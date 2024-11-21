Saucony, Jae Tips release sneaker

Just in time for the Y2K revival trend in footwear, Saucony and Jae Tips are reimagining one of their beloved designs last seen in the 2000s. Based on Saucony’s Matrix silhouette, the newest collaboration between the two brands brings forth a colorful new design to vibrate your wardrobe. With two equally bold variants released on this refreshed design, there is sure to be euphoria over the unique colorways and schemes of the shoe details. Although the Matrix design was last seen in 2000, this update ensures that the silhouette is still contemporary and on-trend for the modern era. With a few key details added onto the sneaker, this design doesn’t look a year over 25.

Jae Tips x Saucony Matrix

The fourth collaboration between New York-based Jae Tips and the American Saucony brand, the Matrix design is a fun and unique sneaker that leans into its retro look. Crafted out of suede uppers and nubuck toes, the sneaker has heel overlays that give way to a “SAVIOR” text at the lateral heel. This design will come in two versatile and distinctive colorways. The first comes in the collaboration’s “SAVIOR” theme and is composed of burgundy and accents of khaki, light purple, and pink. The second variation sees the same silhouette in shades of pink and purple. Both pairs will be available via Saucony on December 6th and retail for $170 each. While not the typical neutral or tame athletic sneaker you are used to, the strong pops of color are an easy and convenient way to add a personal touch to your look without having to stray too far out of your comfort zone.