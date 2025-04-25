Nicks Boots adds a chukka boot to their growing lineup

Known for their extensive lineup of quality boots, Nicks Boots is getting ready to add to their collection with one must-have silhouette. While it seems as if the premium boot brand has almost every silhouette and design imaginable, their latest addition finally closes the gap on a popular model. With the introduction of their newest chukka boot, Nicks Boots brings their premium material and craftsmanship to a boot that can easily be worn year-round. Defined by its ankle-length height, the chukka boot is a versatile boot that serves a year-round purpose. To amplify this timeless design, Nicks Boots has infused their no-fuss, minimalist style for a sleek chukka boot that will definitely stand the test of time. Apt for everyday looks or rugged work environments, these chukka boots are set to be a cult classic that’ll still look sleek in years to come.

Nicks Boots takes on the chukka boot

Composed of an internal heel counter and non-gusseted tongue, this chukka boot is a traditional silhouette that hits all the boxes. Giving it Nicks Boots’ touch, their newest shoe comes with stitchdown construction, a full leather insole, shank, and midsole. Complete with a 4-inch heel height and sleek lines, this chukka boot is an elevated version of your most traditional pair. Available in black leather, the boot is versatile enough to function for work or everyday wear. Leaning into a more sophisticated style, the chukka boot doesn’t lose its rugged and durable characteristics. Priced at $495 via the Nicks Boot web store, this chukka boot is a classic that will simply never go out of style.