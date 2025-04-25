 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Nicks Boots adds a chukka boot to their growing lineup

Nicks Boots releases a new chukka boot

By
man tying black chukka boot
Nicks Boots / Nicks Boots

Known for their extensive lineup of quality boots, Nicks Boots is getting ready to add to their collection with one must-have silhouette. While it seems as if the premium boot brand has almost every silhouette and design imaginable, their latest addition finally closes the gap on a popular model. With the introduction of their newest chukka boot, Nicks Boots brings their premium material and craftsmanship to a boot that can easily be worn year-round. Defined by its ankle-length height, the chukka boot is a versatile boot that serves a year-round purpose. To amplify this timeless design, Nicks Boots has infused their no-fuss, minimalist style for a sleek chukka boot that will definitely stand the test of time. Apt for everyday looks or rugged work environments, these chukka boots are set to be a cult classic that’ll still look sleek in years to come. 

Nicks Boots takes on the chukka boot

black chukka boots on wood table
Nicks Boots / Nicks Boots

Composed of an internal heel counter and non-gusseted tongue, this chukka boot is a traditional silhouette that hits all the boxes. Giving it Nicks Boots’ touch, their newest shoe comes with stitchdown construction, a full leather insole, shank, and midsole. Complete with a 4-inch heel height and sleek lines, this chukka boot is an elevated version of your most traditional pair. Available in black leather, the boot is versatile enough to function for work or everyday wear. Leaning into a more sophisticated style, the chukka boot doesn’t lose its rugged and durable characteristics. Priced at $495 via the Nicks Boot web store, this chukka boot is a classic that will simply never go out of style.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Nicks Boots debuts a new athletic-inspired boot
Nicks Boots releases new design
man in truck with brown boots

Regarding heritage boot design, Nicks Handmade Boots has created a legacy by creating its works of art. These boots are made to be worn for ages due to their vast customization options and premium craftsmanship. The brand takes it one step further in its latest release with a new work boot that makes walking easier. Inspired by WWII designs, the newest Nicks Boot shoe is an innovative shoe that merges athletic technology with the ruggedness of traditional boots. Available in almost 40 different kinds of leather and three unique outsole options, the newest boot is a one-of-a-kind release that delivers balance, construction, and support into one design. Besides these options, you can also customize these boots for their length, width, three heights, two toe structure styles, and insulation. With all these options, it's no wonder these new boots will be your newest must-have shoe. 
Strider- The zero-drop work boot

 

Read more
Arc’Teryx continues to grow its footwear line with new sneakers
Arc'Teryx reveals new shoe
orange arc'teryx running shoe

After transitioning from a mainstay collaborator to a footwear brand, Arc’Teryx continues its expansion with a new pair of sneakers. Adding a long-distance runner to its lineup, Arc’Teryx is taking its past as a collaborator and meshing performance features with plenty of style. While this new sneaker is minimalist in design, the details and features entice anyone looking for a new running option. While providing a wide variety of colorways, the new Arc’Teryx sneaker allows users to add GORE-TEX to their sneaker. With all the running features you need from a sneaker and the style details from an athleisure shoe, the latest Arc’Teryx release is a positive sign for the brand’s footwear collection. 
Arc’Teryx unveils its ​​Norvan LD 4 Shoe
 

 

Read more
Salomon unveils its newest trail boot for the season
Salomon, Rier release new boot
product photo of salomon rier boot

Known for its adoration for all things trails, Salomon knows what it takes to create a supportive boot that looks and feels great. While the brand has many trail-ready options, its newest release is ready for a tactical style. Joining them in their release is Paris-based RIER, who is reuniting with Salomon for another rugged footwear option that showcases their nature spirit. Taking inspiration from the majestic Dolomites, the newest trail boot from the duo is a neutral and rough design that includes plenty more details. While the inspiration draws from a rocky terrain, the boot dons a sleek and minimalist exterior that appears sophisticated. Despite its chunky exterior, the boot is made to be worn to its fullest extent. 
Start trekking with Salomon Xa Mid GTX Rier

 

Read more