the loafer design, and it’s already turning heads. The New Balance 1906L takes the 1906 model and gives it a complete loafer makeover. While many will focus on its unique look and tech-inspired color, the 1906L also has some of the best characteristics in terms of comfort. A trendy shoe that’ll likely become an instant classic, the 1906L is a must-have for any wardrobe. 

New Balance’s 1906L in ‘Magnetic’

If there’s a sneaker company that knows how to make a comfortable shoe, it’s New Balance. Known for their walking-friendly footwear, New Balance’s 1906L takes everything you love from your 1906 sneaker and turns it into an innovative loafer. Not losing the traditional chunkiness of a New Balance shoe, the 1906L comes with a cushioned 860v2 sole unit and shock-absorbent pads in the heel and outsole. Adorned in ‘Magnetic,’ the silvery metallic hue, the 1906L is a perfect mix between trend and practicality.

A useful loafer for the office or casual off days, the 1906L is a must-have for those looking for a trendier everyday shoe. Need more proof? The first run of the $159 shoe has already sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when the 1906L is available again. Of course, you might want to hold out — recent rumors point to suede and black versions coming soon to the market.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
